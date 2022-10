Gerrard's Villa to earn battling point

Both teams to score at King Power

Gunners to sweep aside Ruud's boys



Fulham v Aston Villa: Gerrard's men can take point

Fulham 2.6213/8 v Aston Villa 2.982/1, the Draw 3.55/2

19:30

Live on Amazon Prime

Max Liu says: "Villa boss Steven Gerrard is heavy odds-on to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job and there is already a market on his potential replacement up with Mauricio Pochettino the favourite. This trip to Craven Cottage is make or break for Gerrard whose Villa side have just one win in seven and sit 16 in the table.

"Fulham's matches tend to produce goals, with their last four going over 3.5. The trouble is that, while they have hit 16 so far, they have conceded 20. Villa have only let in 13 but they have scored a measly seven.

"The teams have the oppositve problems then - Fulham needed to improve defensively whereas Villa need to score more - so there is the possibility that they will cancel each other out here.

"It shouldn't be overlooked that, while all the pressure here is on Villa, Fulham have taken just one point from their last three matches. For that reason, the draw appeals and a game with fewer goals than the hosts have been used to lately.

"Whether that will be enough to save Gerrard is another matter."

Leicester 2.47/5 v Leeds 3.1511/5, the Draw 3.65

19:30

Live on Amazon Prime

Mike Norman says: "I never like to sit on the fence - and I'll always say that predicting a draw is not sitting on the fence - but I'm genuinely struggling to call this game in terms of the Match Odds.

"Usually in a game where I can't call the outcome I'd recommend backing the draw simply because it's the biggest price option in a game featuring two evenly-matched sides. But in this case I just have a hunch that we'll get a winner in a highly entertaining affair, hence my recommended bets lower down.

"There's also a glaring Opta stat that tells us that none of Leicester's 10 Premier League home games against Leeds have been drawn (Leicester six wins, Leeds four)."

Arsenal 1.558/15 v PSV 6.611/2, the Draw 4.84/1

18:00

Kevin Hatchard: "Arsenal have won all three of their Europa League matches, winning 2-1 at Zurich before a pair of wins over Norwegian side Bodo Glimt. However, the jeopardy remains, as only winning the group guarantees an automatic spot in the last 16, and PSV are just two points behind Arsenal in the standings.

"Arteta has done a good job of rotating his squad for this tournament. Eddie Nketiah has scored a couple of goals in attack, Matt Turner has played well in goal, and Portuguese schemer Fabio Vieira has also caught the eye with some excellent performances.

"There is likely to be some rotation once again, but as Arsenal would almost certainly go on to claim top spot if they win, Arteta will pick a strong line-up."