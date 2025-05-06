Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Wissa is main man and Schade next shooting star
Paul Higham picks the best Premier League player performance stats to use in your betting approach for the weekend's fixtures, including Yoane Wissa, Evanilson and a debut appearance for Kevin Schade...
-
Red-hot Wissa worth backing for goals
-
Evanilson and Schade top of the shots
-
Wolves man the new fouls master
-
Which players are having a storming end to the season? Our Betfair player stats watch column will take a look at some of the best player performance stats for betting, the key players to watch this weekend and trending players to keep an eye on.
Wissa on best scoring streak
Yoane Wissa is the hottest player in the Premier League for goals right now as nobody can match his current streak of scoring in four games in a row following his strike against Manchester United on Sunday.
He's also thrown in an assist for good measure.
That's nine in 16 so he's pretty consistent, but this is his best scoring streak of the season ahead of a great match-up against relegated Ipswich Town on Saturday. The Tractor Boys having let in 13 goals in their last five.
Wissa scored in the reverse fixture, which was a 4-3 thriller, and there's every chance of another glut of goals at Portman Road, which makes Wissa top of the list of potential goalscorers this weekend.
Premier League goal involvements: Players to Watch
Jarrod Bowen is the only player who can match Wissa's five goal involvements in the last five games, so he's the man to back as West Ham visit Man Utd on Sunday.
Bowen has scored three and assisted two so is best backed in the goal or assist market.
Bournemouth's Evanilson is also worth a look as he's been involved in five goals in his last six, but I think he's a better bet elsewhere, as you'll see below.
English Premier League - Top 5 Goalscorers
|Player
|Team
|Goals Scored
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|28
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|23
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|21
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|19
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|18
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|18
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|15
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|15
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|15
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|14
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|13
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|12
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|12
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|12
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|11
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|10
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|10
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|10
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|10
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|10
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|10
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|9
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|9
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|9
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|9
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|9
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|9
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|9
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|9
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|8
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|8
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|8
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|8
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|8
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|8
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|8
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|8
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|7
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|7
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|7
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|7
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|7
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|7
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|7
|Beto
|Everton
|7
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|7
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|7
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|7
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|6
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|6
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|6
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|6
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|6
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|6
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|6
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|6
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|6
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|6
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|6
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|6
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|5
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|5
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|5
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|5
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|5
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|5
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|5
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|5
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|5
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|5
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|5
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|4
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|4
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|4
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|4
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|4
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|4
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|4
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|4
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|4
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|4
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|4
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|4
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|4
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|4
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|4
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|4
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|4
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|4
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|4
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|4
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|4
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|3
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|3
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|3
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|3
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|3
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|3
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|3
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|3
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|3
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|3
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|3
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|3
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|3
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|3
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|3
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|3
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|3
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|3
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|3
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|3
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|3
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|3
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|3
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|3
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|3
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|3
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|3
