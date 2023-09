Back goals as Reds host Villa

Palace to outclass Wolves

Saka to help Arsenal can outgun Utd

Liverpool have won nine of their last 11 Premier League games against Aston Villa but this fixture finished 1-1 last season. Can the tactically shrewd Unai Emery set his team up to come away from Anfield with a point or more this time?

Villa completed their 8-0 aggregate win over Hibernian in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night and, although Emery rested players for the second leg, playing in midweek can still take its toll against fresher opposition. That said, the last time they played Thursday and Sunday, Villa won 3-1 at Burnley.

Liverpool at Anfield is a different order of test, however, and we have to take the home win. The Reds have scored in all but two of their last 18 Premier League games and, with Villa scoring seven across their last two in the league, we have to back both teams to score.

Back Liverpool and BTTS? Yes @ 2.56/4

Wolves' Gary O'Neil lost his only previous Premier League meeting with Roy Hodgson when the 40-year-old was Bournemouth manager last season. The ex-England boss will be determined to get a first home win of the season on the board but Wolves, who beat Everton last weekend, won't make it easy for Palace, based on what we have seen so far from the Black Country outfit.

No player has had more shots in the Premier League this season than Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze (16), although he has failed to score with all 16, and the England man should be firing again on Sunday.

Palace have won their last three Premier League home games against Wolves and they should be able to make it four, but perhaps only by a small margin.

Back Palace to win by 1 goal & Eze for 2 or more shots on target @ 9.28/1

Arsenal have won four of their last five home league games against Man Utd (D1), including the last two, so the Emirates has not been a happy hunting ground for the Red Devils.

Their performances so far this season - winning by single margins against two of the Premier League's weaker teams at home and losing 2-0 at Spurs (their fifth match in London without a win) - have shown little to indicate that will change here.

Not that the Gunners aren't without problems. They conceded to both Nottingham Forest and Fulham here, which suggests United can find the net on Sunday. Bruno Fernandes could be the man to get that goal but he also has a habit of ending up in the book when United are stretched by stronger opposition, so back him to score or receive a card.

The Gunners, who have won 18 of their last 24 here (L2D4), should have too much for United and should be backed with a one goal handicap. Bukayo Saka could be the key man, against a United defence that will miss Raphael Varane. He has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances against United. Back him to make that four.

Back Arsenal -1, BTTS? 'Yes', Fernandes score or be shown card & Saka to score @ 21.0

