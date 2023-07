Ten players from 1/25 1.04 to 6/4 2.46 to move clubs

Mbappe 4/9 1.43 to swap Paris for Madrid

Swift return to Premier League likely for 4/6 1.65 JWP

Josko Gvardiol is the shortest price player, at 1/251.04, to move clubs before the end of the summer transfer window, with the RB Leipzig defender almost certain to join Manchester City.

Mind you, the 21-year-old has been long odds-on to join the treble winners since early June!

However, it's been reported in recent days that City are at an advanced stage to sign Gvardiol with a fresh round of talks scheduled for later this week. A fee of around £75m is likely to secure Gvardiol's services.

Caicedo and Hojlund fancied to join 'big six' clubs

After Gvardiol, Moises Caicedo is the next shortest price player expected to move clubs with Chelsea desperate to bring in a central midfielder after the departures of Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovicic in 2023.

Caicedo is 1/91.11 to move from Brighton to Stamford Bridge, and if doing so he will form part of a young, £200m+ midfield partnership with Enzo Fernandez.

Another youngster who is likely to be playing Premier League football for a 'big six' club this season is Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, who is priced at 4/111.36 to join Manchester United in this transfer window.

It's no secret that United are desperate for an out-and-out goalscorer, and in 20-year-old Hojlund they'll be hoping he can have a similar impact to that of Erling Haaland at their 'noisey' neighbours.

Mbappe and De Gea 4/9 1.43 to find new clubs

Both Kylian Mbappe and David De Gea are priced at 4/91.43 to sign for new clubs during this window.

Mbappe is strongly fancied to joing Real Madrid after PSG said he needs to leave now if he isn't going to sign a new contract, stating that they don't want to lose someone of his ability for free next summer.

Meanwhile De Gea recently announced that he will no longer be playing at Manchester United ater 12 years at Old Trafford. The keeper is a free agent and is 4/91.43 on the Betfair Sportsbook to join any Saudi Arabian club.

As you can see in the @Betfair tweet below, there are some big names expected to make summer moves, with the likes of Romeo Lavia (8/151.52) and James Ward-Prowse (4/61.65) odds-on to sign for Liverpool and West Ham respectively.