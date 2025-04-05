Sunday Premier League Tips: Back 6/1 fouls in the Manchester Derby

Goals at Craven Cottage

Fulham vs Liverpool - 14:00 (Sky Sports)

Liverpool edged past Everton in midweek to continue their cruise towards the Premier League title.

Those three points at Anfield restored their 12 point cushion at the top of the division and assuming Arsenal take maximum points from the remaining eight games, Liverpool need another 13 points to wrap it up.

The Reds could claim the title against Leicester City on April 20 if Arsenal lose their next two and Arne Slot's men beat Fulham and West Ham.

The Reds's next opponents are no slouches though. With European ambitions of their own, the Cottagers certainly have something to play for and the firepower to bloody the nose of the champions elect.

Marco Silva's side drew at Anfield and have won six of their games against sides above them (D2 L4), scoring in each of their 12 clashes.

At 1.784/5 with the Exchange, both teams to score appeals at Craven Cottage.

The hosts are particularly potent in West London, netting in 80% of their league fixtures and Liverpool's defence has been a little suspect recently.

The visitors have conceded in eight of their 15 domestic away games this term and have kept four clean sheets across their last 10 games in all competitions.

Those four clean sheets came at PSG in the Champions League, the Etihad, against Newcastle and in midweek against the Toffees.

Across those games, the Reds shipped 3.33 xGA though and considering the Fulham attacking options and their 100% record of scoring against the sides above them, both teams to score looks a touch too big.

Tottenham vs Southampton - 14:00

Things are turning sour at Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou's decision to replace Lucas Bergvall with Pape Sarr in the defeat against Chelsea on Thursday was greeted by chants of "you don't know what you're doing" from the travelling faithful.

Substitute Sarr then smashed one in from range prompting Tottenham's manager to cup his ear towards the away fans. A gesture Postecoglou insists was 'misinterpreted'.

Nevertheless, the goal was disallowed and now his relationship with the fans might be broken beyond repair.

No wonder he is the 2/13.00 second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

There's no denying the domestic season has been a disappointment. Tottenham are 14th, 10 points off the top half and without a win across their last four league games.

And, yet, they still have the chance of European silverware as they play Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-final of the Europa League on Thursday.

With this huge game on the horizon, Sunday's clash with Southampton doesn't look a priority for Spurs. The same cannot be said for the Saints.

If Wolves win at Ipswich on Saturday and Southampton lose in North London, they will become the earliest team to be relegated in Premier League history in terms of games played.

Although relegation seems a formality, the Sportsbook are not offering a price on them to go down anymore, manager Ivan Juric is using the threat of becoming the worst side in top flight history as motivation.

"Let's see what we will do." He said.

Derby hold that accolade with 11 points, Southampton are currently on 10.

Given the situation at both clubs, I wouldn't want to try and call this one but things could certainly get ugly.

Southampton's impending doom, coupled with the fact they have the second worst disciplinary record in the league (77Y 3R) is why the card markets are worth considering.

Lesley Ugochukwu's price of 3/14.00 appeals with the Sportsbook. He has four EPL cards this term, two in 300 minutes last season at Chelsea and has a career cards per 90 average of 0.37.

Manchester United vs Manchester City - 16:30 (Sky Sports)

The final Manchester derby of the season doesn't have the same allure as previous.

There is still the potential for needle and these some interesting prices in the fouls market.

Jeremy Doku should start on the left and his dribbling numbers have been staggering recently.

Against Leicetser he managed three but against Brighton in the game before he completed 15, seven at Forest, five at Tottenham and another 15 against Liverpool.

Across those five appearances, Doku has drawn five fouls and one card from his direct opponents.

The uncertainty lies in who will start on the right side of Manchester United's defence.

Across their last six games in all competitions, Ruben Amorim has started Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt at either right wing back or right centre back.

Yoro is the standout price to commit 1+ fouls at even money at 2.1411/10 with the Exchange. Obviously, selection is the issue.

He played right centre back in midweek but even if he is on the other side, this price still looks value.

In eight league starts, Yoro has committed seven fouls and collected three yellow cards.

If he does start on the other side, he will most likely be opposing Savinho, City's second most dribble-y player.

The Brazilian draws one foul per game and averages two dribbles.

So, assuming Yoro does start, his foul prices are worth a punt, including the 6.806/1 for the defender to commit 2+ fouls.

