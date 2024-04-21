Sunday's Premier League Bet Builder Tips: Four to back from 7/2 to 41/1

Everton to bounce back with clean sheet at 7/2 4.50

Going into this round after their 6-0 defeat at Chelsea, Everton sit just two points and two places above the relegation zone. They have no margin for error against Nottingham Forest, the team that are one point below them having played a game more.

This is, if you like, the points deduction derby and we believe the hosts will win it. They won the reverse fixture 1-0 and, interestingly, each of Everton's last 10 Premier League home wins has been to nil.

Backing the hosts comes with risk, as Everton have won just one of their last 15 Premier League games (D6 L8). However, Sean Dyche will spent the week instilling in his defenders the need to tighten up and we think they can keep out Forest and take a much-needed win.

Back Everton and 'No' in BTTS @ 7/24.50 Bet here

Palace pulled off a big upset to win at Liverpool last week while West Ham lost to Fulham and played in Europe on Thursday night. The Eagles have won two of their last three Premier League games against West Ham (D1) and we will back the home win at 11/102.11.

West Ham have scored in each of their last 19 Premier League games against Crystal Palace, their longest scoring streak against an opponent in their top-flight history, so take both teams to score.

Last week's goal at Anfield means Eberechi Eze has been involved in six goals in his last nine Premier League appearances for Palace (5 goals, 1 assist), so back him to score here.

Back Palace, BTTS 'Yes' & Eze to score @ 6/17.00 Bet here

It is well-known that Aston Villa are enjoying an excellent season but so are Bournemouth. Since November 11, only the Premier League's top four teams have won more points than the Cherries (36 points from W10 D6 L5).

Of course, Villa are in the top four going into this round and need to sustain their pursuit of a Champions League place. They played in France on Thursday night and Bournemouth will pounce on any lack of sharpness from the hosts. Villa should be good for the win but perhaps only by a single goal.

Ollie Watkins' tally of 19 Premier League goals this season means he is a contender for the Premier League's Golden Boot. He is hungry for more so we will back him to find the net.

Back Villa to win 2-1 & Watkins to score @ 14/115.00 Bet here

Fulham have won just one of their last 11 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D2 L8). The Reds are unbeaten in their last five Premier League away games against Fulham (W3 D2) but haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight league games at Craven Cottage.

Fulham, on the other hand, have conceded just 13 goals in their last 15 games at Craven Cottage (0.9 per game). With six clean sheets at home so far, they may be worth backing to keep out a Liverpool attack that has been misfiring and played a draining match in Italy on Thursday.

Let's back the upset and get Fulham's Andreas Pereira, who has scored two and assisted two across his last four Premier League appearances, onside too.

Back Fulham, U2.5 goals & Pereira score or assist @ 41/142.00 Bet here

