United crisis to deepen

Hammers to return to square one

Goals aplenty expected at St James Park

Fulham v Manchester United (12:30) - Code red

United are an unholy mess right now but you wouldn't put it past them to produce at Craven Cottage. Time and again in their post-Ferguson era they have thrown a decent hook mid-fall.

But maybe not this time, their latest crisis feeling more substantial to previous ones. You get the impression that some in Erik Ten Hag's ranks are beginning to accept their fate.

This is especially pertinent up front where Hojlund, Rashford, Martial, Antony and Garnacho have played 2212 minutes of Premier League football between them, with just a single goal to show for it. Is it any wonder that United have their worst goal-difference ten games in since 1972?

If an inconsistent Fulham turn up they have every chance of prevailing in this fixture for the first time in 14 years.

Fulham and over 1.5 goals tempts @ 3/1

Brentford v West Ham (15:00) - Hammers to fall

The Hammers have two-thirds of their midfield missing, with Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez both suspended, and with the Bees still buzzing from their victory at Stamford Bridge last week that sways all likelihood towards a home win.

Two clean sheets on the spin for Thomas Frank's men appear to have come at the cost of their discipline unravelling. In their opening eight games, Brentford averaged 2.2 yellows per 90. Against Burnley and Chelsea that more than doubled to 4.5,

That aside though, this is a club that has changed the narrative of their season in the space of seven days, and the same can be said of Bryan Mbeumo who has scored and assisted in each of his last two outings.



West Ham admittedly looked great mid-week, playing on the front foot for the most part in dismantling Arsenal. Without Paqueta and Alvarez though they are a weakened proposition.

Back Mbeumo to score anytime and over 2.5 cards for the hosts @ 8/1

Burnley v Crystal Palace (15:00) - Safety first

If goals rain down at Turf Moor keep one eye out for an approaching apocalypse.

Both sides have converted every 112 minutes this term. Burnley have the second lowest xG in the top-flight. Palace have the worst shot conversion rate.

Conceivably both keepers are in for a quietish afternoon.



At the other end however, there is a parting of their ways, with the visitors keeping clean sheets in 40% of their games and Burnley still to manage a shut-out.

In their last three outings the Clarets have hemorrhaged 10, their back four offered scant protection from Vincent Kompany's open mandate.



It's tempting therefore to go for a tight away win, but a safer bet is preferred.

Under 2.5 goals and no to BTTS is a sensible shout @ 21/20

Everton v Brighton (15:00) - Toffees unstuck

Slowly but surely the Toffees are turning a corner, as evidenced by a well-executed win at the London Stadium last weekend, followed by a comprehensive bettering of Burnley in the League Cup. Clean sheets in both bode well, especially as Sean Dyche now has a plethora of attacking options to capitalize.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored three from his last four starts and clearly enjoys clipping the Seagulls' wings, with four direct goal involvements from recent meetings.

Behind the England international, James Garner, Jack Harrison and Abdoulaye Doucoure are all capable of chipping in.

Winless in four, Brighton appear to have temporarily misplaced their Midas touch but even in periods of struggle they always score. Roberto De Zerbi's high-achievers last failed to get on the score-sheet in the league way, way back in February.

A high volume of shots too can usually be taken for granted, and the same goes for Everton this term. The visitors have averaged 15.4 per 90 in 2023/24. The hosts, 14.9.

Back 10 or more match shots on target @ 4/7

Man City v Bournemouth (15:00) - Home truths

City are firmly installed as 4/6 favourites to win the title after schooling their neighbours United in comfortable fashion last Sunday. The Cherries meanwhile are 9/5 to drop come May, their Iraola experiment leaving them too often exposed, facing 174 shots this term.

Three connected truths lead us to a wholly unsurprising conclusion that Pep Guardiola's men will win out at the Etihad.

Bournemouth will barely compromise on their high-press because they don't, no matter the opposition. It's a strategy they don't deploy especially well, which explains why no team have had more passes between the lines completed against them. And City are unparalleled at beating a high-press.

All of which will release Foden and Alvarez, who will play it wide to Doku or a reinvigorated Grealish, who in turn will service Haaland.

Likely this pattern plays out early too. The Blues have scored four times in the opening 20 minutes of their last two home games.





Back Man City at 20 minutes @ 5/4

Sheff United v Wolves (15:00) - Record breakers

No team has ever conceded more goals after 10 games in the Premier League than Paul Heckingbottom's strugglers (29), while they are also rock-bottom for shots faced and xG against.

From this point on, each and every defeat will come attached with another all-time new low.

And the blunt Blades are expected to suffer once more this weekend, against a Wolves side who are unbeaten in five and pretty handy on the road.

Remarkably, excluding own goals, Hwang Hee-chan and Pedro Neto have been involved in all of their team's goals to date, either scoring or assisting, so these two are obvious candidates to make the difference at Bramall Lane. Note too that Gary O'Neil's men are typically at their best just after the break, scoring just shy of half their league tally between the 45th and 65th minute.



Corners should be at a premium in Yorkshire, with each side in the bottom three in that regard.

Back Hee-chan to have 2 or more shots and under 9.5 match corners @ 21/10

Newcastle v Arsenal (17:30) - Goals guaranteed

The Magpies are significantly harmed by injuries and absences, and though an impressive victory at Old Trafford mid-week in the League Cup suggests they have sufficient strength in depth, an unbeaten Arsenal are an infinitely tougher test.

Bukayo Saka has either scored or assisted in each of Arsenal's last three away fixtures in the league, doing so at Lens too in the Champions League and the winger's impact away from the Emirates contrasts with Eddie Nketiah, who tends to reserve his best moments for North London. Just one of the striker's 19 league goals for the Gunners have come outside of the capital.

As for free-scoring Newcastle, even without Botman, Tonali and Isak, they still pose a serious threat. In their last five league outings, Eddie Howe's side have notched every 25 minutes.

In what is a tricky contest to call, back the Gunners to come good after the break. Sixteen of their 23 league goals this term have been converted in the second half. No team meanwhile have scored more than Newcastle before half-time.

Roll the dice on yes to a goal scored in both halves and Joelinton to commit 1 or more fouls in each half @ 5/2