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|3
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|3
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|3
|James McAtee
|Man City
|3
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|3
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|3
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|2
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|2
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|2
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|2
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|2
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|2
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|2
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|2
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|2
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|2
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|2
|Emerson
|West Ham
|2
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|2
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|2
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|2
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|2
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|2
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|2
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|2
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|2
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|2
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|2
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|2
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|2
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|2
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|2
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|2
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|2
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|2
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|2
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|2
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|2
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|2
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|2
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|2
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|2
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|2
|John Stones
|Man City
|2
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|2
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|2
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|1
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|1
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|1
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|1
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|1
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|1
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|1
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|1
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|1
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|1
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|1
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|1
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|1
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|1
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|1
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|1
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|1
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|1
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|1
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|1
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|1
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|1
|Savinho
|Man City
|1
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|1
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|1
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|1
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|1
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|1
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|1
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|1
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|1
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|1
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|1
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|1
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|1
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|1
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|1
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|1
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|1
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|1
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|1
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|1
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|1
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|1
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|1
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|1
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|1
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|1
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|1
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|1
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|1
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|1
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|1
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|1
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|1
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|1
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|1
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|1
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|1
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|1
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|1
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|1
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|1
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|1
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|1
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|1
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|1
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|1
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|1
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|1
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|1
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|1
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|0
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|0
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|0
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|0
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|0
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|0
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|0
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|0
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|0
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|0
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|0
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|0
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|0
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|0
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|0
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|0
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|0
|André
|Wolves
|0
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|0
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|0
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|0
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|0
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|0
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|0
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|0
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|0
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|0
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|0
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|0
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|0
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|0
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|0
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|0
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|0
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|0
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|0
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|0
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|0
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|0
