Southampton v West Ham: Go low on goals

Sunday, 14:00

Seventeenth hosts 13th in this Premier League clash at St Mary' and, with Southampton losing their last four in a row, it could be curtains for Ralph Hasenhuttl if they don't get something here. They have won just two of their last 15 Premier League games (D2 L11).

They face a West Ham side that have won its last two in the league (as well as two in the Europa Conference League) and momentum looks like it could finally be building for David Moyes' side this term. They like playing here and are unbeaten in their last four Premier League away games against Southampton, winning two.

Saints have scored just won one goal in their last four and the Hammers have managed just two on the road so backing a low-scoring battle looks wise.

Back West Ham and Under 3.5 goals @ 3.0

Aston Villa v Chelsea: Potter revolution to roll on

Sunday, 14:00

Steven Gerrard is the other Premier League manager under serious pressure this weekend and a visit from an increasingly fluent Chelsea is probably not what he needs right now.

It's four wins in a row for the Blues, who are unbeaten under their new manager, and they have conceded just once in that time. They have an impressive recent record at Villa Park, winning six of their last eight Premier League games there (L2).

However, Potter has lost five of his eight league meetings with Villa (W1 D2), including both against Gerrard last season. Potter, a studious coach, should have learned from those defeats and, with a stronger squad at his disposal, looks a good bet to get his revenge here.

Evens on 'no' in both teams to score looks a decent option, as the Blues pursue another clean sheet, and we like Pierre-Emerick Aubameygang to continue his impressive start with another goal.

Back Chelsea, Both Teams to Score? 'No' & Aubameyang to score any time 5.61

Man Utd v Newcastle: Magpies to make point

Sunday, 14:00

United struggled only Thursday night against Cypriot side Omonia and the Magpies may see this as their best opportunity to get a result at Old Trafford since 2013 when they won 1-0. They come here on the back of a 5-1 win over Brentford last weekend and a 4-1 triumph at Fulham before that.

The Red Devils battled to a 2-1 win over Everton last Sunday but remain unconvincing, even though they have won five of their last six Premier League games. This well-drilled Magpies side have enough to stop them and goals at both ends appeals.

No player has created more chances from set plays in the Premier League this season than Newcastle's Kieran Trippier (11), or played more passes into the box (124). We'll add him to score or assist.

Back Draw, Both Teams to Score? 'Yes' & Trippier to score or assist @ 16.2

Leeds v Arsenal: Martinelli to make difference

Sunday, 14:00

Leeds are winless in five Premier League games, alternating between defeat and a draw each time (D2 L3), and some commentators think Jesse Marsch's methods have gone stale. They failed to score last time they played at home but they are unbeaten at Elland Road in the league this season.

Arsenal have kept three clean sheets in their four Premier League away games this season and they have scored three goals in each of their last three Premier League matches. But Leeds can be stubborn at home and we're backing a closer game than some anticipate.

Much of the talk about Arsenal, who have won all but one league match this season, has concerned Gabriel Jesus. But Gabriel Martinelli has started Arsenal's last 10 Premier League games, with five goals and three assists. He scored and assisted in the Gunners' massive 3-2 win against Liverpool. We're backing him to have another big Sunday.

Back Arsenal to win 1-2 & Martinelli to score @ 19.0

Liverpool v Man City: Back goals at Anfield

Sunday, 16:30

Will Liverpool's 7-1 blitzing of Rangers kickstart their season? Perhaps but let's remember the Reds thumped Bournemouth 9-0 in August and failed to kick on. Man City, manwhile, have won seven and drawn two of their nine league matches this season.

Both Premier League fixtures between these sides ended 2-2 last season and over 3.5 goals looks a bet here too. Liverpool have scored 20 so far in the Premier League while City have managed an exceptional 33. Both teams to score is worth backing too.

Liverpool are winless in their last five Premier League games against City (D3 L2) and, on current form, there is little reason to think the Reds will get their first league win over City since 2019.