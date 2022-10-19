</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a <ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike-norman/">Mike Norman</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2022-10-19">19 October 2022</time></li>
<li>3:00 min read</li>
</ul> And Mike Norman believes that will lead to goals at bo...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-v-leeds-back-both-teams-to-score-in-10-3-and-4-1-wagers-181022-200.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-v-leeds-back-both-teams-to-score-in-10-3-and-4-1-wagers-181022-200.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-19T09:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-19T09:03:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/marsch-leeds.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Leicester host Leeds on Thursday night in a game where both sides will fancy their chances of winning. And Mike Norman believes that will lead to goals at both ends in an entertaining affair... Leicester remain in relegation zone Leeds on a run of six games without a win 16 goals scored in last five meetings Mike Norman has three bets at 10/3+ Foxes remain in trouble after bore draw Leicester will go into Thursday night's home game against Leeds still in the relegation zone despite taking four points - and keeping two clean sheets - from their last two home games. Brendan Rodgers' men followed their 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest with a poor display in losing 2-1 at Bournemouth, and on Saturday they were rather toothless when failing to score against Crystal Palace, eventually drawing a dull game 0-0. To be fair the Foxes don't usually struggle for goals and this part of their game will be key if they are to pull away from the relegation zone. Leicester have scored more league goals this season (15) than any team in the bottom half of the table. A record of just one win in 10 league games this term (W1, D2, L7) is worrying but back-to-back clean sheets at the King Power Stadium offers huge encouragement given that Leicester's major weakness has been defensively - the 24 goals they've conceded being the most in the Premier League. Rodgers has no fresh injury concerns following Saturday's clash with the Eagles but the absence of James Maddison - involved in 14 goals in his last 13 games - due to suspension is a huge blow to Leicester's hopes of claiming all three points. Leeds winless in six After taking seven points from their opening three games Leeds' form has nosedived somewhat, claiming just two points from the next 18 available and losing all three away games in that time. Jesse Marsch's men were a tad unlucky to lose at home to Arsenal on Sunday having had a goal disallowed for a push before the player who committed that infringement - Patrick Bamford - missed a second half penalty. The defeat leaves Leeds just one point above the drop zone, without a win in six games, and they've now scored just one goal in their last three outings. Of more concern however has to be Leeds' away form. Games at Southampton, Brighton, Brentford and Crystal Palace would have appealed on paper as a great opportunity to pick up some early points, so having just one point to show from those four games will be viewed as disappointing. After Leicester, Leeds' next two away games are at Liverpool and Tottenham! Marsch has no fresh injury worries so it will be interesting to see if he sticks with top scorer Rodrigo as his lone striker, uses Bamford in that role, or starts both in perhaps a slight change in formation. Leicester favourites to take the points I never like to sit on the fence - and I'll always say that predicting a draw is not sitting on the fence - but I'm genuinely struggling to call this game in terms of the Match Odds. Leicester are the favourites at [2.42], Leeds can be backed at [3.1], and the Draw is the outsider of the three options at [3.7]. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/leicester-city-vs-leeds-united/954212/"] Usually in a game where I can't call the outcome I'd recommend backing the draw simply because it's the biggest price option in a game featuring two evenly-matched sides. But in this case I just have a hunch that we'll get a winner in a highly entertaining affair, hence my recommended bets lower down. There's also a glaring Opta stat that tells us that none of Leicester's 10 Premier League home games against Leeds have been drawn (Leicester six wins, Leeds four). Back both teams to score with a match winner Leicester have recorded back-to-back clean sheets at home and drew 0-0 on Saturday. Leeds lost 0-1 on Sunday and have scored just once in their last three games. My advice. Don't be persuaded by recency bias. I'm very confident that this game wll contain goals as it's a match