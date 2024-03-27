Premier League Title Race: Three-way battle 7/1 to be decided by goal difference

Three-way title race could be closest ever

7/1 8.00 to be decided by goal difference

12/1 13.00 Man City win all remaining 10 games

The Premier League resumes this weekend and, with Arsenal and Liverpool level on points at the top and Manchester City just one behind them, Betfair have opened new specials markets on a title race that could go to the wire.

It is so tight at the top, in fact, that you can get 7/18.00 on it being decided by goal difference for the first time in its history.

Previously, the closest ever title races in the Premier League era were in 2018/19 and 2021/22 when City pipped Liverpool by a single point on each occasion.

City are the title favourites on the Betfair Sportsbook at 6/52.20. Liverpool are 2/13.00 and Arsenal 12/53.40.

The Gunners face City in a huge game at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday and you can read betting previews with tips on Betting.Betfair.

The same afternoon, Liverpool host Brighton and the Reds will go top for a couple of hours at least if they win.

City 12/1 13.00 to win all 10 remaining games

Manchester City are chasing their fourth consecutive Premier League title so there is no doubt that Pep Guardiola and his players know exactly what is required at this point of the season. That's why they are the favourites.

They had won five in a row in the league before their 1-1 draw at Anfield earlier this month. The champions are 12/113.00 to win all 10 of their remaining league fixtures and 13/82.63 to remain unbeaten.

As Mike Norman explains in his in-depth guide to the title race, City have an easier run-in than their rivals. After Arsenal on Sunday, the only fixture that stands out as a tricky one for City is their trip to Tottenham who are something of a bogey team for Guardiola.

Reds 33/1 and Arsenal 66/1 to win every match

Liverpool are trying to give Jurgen Klopp the perfect ending to his tenure at Anfield. They dropped just two points in the six matches since they lost 3-1 at Arsenal and have been relentless all season.

The Reds to run riot until the end of the season and take maximum points can be backed at 33/134.00.

Arsenal are 66/167.00 to achieve the same feat - a price that will shorten if they pull off what would be a massive victory at City this Sunday, although the Gunners still have to go visit Old Trafford and Spurs.

Last season, Mikel Arteta's side saw their title challenge fall apart in the final stages. Twelve months on they look stronger and have won their last eight in a row in the league.

The title race looks likely to be one of the most thrilling in recent memory. Buckle up for the ride and check out the new Betfair specials markets.