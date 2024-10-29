Jones Knows Premier League Notebook: Cole Palmer is a marked man and this is how to profit
Sky Sports' Lewis Jones - aka Jones Knows - identifies a profitable betting strategy regarding the performances of Cole Palmer in his weekly Betfair Notebook column...
-
Palmer has 45 PL goal involvements since start of last season
-
He is the most dangerous man on planet Premier League
-
And teams are targeting him - but how do we profit?
-
Place £5 on a US Election market and receive a £5 free bet
Perfect Palmer has a target on his back
Cole Palmer is the real deal - that's now a fact.
He may take Chelsea some special places over the next few years and his boss Enzo Maresca has certainly played a part in the sensational output Palmer is producing this season.
Maresca has pushed him even more to the fore, tinkering his position to play him in a free role just off the striker where he is given liscence to float all over the pitch, picking up pockets of space to cause carnage with his slick build-up.
No player has more goal involvements in the Premier League this season than his 12 - nope, not even Erling Haaland who has 11.
In the game of finding value in the betting markets, Palmer's 'to score or assist price' waved goodbye to punters from a value perspective a long time ago. The markets understand he's the most dangerous man on the planet in the Premier League - again, his goal involvement output is the best of anyone in the Premier League since the start of last season. He leads the way with 45.
So, Palmer is a marked man with the bookmakers. And he's also become a marked man with opposition players, who are having to devise a plan to stop him.
Kick him, basically.
Curtis Jones and Arne Slot were very open about the plans Liverpool put in place to restrict the space for Palmer in their 2-1 win over Chelsea where Jones was tasked with the job of man marking the Chelsea maestro.
Other teams are giving him special treatment too.
How we can profit from Cole Palmer's role
And this is where the value lies in the Palmer game for us as bettors - his to be fouled prices.
He has been fouled 19 times in his last six starts for the Blues which is a huge spike on his numbers from last season.
Just comparing the per 90 average paints the picture perfectly.
English Premier League - Top 8 Fouls Won
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls Won
|Fouls Won/90*
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|35
|100
|3
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|30
|69
|2.6
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|31
|67
|2.9
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|31
|65
|2.6
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|31
|64
|3.2
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|31
|62
|2.4
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|29
|60
|2.2
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|34
|57
|1.8
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|35
|56
|1.7
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|35
|55
|1.6
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|34
|55
|2
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|35
|54
|2
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|33
|53
|1.8
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|33
|52
|1.6
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|34
|50
|1.8
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|32
|49
|2.4
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|31
|49
|2.5
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|31
|49
|1.6
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|31
|49
|1.8
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|34
|48
|1.5
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|33
|48
|1.6
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|28
|48
|3
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|32
|47
|1.6
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|30
|47
|1.9
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|34
|46
|1.4
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|46
|2.1
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|35
|45
|1.3
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|45
|2.4
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|28
|45
|2
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|33
|44
|1.7
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|31
|44
|1.6
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|35
|43
|1.6
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|35
|43
|1.2
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|31
|42
|1.4
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|20
|42
|2.3
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|34
|41
|1.7
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|34
|41
|1.3
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|33
|41
|1.3
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|32
|41
|2.4
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|34
|40
|1.4
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|34
|39
|1.2
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|32
|39
|1.5
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|31
|38
|1.4
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|24
|38
|1.9
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|22
|38
|2.2
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|20
|38
|2.9
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|35
|37
|1.5
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|33
|37
|1.2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|33
|37
|1.2
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|31
|37
|1.3
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|35
|36
|1
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|35
|36
|1.4
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|34
|36
|1.1
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|30
|36
|1.6
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|28
|36
|1.4
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|25
|36
|1.5
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|35
|1.3
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|24
|35
|1.7
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|34
|34
|1.2
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|33
|34
|1.8
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|32
|34
|1.1
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|35
|33
|1.4
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|33
|33
|1.1
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|29
|33
|2
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|27
|33
|1.6
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|27
|33
|1.7
|André
|Wolves
|30
|32
|1.3
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|26
|32
|1.7
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|23
|32
|2
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|33
|31
|1
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|31
|2.9
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|31
|1.3
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|26
|31
|2
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|35
|30
|1.2
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|33
|30
|1.2
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|31
|30
|1.1
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|31
|30
|1.1
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|30
|30
|1.4
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|35
|29
|0.9
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|33
|29
|1.6
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|29
|0.9
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|32
|29
|1.3
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|31
|29
|1.2
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|29
|1.1
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|30
|29
|1.1
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|29
|29
|1.2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|35
|28
|0.8
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|32
|28
|0.9
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|32
|28
|1
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|31
|28
|1
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|31
|28
|0.9
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|28
|1.3
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|28
|1.3
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|23
|28
|1.7
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|35
|27
|0.9
|Savinho
|Man City
|27
|27
|1.4
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|34
|26
|0.9
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|33
|26
|0.8
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|33
