Jones Knows Premier League Notebook: Cole Palmer is a marked man and this is how to profit

Palmer has 45 PL goal involvements since start of last season

He is the most dangerous man on planet Premier League

And teams are targeting him - but how do we profit?

Perfect Palmer has a target on his back

Cole Palmer is the real deal - that's now a fact.

He may take Chelsea some special places over the next few years and his boss Enzo Maresca has certainly played a part in the sensational output Palmer is producing this season.

Maresca has pushed him even more to the fore, tinkering his position to play him in a free role just off the striker where he is given liscence to float all over the pitch, picking up pockets of space to cause carnage with his slick build-up.

No player has more goal involvements in the Premier League this season than his 12 - nope, not even Erling Haaland who has 11.

In the game of finding value in the betting markets, Palmer's 'to score or assist price' waved goodbye to punters from a value perspective a long time ago. The markets understand he's the most dangerous man on the planet in the Premier League - again, his goal involvement output is the best of anyone in the Premier League since the start of last season. He leads the way with 45.

So, Palmer is a marked man with the bookmakers. And he's also become a marked man with opposition players, who are having to devise a plan to stop him.

Kick him, basically.

Curtis Jones and Arne Slot were very open about the plans Liverpool put in place to restrict the space for Palmer in their 2-1 win over Chelsea where Jones was tasked with the job of man marking the Chelsea maestro.

Other teams are giving him special treatment too.

How we can profit from Cole Palmer's role

And this is where the value lies in the Palmer game for us as bettors - his to be fouled prices.

He has been fouled 19 times in his last six starts for the Blues which is a huge spike on his numbers from last season.

Just comparing the per 90 average paints the picture perfectly.

