Villa to take a point at Old Trafford

Plus Man City to beat Fulham and more

Fulham v Man City: De Bruyne to fire Blues to top

Sunday 14:00

Fulham are winless in their last 15 Premier League meetings with Man City (D3 L12) and the Blues have won their last 13 against the Cottagers in all competitions.

If that wasn't bad news enough for Fulham, they have lost five of their last seven Premier League games (W2), more than in their previous 16 (W8 D4 L4), so their season is on the slide.

Kevin De Bruyne's superb recent record (three goals and four assists in his last four league appearances) mean we mustt back him to have an impact on the game.

Back Man City -1 & De Bruyne to assist @ 2.82

Man Utd v Aston Villa: Emery to frustrate Reds

Sunday 14:00

Unai Emery's reign as Aston Villa manager began with a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the autumn and the Villains look well-equipped to take points off the Red Devils again.

Manchester United are unbeaten in 14 Premier League home games (W11 D3), the longest current ongoing run in the division, so we must not underestimate them.

But they played at Tottenham on Thursday and have faced a gruelling schedule lately. Villa can keep it tight and get something here.

Back Villa Double Chance & Under 2.5 goals @ 3.52

Bournemouth v Leeds: Strugglers to draw

Sunday 14:00

Bournemouth have lost their last two Premier League home games (2-0 against Brighton, 4-0 against West Ham). Leeds have nine of their last 10 in the league against Bournemouth (D2L1).

Based on that, you would fancy Leeds in this crucial relegation tussle. But it is difficult to trust a team that has taken just nine points in the league this year, and failed to hold on to a lead in their last match against Leicester.

Back the Draw & Under 2.5 goals @ 3.94

Newcastle v Southampton: Magpies look unstoppable

Sunday 14:00

No side has lost fewer Premier League home games than Newcastle this season (1 - W9 D5) . They've won their last three at St James' Park by an aggregate score of 10-2 and, with form like that, are unopposable against struggling Saints.

Southampton drew 3-3 at Arsenal in their last Premier League away game, so they have shown they can find the net under Ruben Selles.

Joe Willock has scored more Premier League goals against Southampton than against any other opponent (3) and been involved in a goal in each of his last three home league games, scoring one and assisting another two.

Back Newcastle -1, BTTS Yes & Willock to score or assist @ 10.56

Liverpool v Tottenham: Salah and Kane to strike

Sunday 16:30 - Live on Sky Sports

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 20 Premier League games against Spurs (W13 D6).

They have, however, conceded four goals in their last two league home games (2-2 v Arsenal, 3-2 v Nottingham Forest), so we fancy Spurs to score even though they are are winless in their last five league away in this competition (L3D2)

Since Mo Salah joined Liverpool in 2017, no player has scored more Premier League goals against Tottenham (7). Harry Kane, meanwhile, has scored eight times against Liverpool in the league.