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|0
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|0
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|0
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|0
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|0
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|0
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|0
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|0
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|0
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|0
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|0
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|0
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|0
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|0
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|0
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|0
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|0
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|0
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|0
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|0
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|0
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|0
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|0
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|0
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|0
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|0
|James Garner
|Everton
|0
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|0
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|0
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|0
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|0
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|0
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|0
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|0
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|0
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|0
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|0
|James Bree
|Southampton
|0
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|0
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|0
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|0
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|0
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|0
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|0
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|0
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|0
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|0
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|0
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|0
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|0
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|0
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|0
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|0
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|0
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|0
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|0
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|0
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|0
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|0
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|0
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|0
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|0
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|0
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|0
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|0
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|0
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|0
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|0
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|0
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|0
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|0
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|0
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|0
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|0
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|0
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|0
|Nico González
|Man City
|0
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|0
|Antony
|Man Utd
|0
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|0
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|0
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|0
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|0
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|0
|Solly March
|Brighton
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|0
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|0
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|0
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|0
|Welington
|Southampton
|0
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|0
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|0
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|0
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|0
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|0
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|0
|Josh King
|Fulham
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|0
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|0
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|0
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|0
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|0
|Jakub Moder
|Brighton
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|0
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|0
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|0
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|0
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|0
|James Milner
|Brighton
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|0
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|0
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|0
|Will Lankshear
|Tottenham
|0
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|0
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|0
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|0
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|0
|Gustavo Nunes
|Brentford
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|0
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|0
|Asher Agbinone
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|0
|Jake Evans
|Leicester
|0
|Jay Robinson
|Southampton
|0
|Jay Stansfield
|Fulham
|0
|Chiquinho
|Wolves
|0
|Mason Holgate
|Everton
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|0
|Jeremy Sarmiento
|Brighton
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ryan Trevitt
|Brentford
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|0
|Joel Ward
|Crystal Palace
|0
|George Edmundson
|Ipswich
|0
|Boubacar Traoré
|Wolves
|0
|Kaelan Casey
|West Ham
|0
|Jayden Meghoma
|Brentford
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|0
|Alfie Pond
|Wolves
|0
|Takehiro Tomiyasu
|Arsenal
|0
|Nathan Butler-Oyedeji
|Arsenal
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|0
|Will Alves
|Leicester
|0
|Remy Rees-Dottin
|Bournemouth
|0
|Jayden Danns
|Liverpool
|0
|Zain Silcott-Duberry
|Bournemouth
|0
|Vitor Reis
|Man City
|0
|Mathis Amougou
|Chelsea
|0
|Julio Soler
|Bournemouth
|0
|Shumaira Mheuka
|Chelsea
|0
|Michael Golding
|Leicester
|0
|Steven Benda
|Fulham
|0
|Cieran Slicker
|Ipswich
|0
|Valentín Barco
|Brighton
|0
|Andrew Omobamidele
|Nottm Forest
|0
|João Virgínia
|Everton
|0
|Jaidon Anthony
|Bournemouth
|0
|Carlos Miguel
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Carl Rushworth
|Brighton
|0
|Jenson Metcalfe
|Everton
|0
|Hamed Traoré
|Bournemouth
|0
|Mark O’Mahony
|Brighton
|0
|Neal Maupay
|Everton
|0
|Joe Gauci
|Aston Villa
|0
|Myles Peart-Harris
|Brentford
|0
|Ben Nelson
|Leicester
|0
|Thomas Cannon
|Leicester
|0
|Issa Kaboré
|Man City
|0
|Rob Holding
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Naouirou Ahamada
|Crystal Palace
|0
|John Ruddy
|Newcastle
|0
|Alex Murphy
|Newcastle
|0
|Tommy Setford
|Arsenal
|0
|Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand
|Arsenal
|0
|Sil Swinkels
|Aston Villa
|0
|Oliwier Zych
|Aston Villa
|0
|Daniel Iversen
|Leicester
|0
|Remi Matthews
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Cesare Casadei
|Chelsea
|0
|Franco Umeh-Chibueze
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Alfie Devine
|Tottenham
|0
|Kaden Rodney
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ethan Wheatley
|Man Utd
|0
|Tom Heaton
|Man Utd
|0
|Matt Turner
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Kadan Young
