Sunday Football Tips: Jimmy The Punt's best bets include a 10/1 play in Newcastle vs Arsenal

Jimmy looks at two of Sunday's big Premier League clashes

Andersen vs Watkins is an interesting battle

Fine margins at St James' Park and could finish goalless

This is a tricky game to dissect.

I wonder if anyone telegraphed Aston Villa's poor start to the campaign. Heading into Thursday's Europa League clash with Bologna, the Villans hadn't won any of their opening six games in all competitions. They're out of the League Cup and are yet to score in the Premier League.

It's why the 1-0 win in Europe feels important. It relieves the pressure but there's no escaping the poor domestic start.

Villa have notched up a total xG of 3.9 (20th), created six 'big chances' (19th) and conceded 8.4 xGA (2nd).

It'll be interesting to see if Unai Emery mixes things up for the visit of Fulham. Pau Torres impressed on Thursday in central defence and could continue in the backline alongside Ezri Konsa.

Emery does have a great record against Marco Silva, winning each of the six meetings which is encouraging for the home fans.

In terms of the betting, I was drawn to fouls. Fulham have committed the most in the league per game this season (15), they are also the joint most fouled side alongside Villa (12.8).

The match-up between Ollie Watkins and Joachim Andersen is interesting. Watkins has drawn 1.6 fouls per game this season and all but one of the 11 opposing centre backs have committed at least one foul against Villa.

Andersen has committed 1.2 fouls per game and 2+ on two occasions. He was also sent off when the sides met at Craven Cottage last term.

At 5/23.50 with the Sportsbook, his price to commit 2+ fouls is worth a punt.

Super Sunday's top billing pits Newcastle against Arsenal and recent history suggests cards will be plentiful but goals of a premium.

Across the last four competitive fixtures, there has been a total of six goals. Both teams to score hasn't clicked once nor has Over 2.5 goals. Across the same four games there have been 23 cards flashed, and at least five in three of those.

Going from the beginning of Eddie Howe's reign at St James' Park, these sides have squared off 10 times and there has been an average of 1.8 goals and 4.9 cards a game.

Interestingly, Under 2.5 goals has landed in 90% of those games as well.

There's never much between these clubs and based on the start the pair have made to their respective campaigns, I expect a low margin affair on Sunday.

In the Premier League, Howe's built from the back. His side have kept four clean sheets but have struggled offensively which might have something to do with Alexander Isak's departure.

The Magpies failed to net against Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Leeds and scored once against basement boys Wolves.

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has come under some scrutiny for his big game management. He's been opting for pragmatism, trying to avoid defeat instead of going for three points.

The Gunners put eight past Leeds and Nottingham Forest without replay but the Spaniard tightens things up for the big games.

At Old Trafford they won 1-0, they lost at Anfield by the same scoreline and drew 1-1 at home to Manchester City.

I expect another pragmatic approach this weekend which brings two bets into play. The first is the draw at 3.4549/20 with the Exchange.

I also want to cover Under 0.5 goals at 11.010/1 with the Exchange.

Given this match-up's tendency for cards, Jurrien Timber's price to be booked is worth a tout at 3/14.00 with the Sportsbook.

He has picked up two in five appearances this term taking his top-flight total to 10 in 37 appearances.

Timber could be opposing Anthony Gordon here as well. Gordon's drawn four fouls in 135 minutes of league action this term and should come back into the side after serving his suspension.