Gunners to take vital three points in title race

Forest to frustrate dazed and distracted Man Utd

West Ham v Arsenal: Gunners to edge London derby

Sunday 14:00

Arsenal have won nine of their last 14 away games against the Hammers (D4 L1) and, after drawing 2-2 with Liverpool last weekend, the Gunners need to take three points in the title race.

The Hammers lost 5-1 in their Premier League match but that was their only league defeat at home in 2023. They will try to contain Arsenal and would be delighted with a point. The reverse fixture finished 3-1 to Mikel Arteta's men but we fancy fewer goals here.

Arsenal won't daunted by the trip to east London though. They have the most wins (11), most points (35), most goals scored (30) and fewest goals conceded (11) of any team away from home in the Premier League this term.

Back Arsenal and under 2.5 goals @ 3.57

Nottm Forest v Man Utd: Hosts to frustrate Reds

Sunday 16:30 - Live on Sky Sports

Manchester United were reeling at full-time on Thursday after two late own-goals saw them throw away their advantage against Sevilla in the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag will be determined to ensure it doesn't affect them when they visit Nottingham Forest. But that is easier said than done. United may be both tired and a little dazed when they arrive at the City Ground. They may also have one eye on next Thursday's second leg and Ten Hag may have to make changes to the side.

The hosts are winless (D3 L6) and without a clean sheet in their last nine Premier League games. There is arguably no easier game for United right now. But Forest need to start producing performances fast if they are to avoid relegation and, with eight games to go, this could be the point where they rally.

Without the injured Marcus Rashford, who has scored 10 winning goals in the Premier League this season, this could be tricky for United. Forest can take a point in a match involving few goals.