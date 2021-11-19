To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Title Betting: United still the best backed side in the top-flight

  • Joe Dyer
  • 4:30 min read
Ronaldo
The Ronaldo effect? United are still the best backed team in the top-flight title betting

Yes you've read that right - more bets have been placed on Man Utd than any other team in our Premier League winner market on the Exchange. Read on for the betting story of the season so far...

"The odds are well against them, but we can't deny that the punters love them."

It's been a rollercoaster ride for Manchester United through the first 11 games of the Premier League season and yet the Red Devils remain the best backed side in the top-flight.

Despite losing four games, despite sitting nine points off the pace, despite the near constant speculation about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future, a whopping 19% of all bets in the Betfair Exchange Premier League winner market have been on United.

Betfair Spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom said: "This may come as a surprise to many who have watched them play this season; they are currently nine points off the top and are 110.0109/1 to lift a 21st league title come the end of the season.

"The odds are well against them, but we can't deny that the punters love them.

"Almost 20% of all bets we have taken have been for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. Before a ball was kicked this season, the Red Devils were 9.08/1 to win the competition, but now after a number of disappointing performances, they are a whopping 110.0109/1 to finish the season in the top spot.

"Their crosstown rivals, Manchester City have also been well supported, with 16% of all the bets in the market going for Pep Guardiola's side. In fact, almost £2.2 million has been bet on City to retain the title, the largest amount of money wagered for one team so far this season. At 1.758/11 favourites, they are very much fancied to add another Premier League win to their list of honours."

Betfair Exchange - PL Winner - Most bets placed (002).jpg

Betfair Ambassador, Dimitar Berbatov said: "As an ex-player of Man United I am surprised in a good way to hear that people still have confidence in United and I hope the team turn things around and go on to win the title, but it's difficult to think that it will happen especially after the last few games.

"United's title odds are very big at the moment and there's still a lot of the season to go. Football surprises people all the time, but if United don't correct the way they play, especially in defence, then they will suffer more."

Club-by-Club: The season so far...

Manchester City
Current odds: 1.758/11
Odds at the start of the season: 1.910/11
Pep Guardiola's side are currently the favourites to retain the title at 8/11 having been as big as 2/1 following their home draw with Southampton back in September. Despite not having the most amount of bets placed on them, they are the team with the most money wagered on them, at £2.2 million.

Chelsea
Current odds: 4.216/5
Odds at the start of the season: 6.05/1
Having previously been as short as 3.1511/5 two weeks ago when every team around them in the table slipped up, Chelsea are now back out to 4.216/5.

Liverpool
Current odds: 6.611/2
Odds at the start of the season: 6.611/2
While Liverpool's odds to win the title have been relatively consistent, they hit their lowest odds at 2/1 to win the title when they emphatically beat Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford at the end of October.

West Ham
Current odds: 75.074/1
Odds at the start of the season: 370.0369/1
Prior to their 3-2 win over Liverpool, David Moyes' side were never considered as a title challenger, however that result and their recent solid form has seen their odds come crashing in from a high of 660.0659/1 in mid-October to 75.074/1, putting them fourth in the winners market.

Man United
Current odds: 110.0109/1
Odds at the start of the season: 10.09/1
Despite being the side with the most amount of bets taken for them to win the title, Man United are now 110.0109/1 go on and finish top. Solskjaer's side were backed into 6.86/1 after taking seven points from their first three matches, but since then there odds have been tumbling and they hit a high of 180.0179/1 after last week's 2-0 home defeat to Man City.

Arsenal
Current odds: 120.0119/1
Odds at the start of the season: 85.084/1
Much like their form this season, Arsenal's odds have been swinging wildly, in September they were backed at 999/1 to win the title and since then they have been unbeaten in 5 matches and are now into 119/1.

Tottenham
Current odds: 280.0279/1
Odds at the start of the season: 80.079/1
Tottenham's season struck a bump in the road at the start of November when they hit a high of 510.0509/1 to win the title, since then they have replaced their manager and there was some early support for Antonio Conte as their odds shortened to 129/1.

Betfair Exchange - PL season so far.jpg

Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov on the title battle

"I love watching the Premier League and it's good to see how better, stronger and faster the players are getting each year.

"It's very competitive this year and we've already seen that the big teams can drop points against smaller teams. I sometimes argue with friends who say 'the smaller games are not as important,' no, they are! If you drop points against smaller teams you will suffer in the end. Yes, you can't win them all, but you need to know when and how to push and switch gear to pick up the result you need.

"This season Man City are the favourites, nothing has changed in that sense in the past few years. Chelsea are now also pushing, and I like the way Thomas Tuchel has got them developing. City and Liverpool are the teams to beat, and they are still charging and showing how things should be done, hopefully more teams will get into the title race because it doesn't matter how good these teams are, they will still drop points."

