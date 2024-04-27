Sunday Bet Builder Tips: Gunning for NLD glory at 11/1

11/1 12.00 NDL Bet Builder with Arsenal capt backed to score

Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in each of their last six Premier League away games and, last season, they won this fixture 2-0. They thumped Chelsea 5-0 at the Emirates in midweek and will be determined to take more three points in the title race by winning another London derby.

Tottenham, meanwhile, haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 Premier League games at home and Arsenal'a attack will take advantage of an sloppiness from their hosts. It is tempting to back Arsenal to win 2-0 here again at 11/112.00.

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard has been involved in six goals in his last six Premier League away games, scoring three and assisting three, so we cannot ignore him here.

Bournemouth have lost each of their last three against Brighton and the Seagulls won this fixture 2-0. But that run could end because Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last five Premier League home games (W3 D2) while Brighton have won just two of their last 15 Premier League away games (D5 L8).

We can't trust Roberto De Zerbi's men in light of their away form. So will we back the Cherries for a sweet victory? Bournmeouth double chance was tempting but, with Brighton failing to score in six of their 12 away matches this year, we are going for the home win.

Dominic Solanke has scored nine home goals in the League this season. No Bournemouth player has ever reached double figures at the Vitality Stadium in a single top-flight campaign. Back Solanke to make a bit of history on Sunday.

The highlight of Nuno Espirito Santo's ill-fated 2021 spell as Tottenham manager did include a 1-0 victory over Pep Guardiola's City. On top of that Nuno has won three of his last five Premier League encounters with Man City (L2) and lost just one of his four home top-flight matches against Guardiola (W2 D1).

Those precedents may not count for much on Sunday and hard done by Forest will need all the luck to stop a City side that are hungry for title race points. They come here following a Thursday night trip to Brighton, however, so their busy scheduled could mean Forest are able to keep the score down.

The hosts rarely draw a blank here but Liverpool, Man Utd and Tottenham all won to nil at the City Ground this season and the champions won the reverse fixture 2-0.

