Home form means keeping Villa onside

Maddison key for Spurs win over Fulham

Aston Villa come into this round of matches in fifth while seventh-placed West Ham are just two points behind.

The two sides look evenly-matched and, while Villa are in excellent form at home, winning their last 10 in the League here, the Hammers are unbeaten in their last 10 in the Premier League against the Villains (W6 D4).

David Moyes' men have only lost once on the road this season - at Anfield - and managed to win at Brighton and Luton. For that reason, we want the draw onside so instead of backing the home win, we will back Villa Double Chance.

West Ham have scored in every match this season, so there should be goals on the agenda for both teams. With Jarrod Bowen on target in all four of the Hammers' away matches so far, we will back him to score or assist.

Losing on penalties to Fulham in the League Cup may be the ony blight on Tottenham's season so far under Ange Postecoglou. The hosts will fancy their chances of getting revenge against a Cottagers side that have failed to win in their last 10 Premier League London derbies (L6D4).

Spurs have attempted the most shots in the top flight this term and are averaging over 19 shots per game. Fulham were thumped 5-1 when they went to Manchest City last month and, while this game should be closer than that, Tottenham -1 on the Asian Handicap appeals at 5/42.24.

James Maddison tops the Premier League assists chart with five. None of those came at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium so it is time for him to lay on a goal or two in front of the home fans.