|26
|0.8
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|31
|26
|1.2
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|29
|26
|1.3
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|28
|26
|1.1
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|18
|26
|3.3
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|32
|25
|1.3
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|31
|25
|1.1
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|27
|25
|1.5
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|19
|25
|3.2
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|35
|24
|0.7
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|32
|24
|0.9
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|30
|24
|1.4
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|30
|24
|0.9
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|29
|24
|1.2
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|26
|24
|2.4
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|23
|24
|1.3
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|23
|24
|1.6
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|34
|23
|0.7
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|33
|23
|0.9
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|33
|23
|0.8
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|31
|23
|1.1
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|31
|23
|1.2
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|31
|23
|0.8
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|29
|23
|1
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|28
|23
|2.5
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|27
|23
|1
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|26
|23
|1.2
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|23
|23
|1.3
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|23
|23
|2.1
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|22
|23
|1.3
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|23
|2.7
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|34
|22
|0.7
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|32
|22
|0.7
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|29
|22
|0.9
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|28
|22
|1
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|24
|22
|1
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|33
|21
|0.7
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|33
|21
|0.7
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|31
|21
|0.9
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|29
|21
|1.8
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|28
|21
|1
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|21
|0.9
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|27
|21
|1.1
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|21
|1
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|20
|21
|1.4
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|30
|20
|1.2
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|30
|20
|0.9
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|26
|20
|1.3
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|22
|20
|1.8
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|19
|20
|1.5
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|20
|3.1
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|9
|20
|2.9
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|34
|19
|0.6
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|32
|19
|0.9
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|32
|19
|0.6
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|31
|19
|1.2
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|29
|19
|0.9
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|19
|0.7
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|25
|19
|1
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|22
|19
|1.1
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|22
|19
|0.9
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|32
|18
|0.7
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|32
|18
|0.6
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|18
|1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|29
|18
|1
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|29
|18
|1.2
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|28
|18
|0.7
|Beto
|Everton
|27
|18
|1.3
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|25
|18
|1.2
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|25
|18
|1
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|18
|1.4
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|22
|18
|1.2
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|21
|18
|2
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|35
|17
|0.5
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|34
|17
|0.5
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|33
|17
|0.5
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|17
|0.6
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|28
|17
|0.7
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|28
|17
|0.7
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|27
|17
|0.6
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|27
|17
|1.3
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|26
|17
|0.7
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|24
|17
|1
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|22
|17
|3.2
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|21
|17
|2.4
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|17
|1.2
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|14
|17
|2.2
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|13
|17
|1.5
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|17
|4.2
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|33
|16
|0.5
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|16
|0.6
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|31
|16
|0.8
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|25
|16
|0.9
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|24
|16
|0.8
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|24
|16
|1.4
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|16
|1.2
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|26
|15
|1.7
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|26
|15
|1.6
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|21
|15
|1.9
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|15
|2.2
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|32
|14
|0.6
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|32
|14
|0.5
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|31
|14
|0.6
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|31
|14
|0.6
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|28
|14
|0.5
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|27
|14
|1.2
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|24
|14
|1.1
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|24
|14
|0.8
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|19
|14
|0.8
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|19
|14
|1.4
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|18
|14
|1
|James Garner
|Everton
|18
|14
|1
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|15
|14
|2.1
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|35
|13
|0.4
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|13
|0.8
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|32
|13
|0.5
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|31
|13
|0.6
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|30
|13
|1.2
|Emerson
|West Ham
|30
|13
|0.6
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|13
|0.8
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|21
|13
|1.2
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|16
|13
|2
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|13
|13
|2.5
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|35
|12
|0.3
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|32
|12
|0.8
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|31
|12
|0.4
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|29
|12
|0.5
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|29
|12
|0.4
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|12
|0.4
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|12
|0.8
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|18
|12
|1.3
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|17
|12
|1.9
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|34
|11
|0.3
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|30
|11
|0.5
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|29
|11
|0.6
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|28
|11
|0.5
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|11
|1.1
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|25
|11
|0.5
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|25