English Premier League - Top 8 Fouls Won

Player Team Apps Fouls Won Fouls Won/90* Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 35 100 3 Matheus Cunha Wolves 30 69 2.6 John McGinn Aston Villa 31 67 2.9 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 31 65 2.6 James Maddison Tottenham 31 64 3.2 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 31 62 2.4 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 29 60 2.2 Cole Palmer Chelsea 34 57 1.8 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 35 56 1.7 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 35 55 1.6 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 34 55 2 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 35 54 2 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 33 53 1.8 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 33 52 1.6 Liam Delap Ipswich 34 50 1.8 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 32 49 2.4 Tyler Dibling Southampton 31 49 2.5 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 31 49 1.6 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 31 49 1.8 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 34 48 1.5 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 33 48 1.6 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 28 48 3 Yoane Wissa Brentford 32 47 1.6 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 30 47 1.9 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 34 46 1.4 João Pedro Brighton 27 46 2.1 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 35 45 1.3 Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 45 2.4 Evanilson Bournemouth 28 45 2 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 33 44 1.7 Carlos Baleba Brighton 31 44 1.6 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 35 43 1.6 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 35 43 1.2 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 31 42 1.4 Joël Veltman Brighton 20 42 2.3 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 34 41 1.7 Idrissa Gueye Everton 34 41 1.3 João Gomes Wolves 33 41 1.3 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 32 41 2.4 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 34 40 1.4 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 34 39 1.2 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 32 39 1.5 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 31 38 1.4 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 24 38 1.9 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 22 38 2.2 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 20 38 2.9 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 35 37 1.5 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 33 37 1.2 James Justin Leicester 33 37 1.2 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 31 37 1.3 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 35 36 1 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 35 36 1.4 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 34 36 1.1 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 30 36 1.6 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 28 36 1.4 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 25 36 1.5 Joelinton Newcastle 29 35 1.3 Flynn Downes Southampton 24 35 1.7 Tino Livramento Newcastle 34 34 1.2 Pape Sarr Tottenham 33 34 1.8 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 32 34 1.1 Kevin Schade Brentford 35 33 1.4 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 33 33 1.1 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 29 33 2 Rico Lewis Man City 27 33 1.6 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 27 33 1.7 André Wolves 30 32 1.3 Phil Foden Man City 26 32 1.7 Ryan Manning Southampton 23 32 2 Calvin Bassey Fulham 33 31 1 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 31 31 2.9 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 31 1.3 Jérémy Doku Man City 26 31 2 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 35 30 1.2 Luis Díaz Liverpool 33 30 1.2 Leif Davis Ipswich 31 30 1.1 Pedro Porro Tottenham 31 30 1.1 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 30 30 1.4 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 35 29 0.9 Adama Traoré Fulham 33 29 1.6 James Tarkowski Everton 33 29 0.9 Pedro Neto Chelsea 32 29 1.3 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 31 29 1.2 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 30 29 1.1 Bernardo Silva Man City 30 29 1.1 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 29 29 1.2 Nathan Collins Brentford 35 28 0.8 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 32 28 0.9 Thomas Partey Arsenal 32 28 1 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 31 28 1 Nélson Semedo Wolves 31 28 0.9 Joe Aribo Southampton 30 28 1.3 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 28 28 1.3 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 23 28 1.7 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 35 27 0.9 Savinho Man City 27 27 1.4 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 34 26 0.9 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 33 26 0.8 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 33 26 0.8 Jack Harrison Everton 31 26 1.2 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 29 26 1.3 Sasa Lukic Fulham 28 26 1.1 Alex Scott Bournemouth 18 26 3.3 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 32 25 1.3 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 31 25 1.1 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 27 25 1.5 Jack Grealish Man City 19 25 3.2 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 35 24 0.7 Tomás Soucek West Ham 32 24 0.9 Curtis Jones Liverpool 30 24 1.4 Sam Morsy Ipswich 30 24 0.9 Noni Madueke Chelsea 29 24 1.2 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 26 24 2.4 Amad Diallo Man Utd 23 24 1.3 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 23 24 1.6 Josko Gvardiol Man City 34 23 0.7 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 33 23 0.9 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 33 23 0.8 Andreas Pereira Fulham 31 23 1.1 Yasin Ayari Brighton 31 23 1.2 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 31 23 0.8 Mateo Kovacic Man City 29 23 1 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 28 23 2.5 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 27 23 1 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 26 23 1.2 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 23 23 1.3 Julio Enciso Brighton 23 23 2.1 Djed Spence Tottenham 22 23 1.3 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 23 2.7 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 34 22 0.7 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 32 22 0.7 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 29 22 0.9 Danny Welbeck Brighton 28 22 1 Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 24 22 1 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 33 21 0.7 Jamie Vardy Leicester 33 21 0.7 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 31 21 0.9 Jack Clarke Ipswich 29 21 1.8 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 28 21 1 Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 21 0.9 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 27 21 1.1 Kai Havertz Arsenal 21 21 1 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 20 21 1.4 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 30 20 1.2 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 30 20 0.9 Mikel Merino Arsenal 26 20 1.3 Harry Wilson Fulham 22 20 1.8 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 19 20 1.5 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 20 3.1 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 9 20 2.9 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 34 19 0.6 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 32 19 0.9 Levi Colwill Chelsea 32 19 0.6 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 31 19 1.2 Malo Gusto Chelsea 29 19 0.9 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 19 0.7 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 25 19 1 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 22 19 1.1 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 22 19 0.9 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 32 18 0.7 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 32 