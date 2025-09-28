Ryder Cup 2025 Sunday Singles Tips: Back Justin Thomas to win his point

Europe has a dominant 11.5-4.5 lead

I was very lucky, having the opportunity to listen to Europe's Strategic Advisor Paul McGinley at Wentworth during the BMW PGA Championship and three factors he mentioned made me believe the visitors had a chance this week.

He talked of how important it was to have a non-rookie captain, how vital it was to avoid having rookie players on the roster, and how critical it was to ensure Europe's top three players outperform the American top trio. The clarity of the plan was impressive.

But who the heck would imagine that Europe could lead 11.5-4.5 ahead of the singles?!?!

It's needed an outstanding effort from the Europeans, but the fragility of the American team has helped, too.

All that said, coverage has more or less decided this is a done deal. Of course, it ought to be, but if it all goes wrong it would be even more horrific than it currently looks for Team USA.

Complacency is a threat Luke Donald ought to deal with quite easily, but Rory McIlroy referenced another danger: that dealing with the abuse from the New York galleries is easier to do in pairings than on your own.

Who can stay strong? And who might wilt? Which Americans can bounce back from the misery of Friday and Saturday?

A cracking opener. Team USA's breakout star Young has gone 2-1-0 and has gained over four strokes. But guess what? He's up against Europe's resilient veteran, Rose, who is 2-0-0 and has also gained over four strokes. Young is a rookie, a one-time course record holder and a local. Rose has a 2-3-1 record in singles.

Thomas is gun in Ryder Cup singles going 3-0-0 while Fleetwood is 1-1-1. On form, however, it is very different: Thomas is 1-2-0 this week, Fleetwood 4-0-0. Thomas is losing a touch over half a stroke, Fleetwood is gaining over six.

The hulk versus a mild mannered janitor. A frenetic, amped up, monster-hitter up against a fellow who still looks like a frail teenager. DeChambeau has been good at times this week and yet he's 1-3-0 (although gaining nearly two stokes). Fitzpatrick is 2-1-0 and gaining over four strokes (but he is 0-3-0 in Ryder Cup singles).

They're further down the order than many might imagine, but what a tasty match-up. The World No. 1 versus the Masters champion. Scheffler has had a mare this week (0-4-0 but gaining over one and a half strokes), McIlroy has stood tall (3-0-1, gaining over three and a half strokes).

Cantlay is tough, but even he is only 1-2-1 this week and losing strokes. He is 2-0-0 in Ryder Cup singles, though. Åberg is 1-2-0 this week and losing over four strokes.

Another surprise cracker down the roster. Schauffele is 2-1-0 this week but actually losing over one and a half strokes. Rahm is 3-1-0 and gaining over four strokes. The American is 1-1-0 in Ryder Cup singles, the Spaniard 1-1-1.

Rookie Spaun is 1-1-0 and gaining a stroke. Straka has the same record (1-1-0) but he is losing over three strokes.

The vagaries of records and stats. Henley is 0-2-0 yet only losing just under a stroke. Lowry is having his best Ryder Cup (1-0-1) but losing over three and a half strokes! Lowry is 0-1-1 in Ryder Cup singles.

The two rookies and both might bond over the fact that they've only had one outing - they both lost and they both lost over two strokes. Griffin is a two-time winner this year.

Morikawa has gone 0-2-0 losing a stroke, Hatton is 3-0-0 gaining only a tiny fraction. Hatton is 1-2-0 in Ryder Cup singles, Morikawa is 0-1-1. It needs factoring in for these late matches: what impact would an early result have on these personalities?

Sam Burns is 0-1-1 this week and losing over five and a half strokes. MacIntyre is 1-1-0 and losing a fraction. The Scot won his previous singles, Burns lost his. But Burns is a former winner of the WGC Dell Match Play.

This could be one to steer clear of. Luke Donald has indicated that the Norwegian's injured neck might be worse than originally feared - he has gone for an MRI scan.

Selections:

Tommy Fleetwood is playing great this week and he was the pick to be Europe's Top Scorer in the Team Profiles. But with Thomas's fine record on Sunday at a Ryder Cup this price is worth an interest.

Recommended Bet Back Justin Thomas SBK 6/4

Spaun has ticked along very nicely this week, he's a winner on a US Open course (actually in the US Open) and his opponent Sepp Straka is a long way behind him in strokes gained/lost this week.

Recommended Bet Back JJ Spaun SBK Evens

Odds against that the tough-as-teak Cantlay takes down the out-of-form Swede Ludvig Åberg is worth taking.

Recommended Bet Back Patrick Cantlay SBK 11/10

