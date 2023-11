Sunday Premier League Bet Builders

Back goals in Spurs v Villa clash

Everton fightback starts against Man Utd

Tottenham unbeaten start to the season has crashed to a halt with two defeats in their last two Premier League matches.

Villa did the double over Spurs last season so Unai Emery knows what it takes to get a result here. His team have won six of their last eight in the Premier League games (D1 L1) and, since after this season's first international break September, have won more games (6) and picked up more points (19) than any other side in the division.

Mind you, Villa did lose their last away game in the league, going down 2-0 at Nottingham Forest. We willback them double chance along with over 3.5 goals.

Everton have won just one of their last eight in the league against United (D4L3) and the Red Devils prevailed 2-1 in this fixture last season. More recently, United have won their last three Premier League away matches and four of their last five in the competition over all.

But United are in the midst of an injury crisis which worsened during the international break. Their 1-0 win at home to Luton last time out showed that Erik ten Hag's men remain unconvincing and will struggle to put together a run.

The big question about Everton is, of course, how they will react to being docked 10 points by the Premier League for breaking financial rules.

I have a feeling that Sean Dyche's team, who had climbed to 14th in the table before their points deduction, will rally at a pumped up Goodison Park. The hosts can take advantage of United's injury woes and claim the three points.

United are struggling to score, with the lowest total (13) of any team in the top 12 going into this round. Their problems are likely to persist without the injured Rasmus Hojlund. The hosts may be able to keep a clean sheet but, instead of banking on that, I'll take Everton and under 3.5 goals.

