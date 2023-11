Man City shorten for title after going top

Arsenal out to third favs after first defeat of season

90 Minute Payout saves draw backers in two games

Stroll in the park for Citizens

Manchester City have shortened to 4/71.56 in the Premier League Winner market after they thrashed Bournemouth 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sublime performance from Jeremy Doku (four assists, one goal) and Bernardo Silva (two goals) were the backbone of the victory, a win that took Pep Guardiola's men top of the table.

After a mini blip last month, City have now won three league games on the spin, taking them a single point clear of Tottenham who host Chelsea on Monday night.

Spurs can be backed at 9/19.80 to win the title ahead of that game, while second favourites Liverpool are 9/25.30 ahead of their Sunday afternoon clash with Luton Town.

Gunners on the drift after defeat at Newcastle

Arsenal have drifted to 6/16.80 to win this season's Premier League title after they tasted their first league defeat of the campaign, going down 1-0 to a highly controversial goal at Newcastle.

Anthony Gordon's second half goal had to survive three different VAR checks - one to see if the ball stayed in play, another to see if a foul was committed, and the final one to check a possible offside - before getting the all-clear, but it meant the only goal of the game secured a vital three points for Eddie Howe's men.

The Gunners fell to third in the table (ahead of Sunday's games), three points behind Man City and two behind north London rivals Tottenham.

The victory for the Magpies lifted them up to sixth in the table, within touching distance of the top four, and they can be backed at 40/141.00 to win the title and at 5/42.24 to record a Top 4 Finish.

90 Minute Payout to the rescue at Craven Cottage and Bramall Lane

Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer helped out hundreds of punters who backed the Draw at Craven Cottage and Bramall Lane as stoppage time goals helped Manchester Unted and Sheffield United secure victories over Fulham and Wolves respectively.

The victory for the Red Devils - courtesty of a 91st minute Bruno Fernandes goal - secured a vital three points for Erik ten Hag's men, a result that helped ease the pressure on the United boss.

Despite the victory, United remain relative outsiders at 7/24.40 to finish in the top four this season, while Ten Hag's odds to be the Next Premier League Manager to Leave have drifted slightly to 4.216/5 on the Betfair Exchange.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom remains the 3.412/5 favourite in that particular market despite overseeing his side's first league win of the season thanks to another controversial penalty awarded against Wolves.

The 2-1 win for Sheffield United - with the winning goal coming in the 100th minute, meaning anyone backing the draw still got paid out thanks to Betfair's 90 Minute Payout offer - wasn't enough to lift them off the bottom of the table however, and they remain long odds-on at 1.21/5 to be relegated.