|Aston Villa
|0
|Will Dennis
|Bournemouth
|0
|Ismeal Kabia
|Arsenal
|0
|Maldini Kacurri
|Arsenal
|0
|Asmir Begovic
|Everton
|0
|Tony Yogane
|Brentford
|0
|Scott Carson
|Man City
|0
|Imari Samuels
|Brighton
|0
|Josh Nichols
|Arsenal
|0
|Odysseas Vlachodimos
|Newcastle
|0
|Jack Fletcher
|Man Utd
|0
|Marcus Bettinelli
|Chelsea
|0
|Tyler Morton
|Liverpool
|0
|Killian Cahill
|Brighton
|0
|Harvey Davies
|Liverpool
|0
|Wes Foderingham
|West Ham
|0
|Jacob Wright
|Man City
|0
|Jayce Fitzgerald
|Man Utd
|0
|Zach Marsh
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Callum Bates
|Everton
|0
|Josh Wilson-Esbrand
|Man City
|0
|Ruairi McConville
|Brighton
|0
|Ben Broggio
|Aston Villa
|0
|Tom Edozie
|Wolves
|0
|Luke Cundle
|Wolves
|0
|Max Kinsey
|Bournemouth
|0
|Callum Olusesi
|Tottenham
|0
|Malachi Hardy
|Tottenham
|0
|Jacob Slater
|Brighton
|0
|Ezra Mayers
|West Ham
|0
|Lucá Williams-Barnett
|Tottenham
|0
|Samuel Amissah
|Fulham
|0
|Treymaurice Nyoni
|Liverpool
|0
|Amara Nallo
|Liverpool
|0
|Joseph O'Brien-Whitmarsh
|Southampton
|0
|Godwill Kukonki
|Man Utd
|0
|Henry Cartwright
|Leicester
|0
|Bastien Meupiyou
|Wolves
|0
|Maeson King
|Tottenham
|0
|Samuel Rak-Sakyi
|Chelsea
|0
|Max Alleyne
|Man City
|0
|Archie Harris
|Bournemouth
|0
|Spike Brits
|Man City
|0
|Benjamin Arthur
|Brentford
|0
|Thomas Wilson-Brown
|Leicester
|0
|James McConnell
|Liverpool
|0
|Zach Abbott
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Alfie Whiteman
|Tottenham
|0
|Jamaldeen Jimoh
|Aston Villa
|0
|Wes Okoduwa
|Wolves
|0
|Dominic Sadi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Daniel Adu-Adjei
|Bournemouth
|0
|Matai Akinmboni
|Bournemouth
|0
|Martin Sherif
|Everton
|0
|Callan McKenna
|Bournemouth
|0
|Damola Ajayi
|Tottenham
|0
|Yang Min-Hyeok
|Tottenham
|0
|Jack Porter
|Arsenal
|0
|Joe Knight
|Brighton
|0
|Tawanda Chirewa
|Wolves
|0
|Elyh Harrison
|Man Utd
|0
|Julian Eyestone
|Brentford
|0
|Dante Cassanova
|Tottenham
|0
|Isaac Heath
|Everton
|0
|Aaron Anselmino
|Chelsea
|0
|Wayne Hennessey
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Coby Ebere
|Everton
|0
|Sékou Koné
|Man Utd
|0
|Jack Moorhouse
|Man Utd
|0
|Iwan Morgan
|Brentford
|0
|Hubert Graczyk
|Man Utd
|0
|Ishé Samuels-Smith
|Chelsea
|0
|Mateus Mané
|Wolves
|0
|Benjamin Fredrick
|Brentford
|0
|Genesis Antwi
|Chelsea
|0
|Dermot Mee
|Man Utd
|0
|Sean Neave
|Newcastle
|0
|Jimi Gower
|Arsenal
|0
|Leo Shahar
|Newcastle
|0
|Charlie Tasker
|Brighton
|0
|Harry Howell
|Brighton
|0
|Freddie Simmonds
|Brighton
|0
|Olabade Aluko
|Leicester
|0
|Jack Henry-Francis
|Arsenal
|0
|Tom King
|Wolves
|0
|Somto Boniface
|Ipswich
|0
|Tom Taylor
|Ipswich
|0
|Brayden Clarke
|Arsenal
|0
Evanilson's top for shots
And so to Evanilson, who has become a real problem for Premier League defenders this season, and we're looking at the shots run he's on ahead of Bournemouth v Aston Villa in Saturday's early evening kick-off.
He's had at least three shots in seven of his last eight games, and that's expanded to nine out of 10 in terms of league starts so backing him for at least three shots again at Villa Park looks a nice bet.
Plenty of players can go toe-to-toe with Evanilson for overall shots numbers, but having that floor of three in a game is great consistency.
Villa are a more than decent side at home but they're under pressure after sliding behind in the race for Champions League spots - with the Cherries only one place below them as they chase European football themselves.
Premier League player shots: Ones to watch
Alejandro Garnacho has 21 shots in the last six league games, which is more than Alexander Isak has managed, just to show how involved the Argentinian is for Manchester United.
He's had at least two in 12 of last 14 games and also managed some big totals in that time, with four against Fulham, six against Forest and eight against Bournemouth a couple of weeks ago. Only four sides have allowed more shots on target than West Ham so it's also a great match-up.
English Premier League - Top 5 Shots
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots
|Shots/90*
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|35
|121
|3.5
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|34
|120
|3.7
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|34
|118
|3.6
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|103
|3.7
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|31
|97
|3.6
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|30
|97
|3.6
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|32
|92
|3.2
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|35
|87
|3.5
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|33
|86
|2.8
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|34
|83
|3.5
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|35
|80
|3.1
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|32
|80
|2.7
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|31
|79
|2.6
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|29
|77
|3.8
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|29
|76
|3.1
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|34
|74
|2.2
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|35
|68
|2.6
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|28
|67
|2.6
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|28
|67
|2.9
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|34
|66
|2.4
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|33
|65
|2.6
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|35
|63
|2
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|34
|63
|2.2
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|33
|62
|2.4
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|32
|62
|2.8
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|31
|59
|2.4
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|25
|59
|2.5
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|22
|59
|3.4
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|33
|58
|1.9
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|31
|58
|2.3
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|30
|55
|3.3
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|55
|2.5
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|33
|54
|1.9
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|33
|54
|1.8
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|32
|54
|2.4
|Savinho
|Man City
|27
|54
|2.8
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|34
|53
|1.7
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|32
|53
|1.9
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|31
|53
|1.9
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|31
|53
|2.3
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|28
|53
|2.4
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|32
|52
|2
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|26
|52
|2.8
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|52
|2.5
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|33
|51
|1.7
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|32
|51
|2.7
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|35
|50
|2.2
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|35
|50
|1.8
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|50
|2.7
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|26
|50
|2.7
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|25
|49
|2.9
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|24
|48
|3.7
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|30
|47
|2.1
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|47
|2.2
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|23
|47
|2.7
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|31
|46
|1.7
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|23
|46
|4.1
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|45
|1.7
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|33
|44
|1.5
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|27
|44
|1.9
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|31
|43
|1.7
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|23
|43
|2.4
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|32
|42
|1.8
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|31
|41
|1.5
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|29
|41
|1.8
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|35
|40
|1.6
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|31
|40
|1.5
|Beto
|Everton
|27
|40
|2.9
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|35
|39
|1.2
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|35
|39
|1.2
