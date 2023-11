Canaries to grab crucial point or more

Salah strikes again in 7/1 7.80 Bet Builder

Back City Ground goals in 33/1 34.00 shot

Defeat at home to Swansea last time out ended a three match winning run in the Championship for Blackburn. Norwich, meanwhile, have failed to win their last five (L4D1) are 17th in the table - five places below Rovers going into the weekend.

The hosts have conceded seven in their last three matches, while Rovers have hit six across their last two on the road, two at Millwall and prior to that the 4-0 win at QPR.

Norwich are desperate for points and, for all their difficulties, we want them onside here against a Blackburn side that are inconsistent.

Back Norwich Double Chance, U2.5 goals & BTTS @ 6.86/1 Bet now

Villa are arguably the team fans are most excited about in the Premier League at the moment and, with only Man City winning more games in 2023 (25) than Unai Emery's men (20) it is easy to see why.

The visitors have taken 22 points in their 10 league games this season - their best start this century. Forest have failed to win their last six but have drawn their last four at the City Ground. Can they stop Villa taking three points?

They have only lost twice in their last 19 at home so they may well be able to halt the Villain's momentum. We'll take a chance on the draw using the 90 Minute Payout offer.

Moussa Diaby has three goals and three assists for Villa this season. If we back the Frenchmen to score we get a big price for our Bet Builder so let's go for it and keep stakes small.

Back Draw, BTTS and Diaby to score @ 33/134.00 Bet now

Luton are unbeaten in their last four home league games against Liverpool. That stat might not be the most helpful, however, as the teams haven't met in the league since 1991. More recently, the Reds have been in ruthless form, losing just one of their last 21 top flight matches (W14D6).

Luton have scored two thirds of their nine Premier League goals this season in the last 10 minutes of matches which makes us wonder if they could be a bet to score in the second-half against a Reds defence that has conceded late goals this term.

Mo Salah has 20 goals and 12 assists this year and helped us land a Bet Builder last week in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. We cannot overlook him here and we will add Dominik Szoboszlai to the mix. The Hungardian laid on an assist last week and is fourth in the Premier League table for creating chances this season.

Back Liverpool -1, Goal scored in both halves, Salah to score & Szoboszlai assist @ 7.9 Bet now

Read Nottm Forest v Aston Villa Tips: BTTS the most appealing play