that both teams will be targetting three points from, and we may see two very attacking line-ups. The absence of Maddison is a blow in terms of potential goalscorers but I have a feeling that will mean Rodgers will start both Jamie Vardy and Paston Daka (or at least two from Vardy, Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho), while Marsch could well start both Bamford and Rodrigo and possibly sacrifice one of his holding midfielders. Both teams will be going all out for the win and it's no surprise to me that Both Teams to Score is trading at just [1.66] on the Betfair Exchange. But we can boost those odds by adding a team to win the match. Leicester to win with both teams scoring can be backed at 10/3 on the Betfair Sportsbook while a Leeds win by the same method is 4/1. Two seasons ago, when Leeds first returned to the Premier League and played an attacking brand of football that we could potentially see on Thursday night, they beat Leicester 3-1 at the King Power. The reverse fixture ended 4-1 to the Foxes. I'll back both a home win and an away win with both teams scoring to equal stakes, but if you prefer to dutch back both options then that pays out at [2.32]. Back (1pt) Leicester Win &amp; Both Teams to Score @ 10/3 Back (1pt) Leeds Win &amp; Both Teams to Score @ 4/1 Back Harvey to shine in 5/1 Bet Builder If there's one Leicester player who will be looking forward to facing Leeds on Thursday night then it's Harvey Barnes. The 24-year-old winger has scored in each of his last five games against the Yorkshire outfit including in all four Premier League games against them. In a game where I fancy we'll see plenty of goals Barnes - 5/2 to score anytime - is worth including in a Bet Builder, and with Betfair giving punters a £5 Free Bet when placing a £5 Bet Builder then why not try the below wager? <h1 class="entry_header__title">Leicester v Leeds: Back both teams to score in 10/3 and 4/1 wagers</h1> <div id="fixture_meta">
<ul class="fixture_meta">
<li class="fixture_meta__name">
Leicester City vs Leeds United
</li>
<li class="fixture_meta__date">Thu 20 Oct, 20:15</li>
</ul>
</div> And Mike Norman believes that will lead to goals at both ends in an entertaining affair...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>Leicester remain in relegation zone</strong></li> <li><strong>Leeds on a run of six games without a win</strong></li> <li><strong>16 goals scored in last five meetings</strong></li> <li><strong>Mike Norman has three bets at 10/3+</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><h2>Foxes remain in trouble after bore draw</h2><p></p><p>Leicester will go into Thursday night's home game against Leeds still in the <strong>relegation zone</strong> despite taking four points - and keeping two clean sheets - from their last two home games.</p><p><strong>Brendan Rodgers</strong>' men followed their 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest with a poor display in losing 2-1 at Bournemouth, and on Saturday they were rather toothless when <strong>failing to score</strong> against Crystal Palace, eventually drawing a dull game 0-0.</p><p><img alt="Brendan Rodgers.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Brendan%20Rodgers.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>To be fair the Foxes don't usually struggle for goals and this part of their game will be key if they are to <strong>pull away from the relegation zone</strong>. Leicester have scored more league goals this season (15) than any team in the bottom half of the table.</p><p>A record of just one win in 10 league games this term (W1, D2, L7) is worrying but <strong>back-to-back clean sheets</strong> at the King Power Stadium offers huge encouragement given that Leicester's major weakness has been defensively - the <strong>24 goals they've conceded</strong> being the most in the Premier League.</p><p>Rodgers has no fresh injury concerns following Saturday's clash with the Eagles but the absence of <strong>James Maddison</strong> - involved in 14 goals in his last 13 games - due to suspension is a huge blow to Leicester's hopes of claiming all three points.</p><h2>Leeds winless in six</h2><p></p><p>After taking seven points from their opening three games Leeds' form has nosedived somewhat, claiming just two points from the next 18 available and <strong>losing all three away games</strong> in that time.</p><p><strong>Jesse Marsch</strong>'s men were a tad unlucky to lose at home to Arsenal on Sunday having had a goal disallowed for a push before the player who committed that infringement - <strong>Patrick Bamford</strong> - missed a second half penalty.</p><blockquote> <p>The defeat leaves Leeds just one point above the drop zone, without a win in six games, and they've now scored just one goal in their last three outings.