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|33
|39
|1.3
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|39
|3.7
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|31
|39
|1.9
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|34
|38
|1.3
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|26
|38
|3.9
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|13
|38
|3.4
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|34
|37
|1.3
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|34
|37
|1.1
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|33
|37
|2.1
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|32
|37
|1.4
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|31
|37
|1.4
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|29
|37
|1.5
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|28
|37
|1.4
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|31
|36
|1.7
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|31
|35
|1.7
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|31
|35
|1.2
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|35
|2.2
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|34
|34
|1.1
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|30
|34
|1.4
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|29
|34
|2.1
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|24
|34
|3
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|34
|33
|1
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|33
|33
|1.1
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|33
|1.4
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|27
|33
|2.9
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|35
|32
|1.1
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|33
|32
|1.7
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|33
|32
|1.2
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|32
|32
|1.5
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|26
|32
|2
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|22
|32
|2.9
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|31
|31
|1
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|30
|31
|1.8
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|31
|4.5
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|29
|30
|1.7
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|28
|30
|1.9
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|32
|29
|0.9
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|30
|29
|1.1
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|28
|1.8
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|32
|28
|1.8
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|31
|28
|1.4
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|30
|28
|1.1
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|30
|28
|1.3
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|28
|2
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|28
|2.2
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|22
|28
|1.9
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|35
|27
|0.8
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|35
|27
|0.9
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|34
|27
|0.9
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|31
|27
|1.3
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|34
|26
|0.8
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|31
|26
|1.1
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|26
|1.5
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|23
|26
|2
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|26
|1.9
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|31
|25
|1.3
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|31
|25
|1.1
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|29
|25
|1.3
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|25
|2.5
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|26
|25
|2.4
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|18
|25
|1.8
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|34
|24
|0.7
|James Justin
|Leicester
|33
|24
|0.8
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|30
|24
|1.1
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|29
|24
|1.6
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|29
|24
|1.3
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|26
|24
|1.6
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|32
|23
|0.7
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|32
|23
|0.8
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|28
|23
|0.9
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|33
|22
|0.7
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|29
|22
|1.1
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|28
|22
|2.4
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|22
|0.8
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|26
|22
|0.9
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|26
|22
|2.4
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|25
|22
|2.4
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|23
|22
|1.3
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|19
|22
|1.3
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|21
|1.9
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|10
|21
|2.9
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|34
|20
|0.6
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|33
|20
|0.6
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|32
|20
|0.7
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|32
|20
|1.2
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|32
|20
|0.6
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|31
|20
|1.3
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|30
|20
|0.9
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|18
|20
|2.1
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|20
|3
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|20
|5.4
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|13
|20
|3.1
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|20
|4.9
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|27
|19
|1
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|26
|19
|2.2
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|21
|19
|2.1
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|19
|2
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|10
|19
|3.2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|35
|18
|0.5
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|35
|18
|0.5
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|34
|18
|0.6
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|31
|18
|0.9
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|31
|18
|0.8
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|29
|18
|0.8
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|29
|18
|0.7
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|28
|18
|0.7
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|27
|18
|1.1
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|27
|18
|0.7
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|24
|18
|0.8
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|18
|1.2
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|35
|17
|0.5
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|17
|0.8
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|30
|17
|1.5
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|29
|17
|2.1
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|28
|17
|0.7
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|26
|17
|1.6
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|24
|17
|0.8
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|23
|17
|1.1
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|21
|17
|2.2
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|17
|0.9
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|13
|17
|3.2
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|34
|16
|0.5
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|33
|16
|0.5
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|32
|16
|0.5
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|31
|16
|0.5
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|31
|16
|0.5
|Emerson
|West Ham
|30
|16
|0.7
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|28
|16
|0.6
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|20
|16
|2.3
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|16
|1.1
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|16
|1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|15
|0.5
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|33
|15
|0.5
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|19
|15
