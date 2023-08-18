</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Premier League Tipsheet: Five cracking bets for Saturday from 19/20 to 23/10
Stephen Tudor
18 August 2023
3.30 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tipsheet-five-bets-for-saturday-from-19-20-to-23-10-170823-718.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-18T08:59:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-18T09:01:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Ste Tudor highlights where the goals and three points will likely be found in the Premier League on Saturday... Lots of goals expected at Anfield United to improve at lucky venue City and Newcastle hard to separate Read Betfair's new 90 minute payout offer here Claim your free Acca or Bet Builder here Fulham v Brentford (15:00) - Hello, goodbye As interest intensifies from Saudi Arabia, this will likely be Aleksander Mitrovic's farewell outing at a ground where he's scored 60 goals in 94 league appearances. Even starting on the sub's bench, don't discount one last firework. Really though, the player to back is Raul Jimenez, who struck the post last week at Goodison and put in a Man of the Match display. The Mexican forward tends to start well at clubs, notching on his debut for Wolves and assisting after half an hour's action for Benfica. If he has finally overcome his injury woes, a positive introduction to the Fulham faithful awaits. For Brentford too, our attention stays with the strikers, with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa each scoring in the Bees' opening game to compensate for the absence of Ivan Toney. Tack on the end of last season and Mbeumo has eight goal involvements in eight. A double backing Jimenez and Mbeumo to each have one or more shots on target is a shout @ [2.42] Bet now Liverpool v Bournemouth (15:00) - Works in progress Let's acknowledge the elephant in the room from the off because in truth it has very little relevance to Saturday's proceedings.Early into last season the Cherries went to Anfield and saw their season implode courtesy of a nine-goal hammering.With Andoni Iraola at the helm this is of course a very different Bournemouth and though they're still a work in progress it will be fascinating to see how their high-intensity, front-foot football plays out at a ground that typically elicits caution from its visitors. Liverpool too are a much altered proposition to last term, and with Thiago and Bajcetic both serious doubts might we see a remodeled midfield again of Mac Allister, Gakpo and Szoboszlai, a trio that offers scant protection of their back-line, but makes the Reds potentially fearsome going forward? In an encouraging debut, Szoboszlai created the most chances (3) for Jurgen Klopp's side last week at Stamford Bridge. The feeling is that both teams will be thoroughly enjoyable to watch this season so let's be optimistic and go for goals. Just don't expect it to be all one-way traffic this time. Over 3.5 goals is the way to go @ [19/20] Bet now Wolves v Brighton (15:00) - Hot shots Wolves genuinely surprised last Monday, impressing throughout despite enduring a miserable summer that ultimately led to Julen Lopetegui leaving less than a week before the start of the season. With new boss Gary O'Neil having just five days to inject some positivity into his players, the Black Country side racked up 23 shots, the second highest number by a visiting side to Old Trafford in two decades. As always, finishing was an issue for a club that had a meagre 5.7% chance conversion rate last season, a league-low by some distance. But as they prepare to face opponents who thumped them 6-0 on the south coast last April, O'Neil will focus only on the upsides, of which there are plenty. As for the Seagulls, as Lewis Jones points out, their defence will be significantly more exposed with Moises Caicedo now doing his relentless plugging of pathways at Chelsea, but at the other end it was business as usual. Against a beleaguered Luton, Roberto De Zerbi's men peppered 27 shots, continuing their remarkable average from last term.All of which leaves us with an obvious bet for the Amex. 30 or more shots combined tempts @ [1/1] Bet now Tottenham v Manchester United (17:30) - Redemption times two United were the very definition of underwhelming in their opening bow, short of ideas for the most part and lacklustre elsewhere. That Garnacho and Antony were both so ineffective out wide will have particularly concerned Erik Ten Hag. Perhaps then Spurs away is the perfect chance of redemption for the Reds, even amidst an exciting new era for the hosts. United are yet to lose at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and are unbeaten in five in this fixture. It's a fine record echoed by Marcus Rashford who has scored on three previous occasions in North London. Spurs meanwhile go into this already looking transformed under Ange Postecoglou, completing 638 passes last weekend, a bossing of possession that led to 12 shots inside the box. James Maddison was bright and impactful, evidenced by two debut assists, and he will be an obvious threat. If the former Leicester schemer can form a decent understanding with Richarlison then last season's struggles for all concerned can be swiftly forgotten. Back BTTS and Rashford to score or assist @ [2.4] Bet now Manchester City v Newcastle (20:00) - Another elephant There's another elephant in the room and again it matters very little. This time, it concerns Newcastle's pitiful record at the Etihad that has seen them lose 14 games straight there, failing to score in their last four. It's a head-to-head that amounts to a mere curio though given how vibrant and full of adventure the Magpies were last week in demolishing a Villa side widely fancied to do well this year. In the middle of the park, £55m signing Sandro Tonali evoked Pirlo. On the left, Anthony Gordon continued his splendid form, carried over from a summer winning the Euro Under 21s with England. A goal-scoring cameo from Harvey Barnes capped a near-perfect afternoon. City also got off to a triumphant start, easily negotiating Turf Moor under the lights, and then improving their opening week further by lifting the Super Cup on Wednesday. But with Kevin De Bruyne absent and Bernardo Silva 50/50, not to mention Gundogan and Mahrez now departed, can we anticipate the usual fluidity from the reigning champions? This admittedly is a difficult one to call from a results perspective so let's focus on an individual. Joelinton was booked in both clashes last season, and with City expected to dominate the ball and frustrate, another caution feels possible. Ste Tudor highlights where the goals and three points will likely be found in the Premier League on Saturday...

