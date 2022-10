West Ham v Fulham: Cottagers to grab a point

Sunday, 14:00

The Hammers will hope that, after last weekend's win over Wolves, they can win consecutive league matches for the first time since January.

West Ham don't have a good record in London derbies, losing more than any other side from the capital (113). But their record against Fulham is strong with the Hammers unbeaten in 11 home Premier League matches against the Cottagers (W7 D4).

Fulham were thumped 4-1 at home to Newcastle last Saturday but, following their last two defeats in the league, they bounced back to win. Against West Ham, who are in action on Thursday night in the Europa Conference League, the visitors could be good for a point.

Cottagers striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored in each of his three Premier League London derby matches this season. Fulham's last five matches have gone over 2.5 goals.

Back the draw, Mitrovic to score any time and over 2.5 goals @ 17.0

Crystal Palace v Leeds: Eagles to deny Whites

Sunday, 14:00

Chelsea won here with a late goal last Saturday but, on the whole, Selhurst Park has become a minor fortress in 2022.

Crystal Palace have lost just two of their last 10 Premier League home games (W4 D4) and have not suffered consecutive home league defeats since their first three of this year. For that reason, we'll take the hosts not to lose when Leeds visit.

The visitors are without a win in four and have only scored three in that time (they lost 5-2 to Brentford last time they travelled) and Palace have notched just two in their last three, so we like unders.

This will be Jesse Marsch's 20th Premier League match in charge of Leeds United and, in that time, the Whites have joined the division's premier bad boys, picking up 45 cards in 19 games so far (42 yellows, 3 reds), second only to Everton (51).

Back Crystal Palace and Draw & under 3.5 goals @ 1.72

Arsenal v Liverpool: Gunners value for rare win over Reds

Sunday, 16:30

Arsenal are riding high at the top of the Premier League going into matchday nine, but have won just one of their last 14 Premier League matches against Liverpool (D4 L9).

Mind you, Liverpool have problems, and conceded three at home to Brighton last weekend. With Arsenal failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their last nine at the Emirates - and without a shutout in 13 against the Reds - both teams to score is a bet.

Odds of 2.55 on the home win seem generous when the Gunners have won their last seven here. They have started this season much more strongly than Liverpool and the Reds are without an away win.

Gabriel Jesus was instrumental once again in the last weekend's 3-1 win over Spurs. He's been involved in six goals in his eight Premier League games against Liverpool (4 goals, 2 assists), with all four of his goals against them coming in home games.

Back Arsenal, Both Teams to Score? Yes & Jesus to score or assist 5.6

Everton v Manchester United: Go low on goals at Goodison

Sunday, 19:00

The Red Devils have come unstuck against the Toffees in recent contests (one reason why ) with United winning just one of their last seven Premier League matches against Everton (D4 L2).

United must move on from last week's mauling against Manchester City. It won't be easy against an Everton side that have won their last two Premier League games.

United have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League away games (W2). That sounds terrible but they have actually won two of their last three on the road, so there is reason to believe both sides will be stubborn on Sunday.

Both of those United victories (against Leicester and Southampton) finished 1-0. Combine this with the knowlesge that all of Everton's four home matches this season have gone under 2.5 goals and there's a strong case for betting against goals.