|1.9
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|18
|15
|2.4
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|12
|15
|4.7
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|11
|15
|1.5
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|34
|14
|0.4
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|33
|14
|0.4
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|14
|0.6
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|31
|14
|0.5
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|14
|0.5
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|29
|14
|1.2
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|23
|14
|0.7
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|14
|1.6
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|14
|4.7
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|15
|14
|1.9
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|34
|13
|0.4
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|31
|13
|0.5
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|31
|13
|0.5
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|29
|13
|0.8
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|22
|13
|0.8
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|20
|13
|0.9
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|18
|13
|1.7
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|15
|13
|4.5
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|14
|13
|2.7
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|13
|13
|2.5
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|13
|5.1
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|13
|2
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|35
|12
|0.4
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|32
|12
|0.4
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|27
|12
|0.9
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|25
|12
|0.5
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|24
|12
|0.7
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|21
|12
|2.8
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|20
|12
|0.9
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|19
|12
|1.5
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|12
|2.4
|James McAtee
|Man City
|14
|12
|3.6
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|12
|2.2
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|35
|11
|0.3
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|31
|11
|0.4
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|11
|0.5
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|25
|11
|0.8
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|25
|11
|0.6
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|21
|11
|1
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|21
|11
|0.8
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|21
|11
|0.6
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|19
|11
|0.8
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|19
|11
|3.5
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|13
|11
|1.6
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|11
|2.2
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|33
|10
|0.3
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|32
|10
|0.3
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|28
|10
|0.5
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|27
|10
|0.5
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|27
|10
|0.5
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|25
|10
|2.3
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|24
|10
|0.5
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|24
|10
|0.5
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|24
|10
|0.6
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|23
|10
|0.5
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|23
|10
|1.9
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|10
|0.5
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|10
|0.6
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|22
|10
|0.6
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|10
|1
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|16
|10
|2.1
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|16
|10
|1.5
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|31
|9
|0.3
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|30
|9
|0.3
|André
|Wolves
|30
|9
|0.4
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|28
|9
|0.7
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|9
|1.7
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|17
|9
|0.6
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|16
|9
|1.4
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|15
|9
|1.3
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|13
|9
|0.8
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|9
|9
|1.3
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|28
|8
|0.3
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|25
|8
|0.4
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|23
|8
|0.4
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|23
|8
|0.5
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|22
|8
|0.4
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|22
|8
|1
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|22
|8
|0.5
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|21
|8
|0.4
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|8
|0.7
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|20
|8
|1.7
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|8
|1.4
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|16
|8
|0.9
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|11
|8
|0.8
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|8
|8
|1.4
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|28
|7
|0.3
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|28
|7
|0.3
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|24
|7
|0.4
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|23
|7
|0.8
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|23
|7
|0.4
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|22
|7
|0.5
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|7
|0.7
|James Garner
|Everton
|18
|7
|0.5
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|14
|7
|0.7
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Willian
|Fulham
|9
|7
|2.7
|Nico González
|Man City
|9
|7
|1
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|33
|6
|0.2
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|29
|6
|0.3
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|28
|6
|0.3
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|24
|6
|0.7
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|22
|6
|0.8
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|21
|6
|0.7
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|20
|6
|0.3
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|15
|6
|0.8
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|6
|0.6
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|15
|6
|2
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|14
|6
|0.7
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|13
|6
|1.2
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|13
|6
|0.5
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|13
|6
|1.2
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|12
|6
|0.6
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|6
|1.2
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|6
|3.6
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|6
|4
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|7
|6
|0.9
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|34
|5
|0.2
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|29
|5
|0.2
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|24
|5
|0.2
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|22
|5
|0.9
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|5
|0.3
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|20
|5
|0.7
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|20
|5
|0.4
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|5
|0.4
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|18
|5
|0.3
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|17
|5
|0.8
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|5
|0.4
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|5
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|5
|0.5
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|14
|5
|0.4
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|5
|5.1
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|11
|5
|0.5
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|2.6