</p> </blockquote><p>Of more concern however has to be Leeds' away form. Games at Southampton, Brighton, Brentford and Crystal Palace would have appealed on paper as <strong>a great opportunity to pick up some early points</strong>, so having just one point to show from those four games will be viewed as disappointing.</p><p>After Leicester, Leeds' next two away games are at <strong>Liverpool</strong> and <strong>Tottenham</strong>!</p><p>Marsch has no fresh injury worries so it will be interesting to see if he sticks with top scorer <strong>Rodrigo</strong> as his lone striker, uses Bamford in that role, or starts both in perhaps a slight change in formation.</p><h2>Leicester favourites to take the points</h2><p></p><p>I never like to sit on the fence - and I'll always say that predicting a draw is not sitting on the fence - but I'm genuinely <strong>struggling to call this game</strong> in terms of the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204654449">Match Odds</a>.</p><p>Leicester are the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204654449">favourites at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.42</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></a>, Leeds can be backed at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204654449"><b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">85/40</span></b></a>, and the Draw is the outsider of the three options at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204654449"><b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></a>.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Shoulder_-_Stripe__x28_Double_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#2B53AA;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000137812962336778446820000014882348924269636225_" style="fill:#2B53AA;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000023986067674575636970000018109504193592165307_" style="fill:#2B53AA;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.5,14.6L145.5,14.6c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.3 L140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,0,0,0,0,0l-0.2,0.3c0.2,4.9,1.3,9.8,3.2,14.3l2.2,5.3l3.3-3.3c5.5,4.5,13.3,7.4,22,7.4 c8.6,0,16.3-2.8,21.8-7.3l3.2,3.2l2.2-5.3c1.7-4.1,2.8-8.4,3.1-12.7c0-0.4,0.1-0.9,0.1-1.3C145.5,14.8,145.5,14.7,145.5,14.6z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h3.3h43.2h3.3c0,0,0,0.7-0.4,1.9c-1,2.7-2.6,5.1-4.5,7.2c-0.9,0.9-1.7,1.9-2.9,2.8l0,0 C127.4,29.8,121.5,32,115,32z"></path> <line style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="93" y1="30.9" x2="97.9" y2="26"></line> <line style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="140" y1="34.2" x2="132" y2="26.1"></line> </svg> <h3>Leicester City</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_3_7_"> <rect id="Right_3_21_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#263568;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_21_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#263568;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_8_"> <rect id="Right_2_28_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#263568;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_28_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#263568;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_9_"> <rect id="Right_1_29_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#E1E0A4;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_29_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#E1E0A4;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#263568;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> <path style="fill:#E1E0A4;" d="M142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2l-2.5-4L114.5,8L89.8,8.3l-2.4,3.9l0.3,0h-0.3l0.7,2.5 C91.3,26.1,102.4,34,115,34c12.6,0,23.7-7.9,26.9-19.3L142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2L142.6,12.2z M140,14.2C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32 s-22.1-7.6-25-17.8H140z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Leeds United</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Crystal Palace</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Leicester City vs Leeds United</strong> Thursday 20 October, 20:15</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/leicester-city-vs-leeds-united/954212/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Usually in a game where I can't call the outcome I'd recommend backing the draw simply because it's the biggest price option in a game featuring two evenly-matched sides. But in this case I just have a hunch that <strong>we'll get a winner in a highly entertaining affair</strong>, hence my recommended bets lower down.</p><p>There's also a glaring <strong>Opta stat</strong> that tells us that none of Leicester's 10 Premier League home games against Leeds have been drawn (Leicester six wins, Leeds four).