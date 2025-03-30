Sunday FA Cup Tips: Back Man City to beat Bournemouth at 28/1 with the Betfair Exchange

Preston dirtiest side in the Championship

Preston vs Aston Villa - 13:30 (BBC One)

Championship club Preston are the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup and the bad news for them is recent history does not favour David against Goliath.

North Ends personnel issues must also be factored in. Paul Heckingbottom will be without five players due to suspension, injury, cup ties and ineligibility and could be without a further three who are nursing knocks.

Things look bleak for the hosts and that is without considering the opposition.

Having previously let English domestic cup competitions fall by the wayside, Unai Emery has given the FA Cup more respect this term as he eyes up his first bit of silverware at Villa Park.

Emery has gone strong in each of Villa's three wins on route to the quarters and another strong XI is expected on Sunday.

Opposition manager Heckingbottom does have experience in getting a second tier side to the semi-finals, taking Sheffield United to Wembley in 22/23, but if he is going to pull off a shock result at DeepDale, luck and endeavour will be required in equal parts.

Domestically, the hosts top the Championship charts for fouls per game (13.3) and in this competition, Preston committed 21 in the last round and 17 in the fourth round. The player fouls market is worth a look.

Sam Greenwood is suspended and Milutin Osmajic is a doubt with a hip issue. The latter has also been charged by the FA after allegedly racially abusing Hannibal Mejbri. Neither should feature at the weekend which could see Will Keane partnered by Emil Riis in attack.

Riis is 2.021/1 to commit 1+ fouls with the Exchange and 5.02 to commit 2+, both look large.

The frontman is averaging 0.5 fouls per game but has committed at least one on 14 occasions this season and two or more five times.

Given the gulf in quality between the clubs, Preston will likely set up in a low block and look to make things difficult.

In a deep lying defensive shape, forward players are the most likely to commit fouls as they become the first to engage as the opposition enjoys territory deep in their half.

I do have a niggling doubt that Riis might not start but at the prices available, it is a risk worth taking. Should he get left out, whoever gets the nod in attack for Preston is worth a punt in the fouls market.

Recommended Bet Back Emil Riis to commit 1+ fouls EXC 2.02

Recommended Bet Back Emil Riis to commit 2+ fouls EXC 5.20

Bournemouth vs Manchester City - 16:30 (ITV1)

The international break was a welcome opportunity to take stock of the domestic proceedings and this is when I noticed something about Bourneouth under Andoni Iraola.

The Cherries wobbled into the break, losing four of their last five games, winning none in 90 and progressing via penalties against Wolves in the last round of the FA Cup.

Signs, perhaps, that they are running out of steam.

The exact same thing happened last season, Bournemouth lost five of their last eight games (W2 D1).

Given their intensity they play at and the lack of squad depth, a drop off at the back of the season makes sense. The Cherries rank a close second behind Arsenal for fewest passes per defensive action (8.61) this term.

Opponents Manchester City have reached the end of a cycle and we are witnessing a transitional period for Pep Guardiola and teething issues should be expected.

Even so, I was surprised to learn that across the domestic season, Bournemouth are posting a better underlying process then the Cityzens. Yet, City are 7/101.70 to make the top four and 7/42.75 to win this competition with the Sportsbook.

Pep's only chance of silverware lies in the FA Cup which obviously places huge importance on Sunday's trip to the south coast.

Coupled with Bournemouth's drop off, I think the HT/FT result market is worth a look where Bournemouth to be winning at half time and Manchester City to win at full time is 29.0028/1 with the Exchange.

If the angles for Preston's clash with Villa were logic based, the bet for Bournmeouth's clash with Manchester City is a little more punty.

At 29.0028/1 with the Exchange, who's complaining though?

Recommended Bet Back Bournemouth HT/ Manchester City FT EXC 29.00

