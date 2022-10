Bees to sting managerless Villains

Aston Villa v Brentford: Frank to demonstrate what good managment looks like

Sunday, 14:00

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is among the leading candidates, according to the Betfair market, to succeed sacked Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa manager. So this should be interesting.

One of Villa's biggest problems under Gerrard was scoring goals - they have hit a risible seven all season with only two in their last five. Without a permanent manager in place (we presume), they may be in for a difficult afternoon here.

Brentford drew with Chelsea last time out and beat Brighton before that. Star striker Ivan Toney has scored six goals in his last six Premier League games and we can see him scoring again here.

Back Brentford & Toney to score @ 5.9

Leeds v Fulham: Struggling sides set to draw

Sunday, 14:00

Leeds have won their last three league games against Fulham who are winless in their last five league visits to Elland Road. This season, Fulham have won just once on the road (against Nottingham Forest) so it's tempting to rule out the away win here, even though Leeds are really struggling.

Fulham beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Thursday, though, and will be bouyed by that result. Leeds also played, losing 2-0 at Leicester and putting Whites manager Jesse Marsch under pressure after no win in seven.

Fulham matches often feature plenty of goals but Leeds are adept at containing opposition attacks at Elland Road, with a clean sheet here against Chelsea and an unlucky 1-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

Back the Draw & Under 2.5 goals @ 4.26

Southampton v Arsenal: Unpredictable Saints to stop Gunners

Sunday, 14:00

Every time Southampton go on a losing run, and Ralph Hasenhuttl shortens in the sack race betting, they produce a string of decent performances. In midweek they beat Bournemouth 1-0, having previously ended a four-match losing run with a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham. It figures then that this Sunday they will start losing again.

Premier League leaders Arsenal were in Europa League action on Thursday and, although Mikel Arteta rotates his squad, there were signs in last weekend's lucky 1-0 win at Leeds that the schedule was taking its toll. For that reason, they may not blow away Southampton.

Southampton have lost seven of their last 11 at St Mary's (W2 D2). Admittedly, one their two wins in that run came against Arsenal. But this season Arsenal have kept more clean sheets (4) and conceded fewer goals (3) away from home than any other side. Saints will struggle to score against them, while Arsenal always have a goal in them.

Back Arsenal, under 2.5 goals and Both Teams to Score? No @ 3.94

Wolves v Leicester: Relegation zone battle to end even

Sunday, 14:00

Confirmation that Steve Davis will be in charge of Wolves for the rest of the year provides some short term stabilty. But they are still in the relegation zone and have won just twice all season (both 1-0 victories at home).

Leicester have got their act together of late, beating Leeds 2-0 in midweek and drawing 0-0 with Crystal Palace prior to that.

The Foxes also have just two wins this season and the draw is the way to go in this relegation six-pointer between the 19th-placed vistiors and hosts in 18th. It probably won't be a thriller and, while Leicester have score an impressive 17 (the most of any team in the bottom half of the table), Wolves appalling total of five indicates that there may not be many goals.

Back the Draw & Under 3.5 goals 3.85

Tottenham v Newcastle: Magpies defence can contain Spurs

Sunday, 16:30

Newcastle lost 5-1 away to Tottenham in April but the sixth-placed Magpies are much-improved since then. Key to their progress this season has been their defence - the best in the top flight with just nine conceded and the most clean sheets (five).

Tottenham were insipid in their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in midweek but good news for Antonio Conte is that his team have won their last eight Premier League home games.

Newcastle have lost just one of their last six Premier League away games (W2 D3), though three of their five on the road this season have ended level, including last Sunday's 0-0 at Old Trafford. They may frustrate Spurs but the hosts' record in north London cannot be ignored.