Lots of goals expected at Anfield
United to improve at lucky venue
City and Newcastle hard to separate

Fulham v Brentford (15:00) - Hello, goodbye

As interest intensifies from Saudi Arabia, this will likely be Aleksander Mitrovic's farewell outing at a ground where he's scored 60 goals in 94 league appearances. Even starting on the sub's bench, don't discount one last firework.

Really though, the player to back is Raul Jimenez, who struck the post last week at Goodison and put in a Man of the Match display. The Mexican forward tends to start well at clubs, notching on his debut for Wolves and assisting after half an hour's action for Benfica. If he has finally overcome his injury woes, a positive introduction to the Fulham faithful awaits.

For Brentford too, our attention stays with the strikers, with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa each scoring in the Bees' opening game to compensate for the absence of Ivan Toney. Tack on the end of last season and Mbeumo has eight goal involvements in eight.

A double backing Jimenez and Mbeumo to each have one or more shots on target is a shout @ 2.42

Liverpool v Bournemouth (15:00) - Works in progress

Let's acknowledge the elephant in the room from the off because in truth it has very little relevance to Saturday's proceedings.
Early into last season the Cherries went to Anfield and saw their season implode courtesy of a nine-goal hammering.

With Andoni Iraola at the helm this is of course a very different Bournemouth and though they're still a work in progress it will be fascinating to see how their high-intensity, front-foot football plays out at a ground that typically elicits caution from its visitors.

Liverpool too are a much altered proposition to last term, and with Thiago and Bajcetic both serious doubts might we see a remodeled midfield again of Mac Allister, Gakpo and Szoboszlai, a trio that offers scant protection of their back-line, but makes the Reds potentially fearsome going forward?

In an encouraging debut, Szoboszlai created the most chances (3) for Jurgen Klopp's side last week at Stamford Bridge.

The feeling is that both teams will be thoroughly enjoyable to watch this season so let's be optimistic and go for goals. Just don't expect it to be all one-way traffic this time.

Over 3.5 goals is the way to go @ 19/20

Wolves v Brighton (15:00) - Hot shots

Wolves genuinely surprised last Monday, impressing throughout despite enduring a miserable summer that ultimately led to Julen Lopetegui leaving less than a week before the start of the season.

With new boss Gary O'Neil having just five days to inject some positivity into his players, the Black Country side racked up 23 shots, the second highest number by a visiting side to Old Trafford in two decades.

As always, finishing was an issue for a club that had a meagre 5.7% chance conversion rate last season, a league-low by some distance. But as they prepare to face opponents who thumped them 6-0 on the south coast last April, O'Neil will focus only on the upsides, of which there are plenty.

