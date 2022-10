Leicester remain in relegation zone

Leeds on a run of six games without a win

16 goals scored in last five meetings

Mike Norman has three bets at 10/3+

Foxes remain in trouble after bore draw

Leicester will go into Thursday night's home game against Leeds still in the relegation zone despite taking four points - and keeping two clean sheets - from their last two home games.

Brendan Rodgers' men followed their 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest with a poor display in losing 2-1 at Bournemouth, and on Saturday they were rather toothless when failing to score against Crystal Palace, eventually drawing a dull game 0-0.

To be fair the Foxes don't usually struggle for goals and this part of their game will be key if they are to pull away from the relegation zone. Leicester have scored more league goals this season (15) than any team in the bottom half of the table.

A record of just one win in 10 league games this term (W1, D2, L7) is worrying but back-to-back clean sheets at the King Power Stadium offers huge encouragement given that Leicester's major weakness has been defensively - the 24 goals they've conceded being the most in the Premier League.

Rodgers has no fresh injury concerns following Saturday's clash with the Eagles but the absence of James Maddison - involved in 14 goals in his last 13 games - due to suspension is a huge blow to Leicester's hopes of claiming all three points.

Leeds winless in six

After taking seven points from their opening three games Leeds' form has nosedived somewhat, claiming just two points from the next 18 available and losing all three away games in that time.

Jesse Marsch's men were a tad unlucky to lose at home to Arsenal on Sunday having had a goal disallowed for a push before the player who committed that infringement - Patrick Bamford - missed a second half penalty.

The defeat leaves Leeds just one point above the drop zone, without a win in six games, and they've now scored just one goal in their last three outings.

Of more concern however has to be Leeds' away form. Games at Southampton, Brighton, Brentford and Crystal Palace would have appealed on paper as a great opportunity to pick up some early points, so having just one point to show from those four games will be viewed as disappointing.

After Leicester, Leeds' next two away games are at Liverpool and Tottenham!

Marsch has no fresh injury worries so it will be interesting to see if he sticks with top scorer Rodrigo as his lone striker, uses Bamford in that role, or starts both in perhaps a slight change in formation.

Leicester favourites to take the points

I never like to sit on the fence - and I'll always say that predicting a draw is not sitting on the fence - but I'm genuinely struggling to call this game in terms of the Match Odds.

Leicester are the favourites at 2.427/5, Leeds can be backed at 3.185/40, and the Draw is the outsider of the three options at 3.711/4.

Usually in a game where I can't call the outcome I'd recommend backing the draw simply because it's the biggest price option in a game featuring two evenly-matched sides. But in this case I just have a hunch that we'll get a winner in a highly entertaining affair, hence my recommended bets lower down.

There's also a glaring Opta stat that tells us that none of Leicester's 10 Premier League home games against Leeds have been drawn (Leicester six wins, Leeds four).

Back both teams to score with a match winner

Leicester have recorded back-to-back clean sheets at home and drew 0-0 on Saturday. Leeds lost 0-1 on Sunday and have scored just once in their last three games.

My advice. Don't be persuaded by recency bias.

I'm very confident that this game wll contain goals as it's a match that both teams will be targetting three points from, and we may see two very attacking line-ups.

The absence of Maddison is a blow in terms of potential goalscorers but I have a feeling that will mean Rodgers will start both Jamie Vardy and Paston Daka (or at least two from Vardy, Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho), while Marsch could well start both Bamford and Rodrigo and possibly sacrifice one of his holding midfielders.

Both teams will be going all out for the win and it's no surprise to me that Both Teams to Score is trading at just 1.664/6 on the Betfair Exchange.

But we can boost those odds by adding a team to win the match. Leicester to win with both teams scoring can be backed at 10/3 on the Betfair Sportsbook while a Leeds win by the same method is 4/1.

Two seasons ago, when Leeds first returned to the Premier League and played an attacking brand of football that we could potentially see on Thursday night, they beat Leicester 3-1 at the King Power. The reverse fixture ended 4-1 to the Foxes.

I'll back both a home win and an away win with both teams scoring to equal stakes, but if you prefer to dutch back both options then that pays out at 2.3211/8.

Back (1pt) Leicester Win & Both Teams to Score @ 10/3

Back (1pt) Leeds Win & Both Teams to Score @ 4/1

Back Harvey to shine in 5/1 Bet Builder

If there's one Leicester player who will be looking forward to facing Leeds on Thursday night then it's Harvey Barnes.

The 24-year-old winger has scored in each of his last five games against the Yorkshire outfit including in all four Premier League games against them.