|11
|0.7
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|24
|11
|0.8
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|22
|11
|0.7
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|11
|1
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|19
|11
|0.7
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|11
|1.1
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|11
|2.1
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|35
|10
|0.3
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|34
|10
|0.3
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|31
|10
|0.4
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|29
|10
|0.6
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|29
|10
|0.4
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|10
|0.6
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|25
|10
|2.3
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|10
|0.7
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|23
|10
|0.6
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|23
|10
|1.9
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|23
|10
|0.8
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|21
|10
|1.1
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|10
|0.8
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|10
|2
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|10
|1.5
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|16
|10
|1.6
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|10
|0.7
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|16
|10
|1.1
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|14
|10
|1.1
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|10
|1.8
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|11
|10
|1
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|35
|9
|0.3
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|32
|9
|0.3
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|29
|9
|0.6
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|28
|9
|0.7
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|26
|9
|0.9
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|24
|9
|0.5
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|23
|9
|0.5
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|23
|9
|1.1
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|18
|9
|0.7
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|18
|9
|1.6
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|9
|2.4
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|13
|9
|1.4
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|13
|9
|0.8
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|7
|9
|1.4
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|31
|8
|0.3
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|31
|8
|0.3
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|28
|8
|0.3
|José Sá
|Wolves
|27
|8
|0.3
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|24
|8
|0.4
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|20
|8
|1.1
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|8
|0.7
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|19
|8
|2.6
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|8
|0.5
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|8
|2
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|12
|8
|0.8
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|8
|1.6
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|10
|8
|1.1
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|35
|7
|0.2
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|23
|7
|0.4
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|21
|7
|0.3
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|7
|0.4
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|15
|7
|0.6
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|14
|7
|1.5
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|7
|0.7
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|10
|7
|1.2
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|7
|1.4
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|7
|2.6
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|33
|6
|0.2
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|24
|6
|0.3
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|24
|6
|0.7
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|22
|6
|0.4
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|22
|6
|0.7
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|22
|6
|0.4
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|20
|6
|0.4
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|19
|6
|0.8
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|18
|6
|2.4
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|17
|6
|0.7
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|6
|0.6
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|6
|0.6
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|14
|6
|0.5
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|6
|6.1
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|2.1
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|6
|0.6
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|11
|6
|0.6
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|8
|6
|1.6
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|6
|1.9
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|34
|5
|0.1
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|34
|5
|0.2
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|30
|5
|0.2
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|28
|5
|0.3
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|28
|5
|0.2
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|28
|5
|0.2
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|25
|5
|0.6
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|25
|5
|0.2
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|5
|0.9
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|24
|5
|0.3
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|22
|5
|0.7
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|5
|0.4
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|5
|0.9
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|5
|0.5
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|15
|5
|0.7
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|5
|0.5
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|13
|5
|0.7
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|10
|5
|1.2
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|5
|1.5
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|1
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|9
|5
|1.6
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|5
|3.3
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|8
|5
|2.2
|Welington
|Southampton
|7
|5
|2.1
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|5
|3.7
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|34
|4
|0.1
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|29
|4
|0.5
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|29
|4
|0.1
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|27
|4
|0.1
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|4
|0.2
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|4
|0.3
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|21
|4
|0.3
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|21
|4
|0.2
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|18
|4
|0.3
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|4
|0.3
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.2
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|17
|4
|0.2
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|17
|4
|0.3
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|16
|4
|0.8
|James Bree
|Southampton
|15
|4
|0.4
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|14
|4
|0.4
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|13
|4
|0.8
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|13
|4
|0.3
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|12
|4
|1.3
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|11
|4
|2.8
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|4
|1.1
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|4
|0.6
|Nico González
|Man City
|9
|4
|0.6
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|8
|4
|0.7
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|4
|1.2
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|4
|3.2
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|4
|2.1
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|4
|1.1
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|4
|4
|1.4
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|35
|3
|0.1
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|34
|3
|0.1
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|27
|3
|0.1
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|26
|3
