6/4 2.46 Salah to Saudi would be a surprise

10/3 4.33 Gomez to go to West Ham

2/1 2.94 Phillips could swap Man City for Liverpool

This rumour just doesn't want to go away. But is Mo Salah, Liverpool's three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, really going to ditch the club where he made his name in exchange for Saudi Arabia's mega-bucks league? It seems unlikely but the emergence of the Saudi clubs has made anything possible in the transfer market.

At 31, Salah is in the right age-range to sign for a Saudi club and his Muslim faith has lead some to speculate that he could be attracted to life in the Kingdom. It seems more likely, however, that the Egyptian will give Liverpool one more season, and then they will begin life without him next year.

Joe Gomez, who was once regarded as one of the brightest young English defenders, has lost his way and, at 26, may need to leave Liverpool to kickstart his career. Two Saudi Arabian clubs are interested and he is 13/82.62 to move there.

However, reports on Tuesday that West Ham have decided not to pursue Harry Maguire mean the Hammers could target Gomez as they seek defensive reinforcements. David Moyes' club are 10/34.33 to get a player whose ability to play anywhere across the backlike could make him a valuable asset.

Gomez is said to be determined to win a place in the England squad for Euro 2024 next summer. If so, east London would surely be a better move than the middle east.

All of that said, Gomez played well when coming on as a substitute following Virgin van Dijk's sending off at Newcastle on Sunday, so could the 26-year-old yet have a big part to play for Liverpool this season?

Another one that involves Liverpool, although this time it concerns a player potentially joining instead of leaving. Manchester City won the treble in Kalvin Phillips' first season at the club but, unfortunately for the England midfielder, it was a campaign in which he made just one Premier League start, due to injury that kept him out for long stretches and saw other players establish themselves ahead of Phillips.

At 26, he still has plenty to offer and needs to be playing this season if he's to make Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad next summer. With Jurgen Klopp still keen to bring in a midfielder after the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, Phillips could fit the bill.

But will City let him join a club that, after Arsenal, are the shortest price of any top flight club to challenge them for the title this season?

Another defensive midfielder who does not get enough first team opportunities at his Manchester club, Scott McTominay could leave Old Trafford before the end of this window. We reported on Tuesday that the odds on Bayern Munich signing Conor Gallagher had been slashed to 7/24.40 but the German champions are also 11/82.32 to get McTominay.

The Scotland star has been rumoured to be joining West Ham all summer but, with James Ward-Prowse settling in well there, McTominay is 4/14.80 to make that move.

Romelu Lukaku is off to Roma on loan which could free up some space, and money, at Chelsea. The Blues are still interested in signing a striker and have been linked with Dusan Vlahovic for weeks. They are 11/43.70 to get the Serbian who has scored in both of Juventus' matches so far in Serie A.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are the same price as try to decide what to do with a portion of their Harry Kane money. Richarlison is still yet to score and Ange Postecoglou may try to bring in a forward before Friday's deadline. They have been linked with Brighton's 18-year-old Evan Ferguson and are 5/15.80 to complete a stunning late swoop.