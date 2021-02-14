To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Same Game Multi Tips

The Daily Acca

Premier League Top 4 Finish Odds: Liverpool continue to drift following third straight defeat

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are on a miserable run of form

Following Saturday's defeat to Leicester, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp conceded his team are out of the title race and their primary target now is to finish in the top four. Mike Norman has the latest odds...

"Pep Guardiola's men are now available to back at just 1.041/25 in the Premier League Winner market, while Gundogan is now the 4/1 second favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook to be named PFA Player of the Year."

Having been matched at a low of 1.041/25 when clear at the top of the Premier League table, Liverpool have now drifted out to 1.75/7 to record a Top 4 Finish this season following Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Leicester.

Jurgen Klopp's men went into the game on the back of two consecutive home defeats and a run of form that had seen the reigning champions win just two of their previous nine league games.

But against one of their main top four rivals, and after a goalless first half, it was Liverpool who took the lead thanks to a superb piece of skill from Firmino to set up Mo Salah, who guided the ball home into the far corner.

The Reds were matched at a low of 1.182/11 to win the game but in a remarkable seven error-strewn minutes, Leicester swung the game in their favour thanks to goals from their attacking trio of James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes.

Incredibly, the Foxes were matched at Betfair's ceiling price of 1000.0 to win the game 3-1, and the victory took Brendan Rodgers' men up to second in the table, though they would drop back down to third 24 hours later.

As you can see from the table below, the Foxes are available to back at 1.728/11 to finish in the top four this season.

Club Top 4 & Top 6 Finish Odds
Man United Top 4 1.241/4 - Top 6 1.061/18
Liverpool Top 4 1.75/7 - Top 6 1.152/13
Leicester Top 4 1.728/11 - Top 6 1.182/11
Chelsea Top 4 1.865/6 - Top 6 1.21/5
Tottenham Top 4 5.85/1 - Top 6 1.8810/11
Everton Top 4 6.611/2 - Top 6 2.35/4
*prices correct as of 4pm, Sunday 14 February

United blow chance to close gap

Manchester United remain as second favourites to win the Premier League title but they're now out to 65.064/1 following their below-par 1-1 draw with West Brom on Sunday afternoon.

United - as they so often do in away games - started slowly and found themselves a goal behind in the first few minutes, but a Bruno Fernandes volley on the stroke of half time brought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men level.

United would have fancied themselves to go on and win the game but they only had one goal-line clearance, and a last minute Harry Maguire header hitting the post, to show for their efforts.

The 1-1 draw moved the Red Devils above Leicester - 80.079/1 to win the title - in the table on goal difference, seven points behind runaway leaders Manchester City who have a game in hand.

City's title march continues at the expense of stuttering Spurs

Manchester City's relentless run towards regaining the Premier League title continued with a convincing 3-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday, the club's 11th straight league win and their 16th consecutive victory in all competitions.

Rodri converted a controversial first half penalty after Pierre-Emile Hojberg was adjudged to have fouled Ilkay Gundogan inside the box, and it was Gundogan himself who sealed the points with two second half strikes, his 10th and 11th goals from his last 12 league appearances.

Pep Guardiola arms 1280.jpg

Pep Guardiola's men are now available to back at just 1.041/25 in the Premier League Winner market, while Gundogan is now the 4/1 second favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook to be named PFA Player of the Year.

In complete contrast to Man City, Tottenham continue on a miserable run of form, losing five of their last six games in all competitions.

Since topping the table and beating City 2-0 in November, Jose Mourinho's men have collected just 16 points (from 14 games) in the same time that it's taken the Citizens to accumulate 41 points (15 games).

The defeat means Spurs will end the weekend ninth in the table, though they remain just four points behind Liverpool who occupy fourth. Mourinho's men can be backed at 5.85/1 to record a Top 4 Finish.

English Premier League: English Premier League (Top 4 Finish 2020/21)

Show Hide

Saturday 12 September, 12.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Man City
Man Utd
Liverpool
Leicester
Chelsea
Brighton
Fulham
Tottenham
Everton
Burnley
Aston Villa
Southampton
Arsenal
West Ham
Wolves
Leeds United
Crystal Palace
Sheffield Utd
West Brom
Newcastle
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Premier League

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles