Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including 9/1 goalscorer in Man Utd v Arsenal

Cole Palmer as cold as ever

Regression for Forest?

Set piece special at Old Trafford

Read our 2025/26 Premier League Ultimate Guide here

Check out our player-by-player guide to the Golden Boot market

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

Chelsea entered the new season with a renewed sense of optimism after winning the Club World Cup in the summer.

It is easy to forget there was a rift developing between the supporters and Enzo Maresca as the 2024/25 campaign wore on. Maresca was wedded to his total-footballing style, almost to a fault, saying if the keeper went long he would be subbed and once the results took a turn for the worse, fans grew impatient.

For a large part of the season, Chelsea were in the title race, not that Maresca or his players would admit it. Once Maresca managed to really stamp his style on the squad, the goals began to dry up as the attackers lost their freedom.

The Blues showed some tactical versatility in the states though, particularly in the final against PSG where they pressed high and went direct to bypass the French champions press. After the match Maresca did a tactical u-turn, explaining he isn't wedded to one system and that he sets his team out to win games. Interesting.

If Chelsea can show this tactical versatility this campaign, they could definitely challenge for the top four again or maybe beyond, especially with the acquisition of Joao Pedro. The Brazilian already seems to have struck up a connection with Cole Palmer in attack because the pair look to be on the same wavelength.

At 8/111.73 with the Sportsbook, Palmer's price to score or assist appeals. Since making the switch to Stamford Bridge, he has scored 37 goals and set up 19 in the Premier League.

Opponents Crystal Palace's FA Cup triumph was marred over the summer by off the field antics. A failure to abide by UEFA's multiclub ownership rules saw them demoted from the Europa League to the Europa Conference League.

They did lift the Community Shield against Liverpool but with uncertainty surrounding the futures of Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze, the Eagles could be significantly weakened by the time the transfer window shuts.

Last season, in their trips to top five sides, Palace failed to keep a clean sheet, conceding 14 goals which is good news for the Palmer punt.

Recommended Bet Back Cole Palmer to score or assist SBK 8/11

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

Some regression is expected for Nottingham Forest this campaign.

They finished seventh last season, with 65 points and were the beneficiaries of Palace's faux pas but if anything Europa League football could only hinder them further.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side overachieved in terms of xPTS and had the top and tail of their side to thank for overachievements on their xG and xGA. They finished with an xGD of -2.81 but an actual GD of +12 with both Chris Wood and Matz Sels outperforming their underlying data.

What's more is they got found out towards the business end of the season. Once sides gave them a little respect and stopped playing into their hands, the points dried up. Forest averaged 1.96pts per game across their first 24 games and 1.29 across their last 14.

Opponents Brentford have had the spine ripped out of their side this summer. Their first choice keeper Mark Flekken has gone, as has captain Christian Norgaard and top scorer Bryan Mbeumo. And with Yoane Wissa also rumoured to be off, the Bees could be 39 goals lighter.

The departure of Thomas Frank must also be factored in, so to his replacements Keith Andrews lack of experience. The rookie boss was promoted from set piece duties during the summer.

As for Sunday's clash, both sides look in a worse position than when they ended last season and although I am leaning towards a lack of goals, I am going to steer clear of this one from a betting point of view.

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

Manchester United will be seeking to improve on their worst ever season in Premier League history.

The Red Devils finished in 15th with 42 points having only won 11 games.

The highly regarded and charming Ruben Amorim took charge in mid-November, inheriting a side averaging 1.36 points per game after 11 fixtures. In his 27 top flight games, his side's points (1), goals (0.52) and goals against (1.19) per game actually got significantly worse. And the magnitude of the task at hand at Old Trafford appeared to sap some of Amorim's enthusiasm.

He arrived with a clear identity. His Sporting side played with an energetic high press, width provided by the wing backs and a narrow front three. As the weeks wore on, it became clear he hadn't managed to instill his ideologies on this group of players.

In fact, most of United's best performances - like the 2-2 draw at Anfield, the FA Cup win over Arsenal and the 1-1 draw at home to the Gunners - were when Amorim set his side up in a low block, looking to contain and counter. As was the case for most of his predecessors.

Despite the top flight regression, United still made the Europa League final and went within a whisker of qualifying for the Champions League. So, there are some positives to take from last season.

They have also splashed the cash this summer on a new look front three. Matheus Cunha signed from Wolves, Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford and Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. Perhaps this athletic and skilled trio will provide a new dimension to United's attack.

Still, they look a little light in defence for the visit of title hopefuls Arsenal on Sunday. Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui are injured and Andre Onana is a doubt which could see a back four of Altay Bayindir, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven start.

It doesn't fill you with confidence, especially given Arsenal's set piece threat.

The Gunners racked up a deal ball xG of 16.86 last term (2nd most) and United conceded 13.19 xGA, therefore a punt on the visitors primary threat seems the best way in.

Gabriel Magalhaes is 9/110.00 to score anytime, he netted three times last term and has a top flight goals per 90 average of 0.11 which makes this price a smidge of value without considering the opponents shortcomings.