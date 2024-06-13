Transfer Window Betting: Fernandes, Salah, Olise and more ones to watch this summer

Transfer window opens Friday 14 June

Latest odds on this summer's potential big moves

Fernandes, Rashford, Salah, Toney and more

While all eyes are on Euro 2024, which gets underway on Friday in Germany, Premier League clubs will be working on hard on transfer deals for some of football's biggest names.

The window opens on 14 June and closes on 30 August. It will be another summer of rumour and speculation. Will Chelsea spend big again or slim down their squad? Will Manchester United, under new football directors, start to get it right in the market? Will there be a clear out at Anfield as a new Liverpool era begins?

More broadly, will clubs get their business done early so they can bed in players for the new season or will they leave it to the last minute?

The only certainty is that we will see drama and perhaps a few surprises as clubs try to do shrewd business in the era of financial fair play.

Mo Salah to move to Saudi Arabia?

Mo Salah to leave Liverpool for Saudi Arabia was a persistent rumour during last summer's window. It always seemed unlikely, even as other big names made the move, but one year on the Egyptian is 10/111.91 to make the move. He endured a tricky second-half of the season and, with Arne Slot arriving at Liverpool to usher in a new era, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Salah will depart.

He is, however, 2/91.22 to stay and the club have said he will be at Anfield for the 2024/25 season. As the Harry Kane saga proved last summer, though, high profile moves can come about if the clubs decide the price is right.

Bruno Fernandes to leave Man Utd for Barcelona?

Bruno Fernandes has arguably been the greatest Manchester United player of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. He is the club captain and was key to them winning the FA Cup. Rumours persist, however, a potential move for the Portuguese this summer. He has not exactly committed himself to the Red Devils when asked about his future and has hinted that he wants to see what kind of deal United are prepared to offer him. For United's owners, offloading Fernandes would be a way to free up cash to bring in younger players.

At 7/24.50, Barcelona are shortest price, along with any Saudi club, to sign Fernandes. Paris Saint-Germain 5/16.00 could also be interested and Fernandes would attract plenty of suitors, especially if, as tipped by some Betting.Betfair experts, he emerges as one of the stars of Euro 2024.

Rashford for Barca, PSG or Arsenal?

Macrus Rashford was so poor for United in 2023/24 that he did not make Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024. The Wythenshawe wonder scored only eight goals in a disappointing campaign and has been linked with a move abroad.

This is not the first time his United future has been in doubt. There were similar rumours two years ago and he responded by hitting 30 goals across the next season. Barcelona are 13/82.63 to get Rashford and PSG are 11/43.75. Arsenal are 9/110.00 which is an interesting one. Mikel Arteta has form when it comes to signing talented Premier League players who have struggled elsewhere. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are two that have benefited from joining the Spaniard's Gunners squad.

Olise on the move?

Michael Olise finished the season, much like many of Palace's players, on fire.

New manager Oliver Glasner changed the formation and gave more freedom to Eberechi Eze, Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Olise himelf as a dynamic font three.

Olise is the youngest of the three and therefore potentially the most valuable, so it is no surprise to see a host of clubs circling for his signature.

Chelsea 8/131.61 are the odds on favourites for Olise, though both Bayern Munich - now managed by Vincent Kompany - and Newcastle 10/111.00 have also expressed an interest in the winger.

Magpies swoop for Ramsdale?

One man who is fed with life under Arteta is Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who lost his place in the starting line-up to David Raya in 2023/24. The previous season, the England keeper was a key man in the Gunners' title bid so he has reason to feel hard done by.

Newcastle are 4/61.67 to take the former-Sheffield United stopper back up north as Nick Pope struggles for fitness. Atletico Madrid 13/27.50 have emerged as unlikely candidates to bring in Ramsdale but, with the excellent Jan Oblak their number one, Ramsdale probably doesn't want to move to Spain for another season of warming a bench.

Toney to hit the big time?

Ivan Toney has long been linked with a move away from Brentford. The England striker has been superb for the Bees and, after making a circuitous journey to the Premier League via Northampton Town, is at 28 ready to join a club that can challenge near the top of the table.

Arteta is an admirer and in search for an out and out striker, so Arsenal are 13/82.63 favourites to get Toney. Tottenham 13/82.63 and Chelsea 5/16.00 may also be in the hunt so Toney may have the opportunity to choose which top London side he joins, unless Manchester United 9/25.50 want to bolster their attack with him.