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|5
|3.2
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|24
|4
|0.2
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|21
|4
|0.4
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|19
|4
|0.2
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|19
|4
|0.4
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|18
|4
|0.3
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|18
|4
|0.7
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|17
|4
|0.5
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|17
|4
|0.3
|James Bree
|Southampton
|15
|4
|0.4
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|4
|0.4
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|4
|3.8
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|4
|2.9
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|4
|0.4
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|4
|2.2
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|4
|1.1
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|9
|4
|1.3
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|4
|0.9
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|6
|4
|2.4
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|5
|4
|8.8
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|3
|0.1
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|24
|3
|0.2
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|22
|3
|0.2
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|3
|0.2
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|15
|3
|0.4
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|3
|0.2
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|14
|3
|0.3
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|3
|0.8
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|14
|3
|0.5
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|12
|3
|2.9
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|12
|3
|2.8
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|12
|3
|1.1
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|11
|3
|2.1
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|3
|0.9
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|3
|0.4
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|0.5
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|8
|3
|1.3
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|3
|1.5
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|7
|3
|2.8
|Welington
|Southampton
|7
|3
|1.3
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|4
|3
|6.4
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|2
|3
|11.3
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|28
|2
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|24
|2
|0.2
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|20
|2
|0.2
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|15
|2
|0.2
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|14
|2
|0.3
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|13
|2
|2.6
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|0.4
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|10
|2
|0.8
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|2
|0.3
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|8
|2
|0.5
|Solly March
|Brighton
|8
|2
|1.1
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|2
|0.6
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|6
|2
|1.3
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|2
|0.4
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|4
|2
|0.7
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1.1
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|2
|1.7
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|2
|1.3
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|2
|1
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|35
|1
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|28
|1
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|25
|1
|0.1
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|19
|1
|0.1
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|15
|1
|0.1
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|13
|1
|0.1
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|12
|1
|0.2
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|12
|1
|0.4
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|1
|0.1
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|1
|0.1
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|10
|1
|0.2
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|10
|1
|0.3
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|10
|1
|0.3
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|10
|1
|0.5
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|9
|1
|2.6
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|9
|1
|0.3
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|1
|0.2
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|1
|0.3
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|1
|0.8
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.6
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|1
|0.5
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|1
|0.3
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|1
|0.3
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|1
|0.3
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0.6
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|1
|0.2
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|1
|1.1
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|5
|1
|0.6
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|5
|1
|0.4
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|5
|1
|0.4
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|1
|0.7
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.3
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|2.8
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|1
|1.9
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|0.7
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|3
|1
|6.9
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|1
|5.3
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|1
|3.5
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|1
|2
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.9
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.3
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|1
|1.9
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|1
|3.3
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|35
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|35
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|35
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|35
|0
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|34
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|34
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|33
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|33
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|29
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|27
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|27
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|27
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|25
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|25
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|24
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|23
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|23
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|18
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|0
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|0
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|13
|0
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|11
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|10
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|9
|0
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|7
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|7
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|4
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|4
|0
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Gustavo Nunes
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Jay Robinson
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
Shoot for profit with Schade
Alexander Isak is on a great run of shots on target, and Yoane Wissa we've already mentioned, so we're going a bit more under the radar here with Wissa's Brentford team-mate Kevin Schade one to watch in this market.
He's scored three goals in his last two games and hit the target in three straight outings, so we're hopefully getting in on him as he starts a longer run of testing opposition keepers.