18 0.6 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 30 18 1 Ashley Young Everton 29 18 1 Carlos Soler West Ham 29 18 1.2 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 28 18 0.7 Beto Everton 27 18 1.3 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 25 18 1.2 Edson Álvarez West Ham 25 18 1 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 23 18 1.4 Casemiro Man Utd 22 18 1.2 Jaden Philogene Ipswich 21 18 2 Alex Iwobi Fulham 35 17 0.5 Antonee Robinson Fulham 34 17 0.5 William Saliba Arsenal 33 17 0.5 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 28 17 0.6 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 28 17 0.7 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 28 17 0.7 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 27 17 0.6 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 27 17 1.3 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 26 17 0.7 Matheus Nunes Man City 24 17 1 Tom Cairney Fulham 22 17 3.2 Patson Daka Leicester 21 17 2.4 Orel Mangala Everton 19 17 1.2 Jorginho Arsenal 14 17 2.2 Omar Marmoush Man City 13 17 1.5 João Félix Chelsea 12 17 4.2 Declan Rice Arsenal 33 16 0.5 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 32 16 0.6 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 31 16 0.8 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 25 16 0.9 Matty Cash Aston Villa 24 16 0.8 Paul Onuachu Southampton 24 16 1.4 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 16 1.2 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 26 15 1.7 David Brooks Bournemouth 26 15 1.6 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 21 15 1.9 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 15 2.2 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 32 14 0.6 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 32 14 0.5 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 31 14 0.6 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 31 14 0.6 Toti Gomes Wolves 28 14 0.5 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 27 14 1.2 Diogo Jota Liverpool 24 14 1.1 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 24 14 0.8 Kenny Tete Fulham 19 14 0.8 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 19 14 1.4 Dwight McNeil Everton 18 14 1 James Garner Everton 18 14 1 Kasey McAteer Leicester 15 14 2.1 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 35 13 0.4 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 32 13 0.8 Alexander Isak Newcastle 32 13 0.5 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 31 13 0.6 Joe Willock Newcastle 30 13 1.2 Emerson West Ham 30 13 0.6 Harry Winks Leicester 22 13 0.8 Oliver Skipp Leicester 21 13 1.2 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 16 13 2 Richarlison Tottenham 13 13 2.5 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 35 12 0.3 Cameron Archer Southampton 32 12 0.8 Fabian Schär Newcastle 31 12 0.4 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 29 12 0.5 Jan Bednarek Southampton 29 12 0.4 Erling Haaland Man City 28 12 0.4 Cristian Romero Tottenham 18 12 0.8 Matt O'Riley Brighton 18 12 1.3 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 17 12 1.9 Dan Burn Newcastle 34 11 0.3 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 30 11 0.5 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 29 11 0.6 Matt Doherty Wolves 28 11 0.5 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 27 11 1.1 Lewis Dunk Brighton 25 11 0.5 Archie Gray Tottenham 25 11 0.7 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 24 11 0.8 Adam Smith Bournemouth 22 11 0.7 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 20 11 1 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 19 11 0.7 Wes Burns Ipswich 18 11 1.1 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 11 2.1 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 35 10 0.3 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 34 10 0.3 Wout Faes Leicester 31 10 0.4 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 29 10 0.6 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 29 10 0.4 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 25 10 0.6 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 25 10 2.3 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 10 0.7 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 23 10 0.6 George Hirst Ipswich 23 10 1.9 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 23 10 0.8 Mathias Jensen Brentford 21 10 1.1 Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 10 0.8 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 10 2 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 10 1.5 Conor Bradley Liverpool 16 10 1.6 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 10 0.7 Reece James Chelsea 16 10 1.1 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 14 10 1.1 Reiss Nelson Arsenal 12 10 1.8 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 11 10 1 David Raya Arsenal 35 9 0.3 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 32 9 0.3 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 29 9 0.6 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 28 9 0.7 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 26 9 0.9 Harry Maguire Man Utd 24 9 0.5 Manuel Akanji Man City 23 9 0.5 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 23 9 1.1 Caleb Okoli Leicester 18 9 0.7 Brajan Gruda Brighton 18 9 1.6 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 9 2.4 Carlos Alcaraz Southampton 13 9 1.4 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 13 9 0.8 Kevin Danso Tottenham 7 9 1.4 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 31 8 0.3 Andy Robertson Liverpool 31 8 0.3 Sander Berge Fulham 28 8 0.3 José Sá Wolves 27 8 0.3 Rúben Dias Man City 24 8 0.4 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 20 8 1.1 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 19 8 0.7 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 19 8 2.6 Mario Lemina Wolves 17 8 0.5 Adam Lallana Southampton 14 8 2 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 12 8 0.8 Ben Brereton Southampton 10 8 1.6 Mathys Tel Tottenham 10 8 1.1 Jordan Pickford Everton 35 7 0.2 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 23 7 0.4 Pau Torres Aston Villa 21 7 0.3 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 7 0.4 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 15 7 0.6 Mason Mount Man Utd 14 7 1.5 Michail Antonio West Ham 14 7 0.7 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 7 1.4 Marco Asensio Aston Villa 10 7 1.2 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 7 1.4 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 7 2.6 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 33 6 0.2 Timothy Castagne Fulham 24 6 0.3 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 24 6 0.7 Ben Johnson Ipswich 22 6 0.4 Mats Wieffer Brighton 22 6 0.7 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 22 6 0.4 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 20 6 0.4 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 19 6 0.8 Wataru Endo Liverpool 18 6 2.4 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 17 6 0.7 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 17 6 0.6 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 15 6 0.6 Ben Davies Tottenham 14 6 0.5 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 6 6.1 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 12 6 2.1 Igor Julio Brighton 12 6 0.6 Luke Thomas Leicester 11 6 0.6 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 8 6 1.6 Jonny Evans Man Utd 6 6 1.9 Murillo Nottm Forest 34 5 0.1 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 34 5 0.2 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 30 5 0.2 Santiago Bueno Wolves 28 5 0.3 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 28 5 0.2 Kepa Bournemouth 28 5 0.2 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 25 5 0.6 Nick Pope Newcastle 25 5 0.2 Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 5 0.9 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 24 5 0.3 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 22 5 0.7 Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 5 0.4 Timo Werner Tottenham 18 5 0.9 Craig Dawson Wolves 15 5 0.5 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 15 5 0.7 Kyle Walker Man City 15 5 