Tottenham are 2.26/5 to claim a north London derby victory that would put them within one point of Arsenal in the race to finish in the Premier League's top four.

The pressure is on the hosts in Thursday's match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but after a disciplined performance in a battling draw at Liverpool they are clear favourites ahead of rivals Arsenal in the betting for Thursday night's derby.

Arsenal are 3.55/2 but they may be be happy with a draw 3.711/4 that would see them four points clear of their fierce rivals with two to play.

Arsenal cemented their chances of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2017 by beating Leeds 2-1 on Sunday.

Spurs were streetwise and resilient as they ended Liverpool's winning run with a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

They have only won one of their last four but Antonio Conte and his players will take heart from the way they contained Liverpool's attack and looked dangerous on the break.

Our tactics expert Alex Keble saw enough in the performance to include a Spurs win on Thursday in his midweek Premier League acca.

Arsenal are in better form, with four wins in four, but the truth is that neither team is entirely reliable and the race for the coveted last Champions League spot will be alive until it is mathematically over.

Away wins in the north London derby are rare and you have to go back to 2015 for the last one - when the Gunners were 2-1 winners at the old White Hart Lane.

The reverse fixture, at the Emirates Stadium in September, saw Arsenal outclass their neighbours 3-1.

But that was when Nuno Espirito Santo was in charge of Spurs and, under Conte, they are much stronger.

Arteta, meanwhile, has just signed a new contract as Arsenal chiefs put their faith in him to continue his long-term project at the club.

Thursday's match will give us a clear idea of where the two teams are in their progress and could prove decisive in the battle for a top four finish.