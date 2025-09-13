Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including a 345/1 punt in the Manchester derby

Back Dozzell to be carded in the South Coast Derby

Fouls expected when Liverpool go to Turf Moor

Side with unders in the Manchester Derby bet builder at 345/1 346.00

Sunday, 12:00

Live on ITV1 & Sky Sports

This is the first South Coast Derby in the league in more than a decade. The last time these rivals squared off in the Championship was 2012, it ended 2-2 and Billy Sharp got a brace. Honourable mentions also go to Morgan Schneiderlin, Rickie Lambert, José Fonte (baby) and David Kitson who also all featured.

Despite the snoozy-Sunday-noon timeslot, I am hoping for a fiery encounter between the pair as they renew hostilities.

The referee appointment could be a good one for cards as well. Matt Donohue has dished out 13 yellows and one red in three games this season. He has been known to lose control.

Donohue awarded eight cards in Preston's 1-0 win over Ipswich this campaign and 11 on two separate occasions last season.

Andre Dozzell looks the most likely candidate for a booking at the prices available. The Sportsbook has the industry best price at 23/103.30. The midfielder has notched up one in four apps this season and picked up 11 last campaign.

Recommended Bet Back Andre Dozzell to be carded SBK 23/10

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

The last time Scott Parker squared off with Liverpool, he was Bournemouth manager. The Reds won 9-0 and after the game Parker went for the Cherries board by claiming his side were unequipped for the Premier League. Three days later he was sacked and by the turn of the calendar he was managing Club Brugge in Belgium.

He'll be hoping Sunday's clash at Turf Moor goes a little better.

His Burnley side have started well. The 3-0 loss at Tottenham was a little harsh, the Clarets then beat fellow top-flight new boys Sunderland and were desperately unlucky not to come away with a point at Old Trafford.

Nonetheless, it is hard to see them getting anything against Liverpool and the host's odds of 9.809/1 is probably fair. For context, Southampton went off at 8.76194/25 at home to the Reds last season, Ipswich were 8.17717/100 and Leicester were 11.54527/50.

Arne Slot's side have taken maximum points but haven't been faultless, conceding twice against Bournemouth and Newcastle. They needed a 90+10th minute goal from Rio Ngumoha to win at St James' Park.

In terms of the betting, I touted Liverpool to win to nil on the Football Only Bettor podcast. The visitors are 1/31.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook but this takes their price to 13/102.30 which certainly appeals.

If you want something different, Lyle Foster is worth a tout to commit 2+ fouls at 5/61.84 with the Sportsbook.

He is the lone striker and focal point for Burnley which can be a thankless task. Forster has committed six fouls across his three appearances this term.

Recommended Bet Back Lyle Foster 2+ fouls SBK 5/6

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

Manchester City head into this Manchester Derby under a bit of pressure having lost their last two games before the international break.

Pep Guardiola's side dominated for an hour against Brighton but lost 2-1 on the South Coast. In the game before, against Tottenham, they were masters of their own downfall. James Trafford played them into trouble on the stroke of half-time and the Cityzens were two goals down at the interval and never got back into it.

Pep is still amid a bit of a rebuild stylistically. Forced to move away from total football and play more direct, his side have looked good in spells but it is hard to understand exactly what they are trying to do out of possession.

This could be the perfect opportunity for their rivals to get one over them and Ruben Amorim's side have developed a bit of a habit of picking up results in big games.

That said, it is hard to get enthused about Manchester United at the prices available. The Red Devils are currently 4.67/2 with the Betfair Exchange, the shortest they have been going to the Etihad in the league in eight years.

So, all things considered, the best approach here is siding with unders. Combining under 3.5 goals and under 3.5 cards on the Sportsbook pays out at just under 2/13.00 which appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Under 3.5 goals & Under 3.5 cards SBK 1.98/1

Anthony Taylor has the whistle, a referee who can keep his cards in his pocket for a big occasion.

In the Premier League last season, he brandished three or fewer cards in 18 of the 31 games he oversaw. He also failed to give a single card on six separate occasions.

For full clarity, he did dish out 14 cards in one game.

Nonetheless, I think combining no first goalscorer with under 1.5 cards and team to receive no cards to be a 'tie' pays out at 321/1322.00 with the Betfair Sportsbook is worth a punt. Mark O'Haire makes a similar case for a huge odds derby bet in his preview, read it here.

Recommended Bet Back No first goalscorer, Under 1.5 cards and team to receive most cards 'tie' SBK 345/1