</p><h2>Back both teams to score with a match winner</h2><p></p><p><strong>Leicester</strong> have recorded back-to-back clean sheets at home and drew 0-0 on Saturday. <strong>Leeds</strong> lost 0-1 on Sunday and have scored just once in their last three games.</p><p>My advice. Don't be persuaded by <strong>recency bias</strong>.</p><p>I'm very confident that this game <strong>wll contain goals</strong> as it's a match that both teams will be targetting three points from, and we may see two very attacking line-ups.</p><p>The absence of Maddison is a blow in terms of potential goalscorers but I have a feeling that will mean Rodgers will start both <strong>Jamie Vardy</strong> and <strong>Paston Daka</strong> (or at least two from Vardy, Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho), while Marsch could well start both <strong>Bamford and Rodrigo</strong> and possibly sacrifice one of his holding midfielders.</p><p><img alt="Patrick-bamford-1280-leeds-pre-season (1).jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Patrick-bamford-1280-leeds-pre-season%20(1).600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Both teams will be going all out for the win and it's no surprise to me that <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.204654448">Both Teams to Score</a> is trading at just <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.66</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b> on the Betfair Exchange.</p><p>But we can boost those odds by adding a team to win the match. Leicester to win with both teams scoring can be backed at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leicester-v-leeds/31815075">10/3 on the Betfair Sportsbook</a> while a Leeds win by the same method is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leicester-v-leeds/31815075">4/1</a>.</p><p>Two seasons ago, when Leeds first returned to the Premier League and played <strong>an attacking brand of football</strong> that we could potentially see on Thursday night, they beat Leicester 3-1 at the King Power. The reverse fixture ended 4-1 to the Foxes.</p><p>I'll back both <strong>a home win and an away win with both teams scoring</strong> to equal stakes, but if you prefer to dutch back both options then that pays out at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.32</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/8</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back (1pt) Leicester Win & Both Teams to Score @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leicester-v-leeds/31815075" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">10/3</a></div><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back (1pt) Leeds Win & Both Teams to Score @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leicester-v-leeds/31815075" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4/1</a></div><h2>Back Harvey to shine in 5/1 Bet Builder</h2><p></p><p>If there's one Leicester player who will be looking forward to facing Leeds on Thursday night then it's <strong>Harvey Barnes</strong>.</p><p>The 24-year-old winger has scored in <strong>each of his last five games</strong> against the Yorkshire outfit including in all four Premier League games against them.</p><blockquote> <p>In a game where I fancy we'll see plenty of goals Barnes - 5/2 to score anytime - is worth including in a Bet Builder, and with Betfair giving punters a <strong>£5 Free Bet</strong> when placing a <a href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/sports-acq-uk-bau-b5g5-epl-lo?utm_medium=Display&utm_source=18057&utm_campaign=126954&utm_content=6721517&utm_ad=4011269_28117702&rfr="><strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong></a> then why not try the below wager?</p> <div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Harvey Barnes to Score (anytime) and Over 3.5 Goals in a Bet Builder @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/leicester-v-leeds/31815075" class="bet_promo_banner__link" <h2>Mike's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2>
<p>Staked: 16 pts<br>Returned: 13.94 pts<br>P/L: -2.06 pts<p>*Based on 2pts main bet, 1pt all other bets</p><p><strong>2021/22 P/L:</strong></p><p>Staked: 36 pts<br>Returned: 52.15 pts<br>P/L: +16.15 pts</p>

<h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Safer Gambling Week</h2>
<section class="promo__desc">
<div class="description ">
<p>Keep gambling fun and read all about the tools available to you on Betfair this <a href="https://safergambling.betfair.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Safer Gambling Week</a>.</p>
</div>
</section>

<div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join">
<h3>Recommended bets</h3>
<div class="editor editor--reversed">
<strong>Back (1pt) Leicester Win and Both Teams to Score @ 10/3<br>Back (1pt) Leeds Win and Both Teams to Score @ 4/1<br>Back (1pt) Harvey Barnes to Score (anytime) and Over 3.5 Goals @ 5.81</strong>
</div>
</div> 