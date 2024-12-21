Saturday Football Tips: Back goals in the Premier League and a 33/1 relegation bet

Get more Saturday football tips on the Football...Only Bettor podcast





Betfair's 3pm Saturday Superboost!

Aleksandar Isak (v Ipswich) and Jarrod Bowen (v Brighton) form our Saturday Superboost with both players in red hot form.

Isak has scored in his last three Premier League games, whilst all four of Jarrod Bowen's Premier League goals this season have come in home matches.

We just need both men to have a single shot on target for the Superboost to land, and they have each had 14 of those across their last 10 league games.

With Ipswich and Brighton leaking goals, the two strikers leading the line will be fancying their chances this weekend.

Recommended Bet Back Bowen & Isak to have 1+ shots on target (was 4/7) NOW SBK 6/4

Brentford v Nottingham Forest (Sat, 15:00)

Brentford's home and away form is chalk and cheese. They have the best home record in the Premier League but the second worst on the road! At the Gtech Community Stadium they've been formidable with seven wins and a draw from eight games, scoring a whopping 26 goals at a massive average of 3.25 per-game.

Nottingham Forest's fantastic season continues as they moved up to fourth and back into the Champions League places with their very late win over Aston Villa thanks to two goals in the last three minutes.

It means the recent influx of goals in their matches continued with seven of their last eight now seeing over 2.5 goals. It's a similar theme at Brentford as nine of their last 10 games have gone over 2.5 goals with an enormous 40 scored at the Gtech at an average of 5.0 per-game! Despite Brentford's prowess in-front of goal, they've been conceding a lot too, shipping two or more goals in eight of their last 10 matches. This is in no small part to them conceding the most shots in the entire league at 18.7 per-game. When they met in January in this fixture with Nuno Espirito Santo in the Forest dugout it finished with five goals in a 3-2 home victory. Back more goals again.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in Brentford v Nottingham Forest EXC 1.75

West Ham v Brighton (Sat, 15:00)

Brighton's great start to the season under new boss Fabian Hürzeler has gone off the rails of late with no wins in their last four games. This despite them being odds-on favourites in three of them, all against sides in the bottom six. The issue has been conceding goals, giving the lead away against both Southampton and Leicester, with two late goals shipped at the Foxes to only draw, then conceding three against goal-shy Crystal Palace.

Despite their scoring prowess - the Seagualls have scored 26 goals - they've conceded nearly as many in 25, the joint seventh highest tally in the league. So, it's 51 goals scored in Brighton matches, at an average of 3.19 per-game. Seven of their last eight have gone over 2.5 and overall it's 12 of 16 with three or more goals (75%).

Current West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui seems to have kept his job for now with a win and a draw in his last two games leaving them 14th in the table. They're a healthy seven points clear of the relegation zone and only eight points off 5th. Goals have been prevalent in their matches too with 21 scored and 29 conceded - the fifth most in the league - meaning an overall total of 50, giving an average of 3.13 per-game. Ten of their 16 Premier League games under Lopetegui have seen three or more goals and more should be backed again here.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in West Ham v Brighton EXC 1.75

League One - Back Reading to go down at a huge price

I always like to keep my eye out for a long-term bet during the season as circumstances change at clubs and I believe I have found a fantastic bet in the League One relegation market where we are only 19 games into a 46 game season. I want to back sixth placed Reading to be relegated at 33/134.00. Why? Let me tell you...

The club is still in turmoil off the pitch and seemingly struggling to find a buyer. As a result there is a good chance players will have to be sold in January. The previous January window saw the likes of Nelson Abbey, Tom Holmes, Tom McIntyre, and Caylan Vickers all depart, and without the consent of the manager. On top of this chairman Dai Yongge has been hit with a £10M compensation claim by prospective buyer in former Wycombe owner Rob Couhig after £30M takeover collapsed and Couhig had lent the club £5M for running costs.

The beginning of this month saw another takeover fail by ex-player and former chairman in the 70s and 80s in Roger Smee prior to John Madesjski taking over. Reports were the price was too high and he'd only be willing to take over if Reading were put into administration to make the cost cheaper - that comes with a 12 point deduction. Despite being sixth, Reading are only 12 points off the relegation zone.

Given their financial issues, there's a chance they could be hit with another points deduction. Last season they were deducted six points and in the 2022/23 season in the Championship they were deducted six points - it proved costly as they were relegated by five points. After getting their fixture with Port Vale abandoned in January, the EFL have imposed a suspended points deduction should another game be disrupted by the fans as they continue to protest at the way the club is being run.

Ex-manager Ruben Selles seemingly worked miracles to keep reading up by nine points last season and has the Royals in the playoffs this season. However, he recently left for Hull City and was replaced by the U21 manager Noel Hunt who apparently has had zero contact with the chairman. I have concerns regarding Hunt as it's his first permanent senior job, yet was in temporary charge of Reading previously and now over the two spells has failed to win any of his eight games. Last weekend in his first game back they lost 3-0 at home to Blackpool and now go away to Lincoln who are odds-on favourites.

I think this is such a good time to get on, with the departure of Selles, the appointment of inexperienced Hunt with a poor record and January window where key assets may be sold. And that's before any more potential points deductions.