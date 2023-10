Liverpool 5/1 5.80 for title after win over Forest

Wins also for 9/2 5.30 Arsenal and 17/2 9.40 Tottenham

Villa shorten in various markets after yet another win

Bees sting Chelsea at the Bridge for third season running

Sunday October 29 - 16:00

Liverpool 5/1 for title after Forest romp

Liveprool remain third favourites in the Premier League Winner market despite an extremely comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's men can be backed at 5/15.80 for the title after goals from Diego Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah sealed another three points at Anfield, taking them to third in the table, three points behind leaders Tottenham.

Aston Villa's tremendous season continued with a 3-1 win over struggling Luton with the victory leaving Unai Emery's side fifth in the table, just four points behind Spurs and two behind Arsenal who sit second.

Villa have been cut to 66/167.00 to win the Premier League title but a more realistic target will be either a Top 4 or Top 6 Finish, for which they can be backed at 10/34.33 and 1/11.98 respectively.

Toffees ease away from drop zone

Everton's season continues to improve after they beat West Ham 1-0 at the London Stadium.

Sean Dyche's men have won four of their last six games in all competitions including three in the league, with today's victory - courtesy of a Dominic Calvert-Lewin strike - arguably being their most impressive in terms of organisation and attacking threat.

The win takes the Toffees up to 15th in the table, five points clear of the drop zone. Dyche's men are trading at around 5.04/1 in the Relegation market on the Betfair Exchange.

Sunday October 29 - 10:15

Gunners and Spurs backed to win title

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham have shortened to 9/25.30 and 17/29.40 respectively in the Premier League Winner market after both clubs collected a further three points at the weekend.

The Gunners, as expected, ran out comprehensive 5-0 winners at home to Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon thanks in large to an Eddie Nketiah hat-trick, a result that moved Mikel Arteta's men to within two points of leaders Spurs.

The defeat for the Blades leaves the South Yorkshire outfit rock bottom of the table and saw manager Paul Heckingbottom go long odds-on at 2/131.15 to be the next Premier League Manager to leave.

Tottenham had moved five points clear at the top of the table on Friday night with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace with their star duo Son Heung-min (scored the second goal) and James Maddison (crossed for the own goal) proving to be once again Spurs' match winners.

The Lilywhite have made a fantastic start to the season under new boss Ange Postecoglou and have only Man City (4/61.65), Arsenal and Liverpool (5/15.80) ahead of them in the Premier League Winner market going into Sunday's five games.

Entertaing draw at Molineux and Blues stung by Bees once more

Wolves and Newcastle played out a highly entertaining 2-2 draw in Saturday's later kick-off, a result that will have pleased both managers in terms of performance and the way they handled the near-90 minutes of torrential rain.

The Magpies had led twice through a brace of Callum Wilson goals but were pegged back both times thanks to goals from Mario Lemina and Hwang Hee-chan.

Gary O'Neil's men - who were fancied for relegation before the season commenced - are now unbeaten in five games and moved up to 12th in the table. They can be backed at 10.09/1 on the Betfair Exchange's Relegation market.

Newcastle drifted slightly to 6/42.46 to record a Top 4 Finish this season, but that price is still significanly shorter than Chelsea (6/16.80) after the Blues recorded another home defeat in losing 2-0 to Brentford.

The Bees have now won their last three visits to Stamford Bridge by an aggregate score of 8-1, with their latest victory taking them up to 10th in the table. Thomas Frank's men can be backed at the massive price of 150/1151.00 in the Top 6 Finish market.

The defeat for Chelsea saw them drop into the bottom half of the table and it means that the only league teams Mauricio Pochettino's men have beat this season are Fulham (14th), Luton (18th) and Burnley (19th).

Pressure eases on Iraola after first win

Having been the 8/111.72 favourite in the Sack Race betting earlier this week Andoni Iraola is now out to 15/28.40 to be the Next Premier League Manager to Leave after he bagged his first win as the new Bournemouth boss.

The Cherries beat fellow relegation rivals Burnley 2-1 thanks to a stunning Philip Billing second half winner, with the result taking Iraola's men out of the drop zone and heaping more presure on Clarets boss Vincent Kompany.

On the Betfair Exchange, Bournemouth are out to 3.211/5 to be relegated with Burnley at 2.35/4. Sheffield United and Luton remain the red hot favourites for the drop, available to back at 1.132/15 and 1.3130/100 respectively.