As for the Seagulls, as Lewis Jones points out, their defence will be significantly more exposed with Moises Caicedo now doing his relentless plugging of pathways at Chelsea, but at the other end it was business as usual. Against a beleaguered Luton, Roberto De Zerbi's men peppered 27 shots, continuing their remarkable average from last term.

All of which leaves us with an obvious bet for the Amex.

30 or more shots combined tempts @ 1/1

Tottenham v Manchester United (17:30) - Redemption times two

United were the very definition of underwhelming in their opening bow, short of ideas for the most part and lacklustre elsewhere. That Garnacho and Antony were both so ineffective out wide will have particularly concerned Erik Ten Hag.

Perhaps then Spurs away is the perfect chance of redemption for the Reds, even amidst an exciting new era for the hosts. United are yet to lose at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and are unbeaten in five in this fixture.

It's a fine record echoed by Marcus Rashford who has scored on three previous occasions in North London.

Spurs meanwhile go into this already looking transformed under Ange Postecoglou, completing 638 passes last weekend, a bossing of possession that led to 12 shots inside the box.

James Maddison was bright and impactful, evidenced by two debut assists, and he will be an obvious threat. If the former Leicester schemer can form a decent understanding with Richarlison then last season's struggles for all concerned can be swiftly forgotten.

Back BTTS and Rashford to score or assist @ 2.4

Manchester City v Newcastle (20:00) - Another elephant

There's another elephant in the room and again it matters very little.

This time, it concerns Newcastle's pitiful record at the Etihad that has seen them lose 14 games straight there, failing to score in their last four.

It's a head-to-head that amounts to a mere curio though given how vibrant and full of adventure the Magpies were last week in demolishing a Villa side widely fancied to do well this year.

In the middle of the park, £55m signing Sandro Tonali evoked Pirlo. On the left, Anthony Gordon continued his splendid form, carried over from a summer winning the Euro Under 21s with England. A goal-scoring cameo from Harvey Barnes capped a near-perfect afternoon.

City also got off to a triumphant start, easily negotiating Turf Moor under the lights, and then improving their opening week further by lifting the Super Cup on Wednesday.

But with Kevin De Bruyne absent and Bernardo Silva 50/50, not to mention Gundogan and Mahrez now departed, can we anticipate the usual fluidity from the reigning champions?

This admittedly is a difficult one to call from a results perspective so let's focus on an individual. Joelinton was booked in both clashes last season, and with City expected to dominate the ball and frustrate, another caution feels possible.