|0.3
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|21
|3
|0.3
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|21
|3
|0.7
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|18
|3
|0.5
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|15
|3
|0.4
|James McAtee
|Man City
|14
|3
|0.9
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|14
|3
|0.3
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|14
|3
|0.5
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|13
|3
|0.6
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|13
|3
|0.4
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|3
|2.2
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|3
|0.3
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|1.8
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|0.5
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|3
|0.7
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|3
|0.5
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|5
|3
|1.9
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|3
|2.8
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|2
|3
|2.8
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|33
|2
|0.1
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|33
|2
|0.1
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|25
|2
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|24
|2
|0.2
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|23
|2
|0.1
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|20
|2
|0.2
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|19
|2
|0.1
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|15
|2
|0.2
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|15
|2
|0.3
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|2
|0.7
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|13
|2
|2.6
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|0.4
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|2
|0.2
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|2
|0.2
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|13
|2
|0.4
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|12
|2
|2
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|2
|0.8
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|2
|0.3
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|11
|2
|0.2
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|2
|1
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|10
|2
|1
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|9
|2
|0.9
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|9
|2
|0.6
|Solly March
|Brighton
|8
|2
|1.1
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|2
|0.7
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|1.2
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|2
|0.7
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|6
|2
|1.3
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|2
|2.3
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|0.5
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|5
|2
|0.8
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|2
|0.5
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|2
|3.8
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|2
|2.1
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|2
|1.8
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|3
|2
|13.8
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|1
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|2
|6.9
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|2
|3.9
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|2
|2.7
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|2
|2
|1.1
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|2
|2
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|35
|1
|0
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|15
|1
|0.3
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|1
|0.1
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|13
|1
|0.2
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|12
|1
|0.2
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|12
|1
|0.9
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|12
|1
|0.4
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|10
|1
|0.2
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|1
|0.1
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|10
|1
|0.3
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|1
|0.6
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|10
|1
|0.4
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|10
|1
|0.3
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|9
|1
|2.6
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|1
|0.2
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|0.2
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|6
|1
|0.6
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|0.2
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|1
|0.2
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|1
|0.7
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|5
|1
|2.2
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|0.5
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|4
|1
|2.1
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|4
|1
|1.1
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.8
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.6
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|4
|1
|1.9
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|1
|4.3
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.5
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.4
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.3
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|1
|0.9
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|2
|1
|6.9
|Jay Robinson
|Southampton
|2
|1
|2.6
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|24
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|23
|0
|0
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|20
|0
|0
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|15
|0
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|0
|0
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|11
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|9
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|7
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|7
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|7
|0
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|0
|0
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|5
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Gustavo Nunes
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
Last season Palmer was working at a fouled per 90 average of just 0.89, ranking him 165th in that particular metric of all Premier League players to have played 500 minutes or more.
This season he sits sixth in the fouls won per 90 standings for players to have played at least 500 minutes, averaging 2.44 fouls per game - a clear piece of evidence that his move to a central area along with the extra focus from opposition teams to stop him is having a huge affect on his to be fouled numbers.
Those that have spotted this trend will have been making some sweet, sweet profit in recent weeks as the markets are sleeping on this trend.
These are Palmer's fouls won numbers from his last six starts: 4-5-1-3-3-3.
It took Newcastle just three minutes to make their first foul on him on Sunday as Palmer was eventually fouled three times in the match.
To give you an idea of how the markets have been pricing him up, when the first show in the 'player to be fouled' market was released by Betfair last Thursday Palmer was available at 9/52.80 to be fouled two or more times - something that has now landed for punters in five of his last six games.
And those playing the higher to be fouled three or more times would have landed the bunce also on five of those occasions to a huge level-stakes profit considering his price on Sunday v Newcastle was readily available to back at 5/16.00 across Thursday and Friday.
Chelsea go to Manchester United on Sunday.
And like a squirrel filling up on nuts before winter comes, we must get our feed before these prices freeze over and are cut to their true probabilities.
Check out more tips, previews and betting insight on Betting.Betfair.com
Follow Lewis Jones' Premier League tips and predictions across Sky Sports each week
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Bournemouth v Aston Villa: Back Emery to outsmart Iraola with Evens play
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Opta Stats: 10 weekend bets including 18/1 tip for Anfield comeback
-
Football Betting Tips
Notts County v AFC Wimbledon: Jackson's Dons to stand firm in opening playoff game
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Wissa is main man and Schade next shooting star
-
Football Betting Tips
Bundesliga Tips: Bayern legend to celebrate in style