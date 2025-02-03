Transfer Deadline Day: Arsenal favourites to beat Man Utd to Tel signature

Time will Tel if Arsenal or United get Bayern man

Man City making more transfer moves - Gonzalez shortens to 4/9 1.44

Arsenal and Manchester United are in a transfer deadline day battle to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich, according to reports.

Betfair have launched a market on the French forward who could add goals to either Premier League club as they respectively pursue the title and fight relegation.

The Gunners are the favourties to bring in Tel but they are as long as 4/15.00 which indicates that it will be a surprise if he does arrive in north London.

Arsenal are buzzing after their brilliant 5-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday but manager Mikel Arteta may still want to strengthen his attack.

United, on the other hand, are in the doldrums again after their 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace yesterday. The Red Devils played without a recognised striker, fielding Kobbie Mainoo as a false nine, which is an indictment of United forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Could Ruben Amorim try to sign Tel from Bayern? It is not the most appealing mid-season move for the 19-year-old which is why United are 13/27.50 to get him.

United offloaded Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa on loan yesterday and brought in left-back Patrick Dorgu from Italian club Lecce.

Manchester City odds-on to get Gonzalez

The other deadline day market to go up on the Betfair Sportsbook concerns the Argentine midfielder Nico Gonzalez.

Man City are 4/91.44 to get Gonzalez and are said to be hopeful of concluding a deal for the 23-year-old before the transfer deadline tonight.

City have already spent £130m in this transfer window, bringing in Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis, in a clear sign that Pep Guardiola knows he needs to strengthen if his team are to start challenging for the title again.

Gonzalez has a release clause in his Porto target of around 50m euros, although the Premier League champions are reportedly keen to pay less. He is 13/102.30 to stay at Porto.