Back Joelinton to be shown a card @ 23/10 Hello, goodbye</h2><p></p><p>As interest intensifies from Saudi Arabia, this will likely be Aleksander Mitrovic's farewell outing at a ground where he's scored 60 goals in 94 league appearances. Even starting on the sub's bench, don't discount one last firework.</p><p>Really though, the player to back is Raul Jimenez, who struck the post last week at Goodison and put in a <strong>Man of the Match display</strong>. The Mexican forward tends to start well at clubs, notching on his debut for Wolves and assisting after half an hour's action for Benfica. If he has finally overcome his injury woes, a positive introduction to the Fulham faithful awaits.</p><p>For Brentford too, our attention stays with the strikers, with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa each scoring in the Bees' opening game to compensate for the <strong>absence of Ivan Toney</strong>. Tack on the end of last season and Mbeumo has eight goal involvements in eight.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>A double backing Jimenez and Mbeumo to each have one or more shots on target is a shout @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.42</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/fulham-v-brentford/32510991" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-bournemouth/32510986">Liverpool v Bournemouth</a> (15:00) - Works in progress</h2><p></p><p>Let's acknowledge the elephant in the room from the off because in truth it has very little relevance to Saturday's proceedings.<br>Early into last season the Cherries went to Anfield and saw their season implode courtesy of a nine-goal hammering.<br><br>With Andoni Iraola at the helm this is of course a very different Bournemouth and though they're still a work in progress it will be fascinating to see how their <strong>high-intensity, front-foot football</strong> plays out at a ground that typically elicits caution from its visitors.</p><p>Liverpool too are a much altered proposition to last term, and with Thiago and Bajcetic both serious doubts might we see a remodeled midfield again of Mac Allister, Gakpo and Szoboszlai, a trio that offers scant protection of their back-line, but makes the Reds potentially fearsome going forward?</p><p>In an encouraging debut, Szoboszlai created the most chances (3) for <strong>Jurgen Klopp's side</strong> last week at Stamford Bridge.</p><p>The feeling is that both teams will be thoroughly enjoyable to watch this season so let's be optimistic and go for goals. Just don't expect it to be all one-way traffic this time.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Over 3.5 goals is the way to go @ 19/20</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-bournemouth/32510986" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/wolves-v-brighton/32511003">Wolves v Brighton</a> (15:00) - Hot shots</h2><p></p><p>Wolves genuinely surprised last Monday, impressing throughout despite enduring a miserable summer that ultimately led to Julen Lopetegui leaving less than a week before the start of the season.</p><p>With <strong>new boss Gary O'Neil</strong> having just five days to inject some positivity into his players, the Black Country side racked up 23 shots, the second highest number by a visiting side to Old Trafford in two decades.</p><p>As always, finishing was an issue for a club that had a meagre 5.7% chance conversion rate last season, a league-low by some distance. But as they prepare to face opponents who thumped them 6-0 on the south coast last April, O'Neil will focus only on the upsides, of which there are plenty.</p><p>As for the Seagulls, <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-and-odds-brighton-will-concede-more-goals-without-caicedo-140823-664.html">as Lewis Jones points out</a>, their defence will be significantly more exposed with Moises Caicedo now doing his relentless plugging of pathways at Chelsea, but at the other end it was business as usual. Against a beleaguered Luton, Roberto De Zerbi's men peppered 27 shots, continuing their remarkable average from last term.<br><br>All of which leaves us with an obvious bet for the Amex.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>30 or more shots combined tempts @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.98"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.98</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/wolves-v-brighton/32511003" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/tottenham-v-man-utd/32511009">Tottenham v Manchester United</a> (17:30) - Redemption times two</h2><p></p><p>United were the very definition of underwhelming in their opening bow, short of ideas for the most part and lacklustre elsewhere. That <strong>Garnacho and Antony</strong> were both so ineffective out wide will have particularly concerned Erik Ten Hag.</p><p>Perhaps then Spurs away is the perfect chance of redemption for the Reds, even amidst an exciting new era for the hosts. United are yet to lose at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and are unbeaten in five in this fixture.</p><p>It's a fine record echoed by Marcus Rashford who has scored on three previous occasions in North London.</p><p><img alt="postecoglou.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/postecoglou.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Spurs meanwhile go into this already looking transformed under Ange Postecoglou, completing 638 passes last weekend, a bossing of possession that led to 12 shots inside the box.</p><p>James Maddison was bright and impactful, evidenced by two debut assists, and he will be an obvious threat. If the <strong>former Leicester schemer</strong> can form a decent understanding with Richarlison then last season's struggles for all concerned can be swiftly forgotten.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back BTTS and Rashford to score or assist @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/tottenham-v-man-utd/32511009" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-newcastle/32510994">Manchester City v Newcastle</a> (20:00) - Another elephant</h2><p></p><p>There's another elephant in the room and again it matters very little.</p><p>This time, it concerns <strong>Newcastle's pitiful record at the Etihad</strong> that has seen them lose 14 games straight there, failing to score in their last four.</p><p>It's a head-to-head that amounts to a mere curio though given how vibrant and full of adventure the Magpies were last week in demolishing a Villa side widely fancied to do well this year.</p><p>In the middle of the park, £55m signing Sandro Tonali evoked Pirlo. On the left, Anthony Gordon continued his splendid form, carried over from a summer winning the Euro Under 21s with England. A goal-scoring cameo from Harvey Barnes capped a near-perfect afternoon.</p><p>City also got off to a triumphant start, easily negotiating <strong>Turf Moor under the lights</strong>, and then improving their opening week further by lifting the Super Cup on Wednesday.</p><p>But with Kevin De Bruyne absent and Bernardo Silva 50/50, not to mention Gundogan and Mahrez now departed, can we anticipate the usual fluidity from the reigning champions?</p><p>This admittedly is a difficult one to call from a results perspective so let's focus on an individual. Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change. 