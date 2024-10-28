Premier League Title: 9/4 Liverpool leapfrog Arsenal to become 13/10 Man City's chief challengers
After their 2-2 draw on Sunday Liverpool overtook Arsenal to become the second favourites to champions Manchester City in the Premier League title winner market on the Betfair Sportsbook...
Liverpool to win Premier League in Slot's first season is 9/43.25
Arsenal are 5/23.50 for title but City favourites to win again at 13/102.30
Chelsea odds-on for top four finish after win over Newcastle
Liverpool and Arsenal played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Emirates on Sunday but the person who enjoyed it most may have been Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
The Citizens are 13/102.30 favourites on the Betfair Sportsbook to win the league again but the big news in the title betting is that Liverpool have overtaken Arsenal to become the champions' nearest rivals.
The Reds are 9/43.25 to win the title in Arne Slot's first season in charge while the Gunners are [5/2]. The market reflects the table with leaders City one point ahead of Liverpool and five clear of Arsenal.
Mo Salah rescued a point for Liverpool with his 81st minute equaliser but, with neither side looking entirely convincing, City will fancy their chances of securing a record fifth consecutive league title.
Liverpool were the last team to win the Premier League other than City, when they triumphed under Jurgen Klopp in 2019/20, but since then it has been blue ribbons on the trophy every May.
|# Teams
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|xGF
|xGA
|xGD
|EXP
|FCST
|1 Liverpool
|35
|25
|7
|3
|81
|35
|82
|0
|0
|0
|2 Arsenal
|35
|18
|13
|4
|64
|31
|67
|0
|0
|0
|3 Man City
|35
|19
|7
|9
|67
|43
|64
|0
|0
|0
|4 Newcastle
|35
|19
|6
|10
|66
|45
|63
|0
|0
|0
|5 Chelsea
|35
|18
|9
|8
|62
|41
|63
|0
|0
|0
|6 Nottm Forest
|35
|18
|7
|10
|54
|42
|61
|0
|0
|0
|7 Aston Villa
|35
|17
|9
|9
|55
|49
|60
|0
|0
|0
|8 Bournemouth
|35
|14
|11
|10
|55
|42
|53
|0
|0
|0
|9 Brentford
|35
|15
|7
|13
|62
|53
|52
|0
|0
|0
|10 Brighton
|35
|13
|13
|9
|57
|56
|52
|0
|0
|0
|11 Fulham
|35
|14
|9
|12
|50
|47
|51
|0
|0
|0
|12 Crystal Palace
|35
|11
|13
|11
|44
|48
|46
|0
|0
|0
|13 Wolves
|35
|12
|5
|18
|51
|62
|41
|0
|0
|0
|14 Everton
|35
|8
|15
|12
|36
|43
|39
|0
|0
|0
|15 Man Utd
|35
|10
|9
|16
|42
|51
|39
|0
|0
|0
|16 Tottenham
|35
|11
|5
|19
|63
|57
|38
|0
|0
|0
|17 West Ham
|35
|9
|10
|16
|40
|59
|37
|0
|0
|0
|18 Ipswich
|35
|4
|10
|21
|35
|76
|22
|0
|0
|0
|19 Leicester
|35
|5
|6
|24
|29
|76
|21
|0
|0
|0
|20 Southampton
|35
|2
|5
|28
|25
|82
|11
|0
|0
|0
Aston Villa are level with the Gunners and would have been ahead of them had Unai Emery's men not conceded a late equaliser to Bournemouth on Saturday. Villa are 10/34.33 for consecutive top four finish.
Palmer strikes and Chelsea are 8/131.61 for top 4 finish
Chelsea are just one point behind the Villans, following a 2-1 win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge, as Enzo Maresca's impressive start at the club continued.
The west London Blues are 8/131.61 to be back in the Champions League big time next season. Maresca has chiseled a coherent side from his bloated squad.
Cole Palmer is 10/111.00 second favourite to be the Premier League's top scorer after his seventh in the competition this season gave them victory over the Magpies.
Meanwhile, fellow Londoners Tottenham slipped up at Crystal Palace, losing 1-0, and are [2/1] for a top four finish. Spurs are 2/51.40 for a top six finish.
It was a vital first league win of the season for Oliver Glasner's men who are 7/24.50 for relegation.
Now read Jones Knows Premier League Notebook: Cole Palmer is a marked man and this is how to profit
