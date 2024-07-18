Transfer Window Betting: Liverpool to get Guehi and Tottenham to sign Eze?

Mbappe unveiled by Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe unveiled by Real Madrid

Champions League winners Real Madrid will be even strong in the 2024/25 season after Kylian Mbappe joined the Spanish giants from Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe has been a target for Madrid for several seasons and, after coming close to luring him to the Bernabeu a few times, they have got their man.

Mbappe was out of sorts at Euro 2024 but the 25-year-old is still arguably the best player in the world and certainly one of the most explosive attacking talents in Europe.

He will link up with England's Jude Bellingham in an attack that will be a match for any next season.

Liverpool favourites to get Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi was one of the stars of England's Euro 2024 campaign and that could mean Crystal Palace struggle to hold on to their centre-back.

Liverpool 5/23.50 are the favourites to sign the 24-year-old who came into the Three Lions' defence for the injured Harry Maguire.

Maguire's club Manchester United 3/14.00 are on the lookout for a central defender and could be interested in Guehi, although the Red Devils are 3/101.30 to sign Everton's defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

And don't rule out Arsenal 4/15.00 trying to tempt Guehi to move from south to north London.

Tottenham odds-on to sign Eze

Eberechi Eze gave a decent account of himself from the bench for England in Germany, filling at wing-back and giving the team impetus in attack.

Tottenham are 8/111.73 to sign the 26-year-old who enjoyed an excellent season for Palace before the Euros.

The odds indicate it is a straight battle between the north London clubs for his signature, with Arsenal 7/24.50 to sign Eze.

It could be a busy summer for Spurs, if you believe the betting, as they are also in the chase for Ivan Toney.

Arsenal have also been linked with the Brentford forward but if he chooses Spurs instead, the Gunners may look to bring in Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko. They are 7/42.75 to sign him from RB Leipzig.

Aaron Ramsdale was England's second-choice goalkeeper for England in Germany and spent much of last season in the same role for Arsenal. Newcastle are 4/61.67 to take him to St James' Park.

More Premier League transfer betting news

Away from the England Euro 2024, squad, Chelsea 5/23.50 are the favourites to sign the Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

The 19-year-old burst on to the scene last season and netted a hat-trick against Newcastle. However, he has not scored since November.

There is little doubt about his talent and the Blues have consistently been linked with him.

After a tough season for Jack Grealish, which culminated in him not making Gareth Southgate's final England Euro 2024 squad, the Man City man is 15/82.88 to return to Aston Villa this summer.

Meanwhile, one man who may not be on the move in the current window is Jadon Sancho. The winger spent the second-half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund but played for Manchester United in a preseason friendly yesterday.

Asked about the player's future, Ten Hag said they had moved on from their disagreement.