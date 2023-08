Goals backed as Villa go to Turf Moor

Haaland to strike down Blades

Newcastle's chance to get rare win over Liverpool?

It's the Claret and Blue derby in which Burnley will try to avoid losing their second consecutive Premier League fixture. They went down 3-0 to Manchester City before Vincent Kompany's men's trip to Luton was postponed last weekend.

The extra week off should mean Burnley are fresh. On the other hand, Villa will try to keep the momentum going after their 4-0 demolition of Everton last Sunday. The West Midlanders also played in the Europa Conference League on Wednesday.

Villa have won on two of their last three trips to Turf Moore in the League and, even though they have played more, it is difficult to oppose them. That said, we don't want to rule out Burnley taking a point, so we'll take Villa and Draw. There have been 10 goals across Villa's two league games, so backing both teams to score makes sense.

Back Villa and Draw & BTTS 'Yes' @ 2.021/1 Bet now

The Blades have failed to win their last eight against Manchester City (L6D2) and the away win feels inevitable. Backing the visitors with the one goal handicap is the way to go. The win would make Guardiola the fastest manager to reach 200 Premier League victories.

There has been much talk about Phil Foden stepping up in the absence of Kevin de Bruyne. The England man created seven chances in the 1-0 win over Newcastle last weekend and should cause the hosts' defence no end of trouble. I can see him laying on chances for Erling Haaland who was on the scoresheet inside four minutes when City visited Burnley in round one.

Back Man City -1, Haaland first goalscorer & BTTS 'No' @ 5.59/2 Bet now

Newcastle haven't beaten Liverpool in their last 15 meetings but this may be the hosts' chance to take three points from the Reds.

It's not that Liverpool have been poor so far. They showed plenty of promising signs, in their 1-1 draw at Chelsea and 3-1 win over Bournemouth, that they should be stronger this season than last.

But St James' Park is becoming one of the toughest grounds to visit in the Premier League, with Newcastle winning 20 of their 34 Premier League home games under Eddie Howe.

Then again, Liverpool have won on four of their last five visits to St James' and Jurgen Klopp has beaten Howe more often than he has beaten any other Premier League manager (11). For that reason, we better keep the draw on side in a match that should see both teams score.

Who will get the goals? Callum Wilson, who has scored six in his last seven at St James', and Mo Salah who registered his 200th goal involvement last weekend. We're backing both in this four-leg Bet Builder.

Back Newcastle Double Chance, Wilson to score, Salah to score & BTTS 'Yes' @ 9.08/1 Bet now

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.