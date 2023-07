David De Gea confirms Man United exit

Saudia Arabian league 9/4 3.25 to be his next destination

Return to Atletico Madrid an outsider at 16/1 17.00

David De Gea is 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook to join any Saudi Arabian club after he confirmed on Saturday afternoon that he has left Manchester United.

The 32-year-old released a lengthy statement on his social media channels saying farewell to the United supporters before saying it was the right time to undertake a new challenge.

"Manchester will always be in my heart"

De Gea, who enjoyed a hugely successful 12 season at Old Trafford, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the love shown to him while at United, saying, "We've achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride everytime I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers."

He concluded his statement by saying that Manchester will always be in his heart, that the city has shaped him and will never leave him.

I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters.



I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We've achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible... pic.twitter.com/6R7ezOEf1E -- David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 8, 2023

USA, Germany and Spain other possible destinations

After the 9/43.25 to sign for any Saudi Arabian club you can back any MLS club at 3/13.95, while Bayern Munich are the first single club to be listed with De Gea 9/25.30 to sign for the German champions.

Spanish international De Gea could also return home, with La Liga clubs Valencia 15/28.40 and Sevilla 17/29.40 rumoured to be interested in signing the shot stopper.

However, an emotional return to the club where he started his career, Atletico Madrid, looks unlikely with the Betfair Sportsbook pricing De Gea at 16/117.00 to return to the Spanish capital.

David De Gea to sign for (before 4th September):

- Any Saudi Arabian club: 9/43.25

- Any MLS club: 3/13.95

- Bayern Munich: 9/25.30

- Valencia: 15/28.40

- Sevilla: 17/29.40

- Inter Milan: 12/113.00

- Betis: 14/115.00

- Atletico Madrid: 16/117.00

- BAR: 28/129.00