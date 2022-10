Everton to halt Spurs

Leeds to unravel against Arsenal

Man City may demolish Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Although Tottenham's big win in midweek suggested Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son are back in form, Everton - who sit in a deep defensive shape under Frank Lampard - will provide a much sterner test on Saturday. Against Everton's 4-5-1 formation, which limits space in the final third, Antonio Conte's football could again look tired and stuck, as the forwards are detached from the midfielders.

The likelihood of this happening is increased by the presence of Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana in the Everton midfield, who together are creating a very effective defensive shield to stop possession-dominant teams from breaking the lines. These two can focus on blocking the ball through to Kane and Son, giving us a pretty tedious game that could easily end 0-0.

Everton will attempt to counter-attack quickly through wingers Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil, who will look to advance beyond the Spurs wing-backs during sustained periods of Tottenham pressure. However, on the whole Conte's side have been very good at defending these situations this season. Two cautious teams should cancel each other out.

Back under 2.5 goals @ 2.0

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Aston Villa continue to look bereft of ideas under Steven Gerrard. Their football is slow and ponderous, with minimal movement off the ball as players seemingly search for answers every time they take possession. It is the sign of a team under-coached and it won't be long before Villa's owners are looking for a new manager.

Nevertheless, a chance to sit behind the ball against Chelsea may simplify the job and create counter-attacking space - which is much easier for improvisational teams to deal with.

But Villa are far too narrow when defending in a low block, their 4-3-2-1 formation overworking the full-backs, and this is a particular issue when facing a wing-back system like Graham Potter's 3-4-2-1.

The way the wing-backs combined with the inside forwards in the 3-0 win at Wolves will surely be even more effective at Villa Park. Ashley Young will struggle to deal with Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, and Raheem Sterling all bunching together on that side.

Villa probably won't break well, either. John McGinn is in poor form while Chelsea have become very good at quickly counter-pressing under Potter, meaning they should swarm the hosts and win the ball back high up the pitch - both preventing Villa counters and allowing them to attack directly in these transitional and disordered moments.

Back Chelsea to win with a -1 handicap @ 3.2

Leeds v Arsenal

Sunday, 14:00

Leeds United are without a win since August. Their fast start to the campaign was in keeping with the way Jesse Marsch has ridden the manic Marcelo Bielsa philosophy, but as it wears off, his ideas lack the unpredictability of his predecessor. These days Leeds are too hard pressing, meaning opponents work around them and attack the open spaces.

Worse still, they have become disorganised across the back four when facing teams happy to confront them high, as Arsenal will do. They were shaken by Brentford's aggression in a 5-2 defeat and therefore Arsenal's constant pressure should force more major errors, as well as keep Leeds penned in their own half for long periods.

But the biggest issue of all is that Arsenal's immaculately coached passing triangles are designed specifically to work calmly, efficiently, and robotically around an advancing opposition press. Leeds will be bold and attack-minded, which should give Mikel Arteta exactly the kind of game he wants; one with plenty of open space in which to release Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus down the left side.

Back Arsenal to win and over 2.5 goals @ 2.1

Liverpool v Man City

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports Premier League

This should be a brilliant game with all its usual chaos. Manchester City have shown greater vulnerability to being counter-attacked this season because of Erling Haaland's lack of pressing and the increased directness (stretching their shape) of Man City's football now that he is on the pitch.

That gives Liverpool the chance to push forward with the same long-ball game they attempted against Arsenal last weekend.

But Man City are still heavy favourites. Liverpool are seemingly incapable of working out how to use the midfielders to cover the wide spaces any more, exposing their full-backs to being overworked. That causes a serious confidence dip across the back four (made worse by the injury to Joel Matip). This should mean Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan are able to move to the flanks and double up with the City wingers, creating a dangerous numerical advantage.

Then there's Haaland's runs on the shoulder of the last defender and his battle with Virgil van Dijk. Jurgen Klopp is not going to abandon his principles at Anfield, which means a high defensive line and numerous chances for Pep Guardiola to utilise a more direct strategy.

In summary, it will be the usual end-to-end battle, only with even more directness than we've seen in previous editions.