Spurs odds-on to beat Newcastle to Maddison

Bayern Munich bid for England captain

Tottenham's busy start to transfer window continues

Tottenham are 1/41.24 to sign James Maddison after reports that the Premier League club have agreed personal terms with the Leicester man.

But will he get the chance to link up with England team-mate Harry Kane? Maybe not as Bayern Munich have made a formal bid - believed to be around 70m euros plus add-ons - for the north London club's record goalscorer.

The German champions are in to 17/20 to sign Kane - who is out of contract in a year - and he is the same price to stay at Spurs.

Spurs set to win Maddison race

Spurs are said to be making progress in their talks with Leicester over the fee and chairman Daniel Levy is keen to get the deal done quickly.

Newcastle 7/24.40 were interested in Maddison but he looks set to choose north London over the north east club.

Arsenal 14/115.00 were linked with him in previous transfer seasons but never looked likely to sign the 26-year-old this summer.

The signing would be a coup for new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou and the prospect of Maddison linking up with Harry Kane is an exciting one if the striker stays.

He was linked with a move away from the King Power almost every summer since arriving at Leicester five years ago. He chose to stay but, with the Foxes playing in the Championship next season, his departure became inevitable.

Bayern bid to sign Kane

If Kane is to leave Tottenham this summer then Bayern look like his most likely destination.

Manchester United and Real Madrid are both 9/25.30, while a move to Paris Saint-Germain is 9/19.80.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of Kane and, after a tricky half-season in which Bayern nearly relinquished the Bundesliga title for the first time in over a decade, is keen to put his mark on the squad.

Making a signing of Kane's stature would excite fans and potentially put the club in a position to challenge in the Champions League next season.

Spurs have made a busy start to the transfer window - arguably stealing a march on their rivals.

They have a deal in place for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario while Dejan Kulusevski signed on a permanent basis.

Their priority, however, will be to keep Kane.