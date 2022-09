Brentford v Arsenal: Back goals in London derby

Brentford v Arsenal, 12:00

This early kick-off on Sunday should be good for goals if the recent records of these London rivals is any indicator. Sixth-placed Brentford have scored 15 in their six Premier League games this season, with only Manchester City netting more, while table-toppers Arsenal have 14.

The Bees' record in London derbies is solid, losing just one of their last 17 (W13 D3), and winning this fixture 2-0 last season. But Arsenal are a much tougher proposition than they were 13 months ago.

All eyes will be on Brentford's Ivan Toney who this week received his first call up to the England squad. Only Erling Haaland has been directly involved in more Premier League goals so far this season, with Toney registering five goals, two assists.

For Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus has had more touches in the opposition box

(66), attempted more dribbles (34), more dribbles in the box (8) and won more fouls (21) than any other player in the Premier League this season.

Back Arsenal and Draw, Both Teams to Score? Yes and Jesus to score or assist 3.05

Everton v West Ham: Goalshy sides set for draw

Everton v West Ham, 16:00

Everton and West Ham both come into this match on four points each. The Toffees have the superior goal difference and sit in 16th, two places above the Hammers.

Coming here after a Thursday night trip to Denmark in the Europa Conference League shouldn't help the visitors. Mind you, their away victory to Aston Villa last month (their solitary win Premier League win this term) did come on the Sunday after a European Thursday.

It's been a tought start for David Moyes but, according to the next manager to leave betting, his job is safe while his opposite number Frank Lampard is under pressure at 9/1.

West Ham have won both of their last two Premier League away games against Everton, each by 1-0, and Moyes would be delighted with that outcome again.

Everton, meanwhile, are winless in their last seven Premier League games, with three defeats being followed by four consecutive draws. A low-scoring encounter looks on the cards and, with West Ham perhaps tired from their Danish exertions, the draw is the appealing outcome.

