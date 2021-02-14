Premier League Top 4 Finish Odds: Liverpool continue to drift following third straight defeat

Having been matched at a low of 1.041/25 when clear at the top of the Premier League table, Liverpool have now drifted out to 1.75/7 to record a Top 4 Finish this season following Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Leicester.

Jurgen Klopp's men went into the game on the back of two consecutive home defeats and a run of form that had seen the reigning champions win just two of their previous nine league games.

But against one of their main top four rivals, and after a goalless first half, it was Liverpool who took the lead thanks to a superb piece of skill from Firmino to set up Mo Salah, who guided the ball home into the far corner.

The Reds were matched at a low of 1.182/11 to win the game but in a remarkable seven error-strewn minutes, Leicester swung the game in their favour thanks to goals from their attacking trio of James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes.

Incredibly, the Foxes were matched at Betfair's ceiling price of 1000.0 to win the game 3-1, and the victory took Brendan Rodgers' men up to second in the table, though they would drop back down to third 24 hours later.

As you can see from the table below, the Foxes are available to back at 1.728/11 to finish in the top four this season.

*prices correct as of 4pm, Sunday 14 February

United blow chance to close gap

Manchester United remain as second favourites to win the Premier League title but they're now out to 65.064/1 following their below-par 1-1 draw with West Brom on Sunday afternoon.

United - as they so often do in away games - started slowly and found themselves a goal behind in the first few minutes, but a Bruno Fernandes volley on the stroke of half time brought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men level.

United would have fancied themselves to go on and win the game but they only had one goal-line clearance, and a last minute Harry Maguire header hitting the post, to show for their efforts.

The 1-1 draw moved the Red Devils above Leicester - 80.079/1 to win the title - in the table on goal difference, seven points behind runaway leaders Manchester City who have a game in hand.

City's title march continues at the expense of stuttering Spurs

Manchester City's relentless run towards regaining the Premier League title continued with a convincing 3-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday, the club's 11th straight league win and their 16th consecutive victory in all competitions.

Rodri converted a controversial first half penalty after Pierre-Emile Hojberg was adjudged to have fouled Ilkay Gundogan inside the box, and it was Gundogan himself who sealed the points with two second half strikes, his 10th and 11th goals from his last 12 league appearances.

Pep Guardiola's men are now available to back at just 1.041/25 in the Premier League Winner market, while Gundogan is now the 4/1 second favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook to be named PFA Player of the Year.

In complete contrast to Man City, Tottenham continue on a miserable run of form, losing five of their last six games in all competitions.

Since topping the table and beating City 2-0 in November, Jose Mourinho's men have collected just 16 points (from 14 games) in the same time that it's taken the Citizens to accumulate 41 points (15 games).

The defeat means Spurs will end the weekend ninth in the table, though they remain just four points behind Liverpool who occupy fourth. Mourinho's men can be backed at 5.85/1 to record a Top 4 Finish.