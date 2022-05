Klopp to utilise greater width



Aston Villa v Liverpool

Tuesday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Aston Villa's diamond 4-4-2 is a risky formation that either brings them comfortable wins or hopeless defeats, and little in between. On Saturday afternoon Burnley had no plan for it, and consequently Michael Jackson's two-man midfield was overwhelmed by the narrowness, allowing Emiliano Buendia to dominate the first half.

Jurgen Klopp's planning will be better, especially after seeing his team struggle to use the wings successfully against a narrow Tottenham. Steven Gerrard's full-backs are often left with too much to do, and that means Liverpool can ensure their own full-backs stay wide - rather than come into the half-spaces - and the wide forwards go out to join them.

A simple strategy of doubling up on Lucas Digne and Matty Cash is all Liverpool will need to gain a major advantage, pulling Villa's defence out of shape to set the tone for a high-scoring win for the visitors. This should be a much more straightforward game for Klopp's side.

Lage to go into full destroy mode

Wolves v Man City

Wednesday, 20:15

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Wolverhampton Wanderers were unfortunate to lose 1-0 to a penalty goal in the reverse fixture, and Bruno Lage will be confident of a similarly strong defensive performance at Molineux. Throughout this season Wolves have been excellent at sitting deep in their ultra-compressed 3-5-2 and frustrating 'Big Six' teams. They can do it again against a tired Man City.

Pep Guardiola's side tend to get slowed down in games like these, which force their possession recycling to look too sideways and lacking in urgency, showing up the problem of not having a true striker to make runs in behind. A lot will rest on Jack Grealish's capacity to open things up in the dribble, because it is unlikely City's passing in front of the Wolves shell will create much.

Newcastle's mistake in their 5-0 defeat to City was to play too high up the pitch, hoping to counter in high numbers and match City man for man in the centre of the park. Lage will have taken note, and will have no problem sitting very deep in a defensive system that seeks primarily to destroy.

Iwobi-Gordon to target weak point

Watford v Everton

Wednesday, 19:45

Frank Lampard has recorded back-to-back wins thanks to a newfound tactical maturity. Not only has he embraced Everton's identity as a counter-attacking team, happily conceding possession to retain defensive discipline despite his attacking instincts, he is also deploying a smart 3-5-2 that morphs into a back four when wing-back Alex Iwobi gets forward and Seamus Coleman shifts across.

This move ought to be enough to defeat a lacklustre Watford who are in free-fall under Roy Hodgson, losing their last six matches. What's more, a red card for left-back Hassane Kamara against Crystal Palace means Watford are weaker than usual on that side and will be forced to play Adam Masina in the area Everton most enjoy attacking.

Iwobi, whose cross from that side set up the opener in Everton's victory over Leicester City, will be supported down the right by Anthony Gordon. Together, these two should be capable of outwitting Masina to get the visitors into dangerous positions. Given how sloppy Hodgson's side are looking defensively, there will be more than enough chances in this match for Everton to win another crucial three points.

Flat-footed defence won't cope with Son

Spurs v Arsenal

Thursday, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Although Arsenal's form has been much improved lately, owing a lot to Mohamed Elneny stabilising central midfield, they have not faced a team as strong on the counter-attack as Tottenham Hotspur in quite some time. The hosts will allow Mikel Arteta's team to dictate the tempo, luring them forward and into a trap. Spurs should be successful running at, and behind, a flat-footed Arsenal back line.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Rob Holding are not particularly strong when having to turn and sprint back towards their own goal while Cedric Soares is clearly not good enough to be a starter, and so the interplay between Harry Kane - dropping into pockets that Elneny won't be able to track - and Heung Min Son should be very fruitful.

Son's moves behind Soares is a particular cause for concern, and is likely to occur often due to how much encouragement Arsenal will have to take the game to Spurs. Conte will enjoy how his team are pressed from their own goal kicks, too, coaching his players to stay calm in these situations until they can work through the first line to set Son and Kane away.