0.5 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 13 5 0.7 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 10 5 1.2 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 5 1.5 James Hill Bournemouth 10 5 1 Ross Stewart Southampton 9 5 1.6 Antony Man Utd 8 5 3.3 Mikey Moore Tottenham 8 5 2.2 Welington Southampton 7 5 2.1 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 3 5 3.7 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 34 4 0.1 Jack Taylor Ipswich 29 4 0.5 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 29 4 0.1 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 27 4 0.1 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 4 0.2 Issa Diop Fulham 21 4 0.3 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 21 4 0.3 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 21 4 0.2 Jake O'Brien Everton 18 4 0.3 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 4 0.3 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 4 0.2 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 17 4 0.2 Jack Stephens Southampton 17 4 0.3 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 16 4 0.8 James Bree Southampton 15 4 0.4 Ben White Arsenal 14 4 0.4 Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 13 4 0.8 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 13 4 0.3 Donyell Malen Aston Villa 12 4 1.3 Luis Guilherme West Ham 11 4 2.8 Armando Broja Everton 10 4 1.1 Nathan Wood Southampton 9 4 0.6 Nico González Man City 9 4 0.6 Nico O'Reilly Man City 8 4 0.7 Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 4 1.2 Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 4 3.2 Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 4 2.1 Conor Townsend Ipswich 6 4 1.1 Harry Amass Man Utd 4 4 1.4 Bernd Leno Fulham 35 3 0.1 Mark Flekken Brentford 34 3 0.1 Mads Hermansen Leicester 27 3 0.1 Simon Adingra Brighton 26 3 0.3 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 21 3 0.3 Evan Ferguson Brighton 21 3 0.7 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 18 3 0.5 Will Smallbone Southampton 15 3 0.4 James McAtee Man City 14 3 0.9 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 14 3 0.3 Ollie Scarles West Ham 14 3 0.5 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 13 3 0.6 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 13 3 0.4 Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 11 3 2.2 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 3 0.3 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 3 1.8 Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 3 0.5 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 3 0.7 Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 3 0.5 Igor Thiago Brentford 5 3 1.9 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 3 2.8 Ayden Heaven Arsenal 2 3 2.8 André Onana Man Utd 33 2 0.1 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 33 2 0.1 Alisson Becker Liverpool 25 2 0.1 Morato Nottm Forest 24 2 0.2 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 23 2 0.1 Leny Yoro Man Utd 20 2 0.2 Conor Coady Leicester 19 2 0.1 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 15 2 0.2 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 15 2 0.3 Danny Ings West Ham 15 2 0.7 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 13 2 2.6 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 13 2 0.4 Stefan Ortega Man City 13 2 0.2 Axel Disasi Chelsea 13 2 0.2 Diego Gómez Brighton 13 2 0.4 Harrison Reed Fulham 12 2 2 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 2 0.8 Adam Webster Brighton 11 2 0.3 John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3 Alex Palmer Ipswich 11 2 0.2 Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 2 1 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 10 2 1 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 9 2 0.9 Michael Kayode Brentford 9 2 0.6 Solly March Brighton 8 2 1.1 Charlie Taylor Southampton 7 2 0.7 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 2 1.2 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 6 2 0.7 Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 6 2 1.3 Josh King Fulham 5 2 2.3 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 2 0.5 Sven Botman Newcastle 5 2 0.8 Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 2 0.5 Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 2 3.8 Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 2 2.1 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 2 1.8 Carlos Vinícius Fulham 3 2 13.8 Neto Bournemouth 2 2 1 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 2 6.9 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 2 3.9 Rodri Man City 2 2 2.7 Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 2 2 1.1 Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 2 2 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 35 1 0 Callum Wilson Newcastle 15 1 0.3 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 13 1 0.1 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 13 1 0.2 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 12 1 0.2 William Osula Newcastle 12 1 0.9 Lewis Miley Newcastle 12 1 0.4 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 10 1 0.2 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 1 0.1 Emil Krafth Newcastle 10 1 0.3 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 1 0.1 Andy Irving West Ham 10 1 0.6 Carlos Forbs Wolves 10 1 0.4 Nathan Patterson Everton 10 1 0.3 Yunus Konak Brentford 9 1 2.6 Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 1 0.5 Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 1 0.2 Christian Walton Ipswich 6 1 0.2 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 1 0.2 Chido Obi Man Utd 6 1 0.6 Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 1 0.2 Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 1 0.2 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 1 0.7 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 5 1 2.2 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 1 0.5 Youssef Chermiti Everton 4 1 2.1 Rico Henry Brentford 4 1 1.1 Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 1 0.8 Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 1 0.6 Jeremy Monga Leicester 4 1 1.9 James Milner Brighton 3 1 0.5 Séamus Coleman Everton 3 1 0.5 Pedro Lima Wolves 3 1 1.3 Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 3 1 4.3 Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 1 2.9 Jason Steele Brighton 2 1 0.5 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 1 1.4 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 1 1.3 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 1 0.9 Oscar Bobb Man City 2 1 6.9 Jay Robinson Southampton 2 1 2.6 Alphonse Areola West Ham 24 0 0 Ederson Man City 23 0 0 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 20 0 0 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 15 0 0 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 0 0 Michael Keane Everton 11 0 0 Nathan Aké Man City 10 0 0 Willian Fulham 9 0 0 Danilo Nottm Forest 7 0 0 Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 7 0 0 Ben Mee Brentford 7 0 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0 Tyrique George Chelsea 7 0 0 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 7 0 0 Andrés García Aston Villa 7 0 0 Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 6 0 0 Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 6 0 0 Luke Shaw Man Utd 5 0 0 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 4 0 0 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 0 0 Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 4 0 0 Romain Esse Crystal Palace 4 0 0 Nasser Djiga Wolves 4 0 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 0 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 3 0 0 Ben Godfrey Ipswich 3 0 0 Gustavo Nunes Brentford 3 0 0 Altay Bayindir Man Utd 2 0 0 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 2 0 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0 Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Lewis Orford West Ham 2 0 0 Eiran Cashin Brighton 2 0 0 Matheus França Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Dan Bentley Wolves 1 0 0 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0 Martial Godo Fulham 1 0 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0 Divin Mubama Man City 1 0 0

