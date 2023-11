Forest have scored in 21/23 at home

Villa have scored in 14/17 away days

BTTS undervalued by the market

Nottingham Forest 4.30100/30 boss Steve Cooper bemoaned his side's first-half defending in last weekend's 3-0 defeat at Liverpool but was pleased his players "did not crumble" after going into half-time with a two-goal deficit at Anfield.

The Tricky Trees boss said, "There's no problem with the attitude of the players or the commitment, just a little bit on the decision making in the defining moments and that's cost us. We let ourselves down a bit with the goals but I can't fault the effort and application."

Cooper was forced to field a starting XI without a recognised striker with Chris Wood out with a hamstring problem and Taiwo Awoniyi only fit enough for the bench. Forest failed to offer a real goal threat until the Nigerian came on in the second-half and the Reds are therefore enthused about his potential return from the off on Sunday.

Aston Villa 1.9420/21 claimed their fifth win in six Premier League games with a comfortable victory over Luton last time out in the Premier League. John McGinn opened the scoring in the first half with his fourth goal of the campaign, before Moussa Diaby bagged the second strike and played a leading role in the third as his cross was turned in for an own goal.

It marked a 12th successive home league success for Unai Emery's outfit, with the head coach keen to pile praise on his players post-match. He said, "Very satisfied. The idea was to control the game, to keep possession, to try and avoid their transition, and don't concede a lot of corners, and we did that. Overall, I think we deserved to win. We were very good."

Aston Villa now rank second behind Manchester City in terms of total Premier League wins earned this calendar year.

Nottingham Forest come into Super Sunday's showdown without a win in six Premier League showdowns (W0-D4-L2) and having failed to score in half of those fixtures. However, each blank arrived on the road and the expected return of Taiwo Awoniyi should galvanise a group that have managed to score in 21 of 23 EPL home games since securing promotion.

A chunky 15 (65%) of those fixtures have featured winning Both Teams To Score 1.758/11 selections - including all four league outings in 2023/24 - and a repeat holds plenty of appeal with Aston Villa in town. The visitors have notched in 14 of 17 away Premier League dates under Unai Emery, keeping their sheets clean just once in their last 10 road trips.

Villa's five games as guests this term are averaging a bulbous 3.49 Expected Goals (xG) per-game, and with Forest generating a respectable 1.38 xG on home turf this season, goals look a touch undervalued by the market with BTTS providing an appealing punt.

Back BTTS at Villa Park @ 1.758/11 Bet now

Watch Football...Only Bettor Sunday special