Last season Palmer was working at a fouled per 90 average of just 0.89, ranking him 165th in that particular metric of all Premier League players to have played 500 minutes or more.

This season he sits sixth in the fouls won per 90 standings for players to have played at least 500 minutes, averaging 2.44 fouls per game - a clear piece of evidence that his move to a central area along with the extra focus from opposition teams to stop him is having a huge affect on his to be fouled numbers.

Those that have spotted this trend will have been making some sweet, sweet profit in recent weeks as the markets are sleeping on this trend.

These are Palmer's fouls won numbers from his last six starts: 4-5-1-3-3-3.

It took Newcastle just three minutes to make their first foul on him on Sunday as Palmer was eventually fouled three times in the match.

To give you an idea of how the markets have been pricing him up, when the first show in the 'player to be fouled' market was released by Betfair last Thursday Palmer was available at 9/52.80 to be fouled two or more times - something that has now landed for punters in five of his last six games.

And those playing the higher to be fouled three or more times would have landed the bunce also on five of those occasions to a huge level-stakes profit considering his price on Sunday v Newcastle was readily available to back at 5/16.00 across Thursday and Friday.

Chelsea go to Manchester United on Sunday.

And like a squirrel filling up on nuts before winter comes, we must get our feed before these prices freeze over and are cut to their true probabilities.