And with Brentford playing Ipswich at the weekend, he's got the perfect opportunity to keep that run going so is well worth backing.
Premier League shots on target: Ones to watch
Two players of interest this weekend could both be starting solid runs like Schade.
Firstly, Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga has the perfect game to extend his recent run as they face relegated Leicester at the City Ground.
Elanga has gone on a couple of bursts of four-game streaks with a shot on target, and in the last two he's managed three against Brentford and two at Crystal Palace. With the toothless Foxes coming for a local derby, it makes sense to back Elanga in the shots on target markets again.
And just a word on Ipswich's Julio Enciso, who scored and had three shots on target against Everton last weekend and now gets a favoured opponent in Brentford - who he registered three shots on target against from a whopping eight attempts earlier in the season. This could be the perfect storm for him.
English Premier League - Top 5 Shots On Target
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots On target
|SoT/90*
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|35
|58
|1.7
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|58
|2.1
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|34
|48
|1.5
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|32
|42
|1.5
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|30
|40
|1.5
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|32
|39
|1.3
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|34
|38
|1.2
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|35
|37
|1.4
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|34
|36
|1.1
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|29
|35
|1.4
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|33
|33
|1.1
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|32
|33
|1.2
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|31
|33
|1.1
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|29
|32
|1.6
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|34
|31
|1.1
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|35
|30
|1.2
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|34
|30
|1.3
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|28
|30
|1.3
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|34
|29
|1
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|35
|28
|0.9
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|33
|28
|0.9
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|31
|28
|1.2
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|33
|27
|1.1
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|31
|26
|1
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|26
|1.2
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|35
|25
|0.9
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|33
|25
|0.9
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|33
|25
|0.8
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|25
|25
|1.1
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|35
|23
|1
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|35
|22
|0.8
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|32
|22
|1.2
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|35
|21
|0.8
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|33
|21
|0.8
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|28
|21
|0.8
|Savinho
|Man City
|27
|21
|1.1
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|23
|21
|1.9
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|22
|21
|1.2
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|21
|1
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|32
|20
|0.9
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|31
|20
|0.9
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|30
|20
|0.9
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|28
|20
|0.9
|Beto
|Everton
|27
|20
|1.4
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|20
|0.9
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|34
|19
|0.6
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|33
|19
|0.6
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|19
|1.8
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|31
|19
|0.7
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|31
|19
|0.8
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|30
|19
|1.1
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|31
|18
|0.7
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|23
|18
|1
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|34
|17
|0.5
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|31
|17
|0.8
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|29
|17
|0.7
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|28
|17
|0.7
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|25
|17
|1
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|32
|16
|0.7
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|30
|16
|0.6
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|26
|16
|0.8
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|16
|1
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|13
|16
|1.4
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|32
|15
|0.6
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|32
|15
|0.6
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|29
|15
|0.9
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|27
|15
|0.6
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|26
|15
|0.8
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|24
|15
|1.3
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|15
|2.2
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|35
|14
|0.4
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|34
|14
|0.5
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|33
|14
|0.5
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|14
|0.5
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|23
|14
|0.8
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|35
|13
|0.4
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|35
|13
|0.4
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|33
|13
|0.7
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|26
|13
|0.8
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|24
|13
|1
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|33
|12
|0.4
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|31
|12
|0.4
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|30
|12
|0.7
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|12
|0.5
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|29
|12
|0.5
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|12
|0.6
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|27
|12
|1
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|12
|1.2
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|26
|12
|1.2
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|12
|1.1
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|34
|11
|0.3
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|34
|11
|0.3
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|33
|11
|0.6
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|11
|0.7
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|31
|11
|0.4
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|22
|11
|1
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|33
|10
|0.3
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|33
|10
|0.4
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|32
|10
|0.7
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|31
|10
|0.5
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|31
|10
|0.3
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|30
|10
|0.4
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|29
|10
|0.4
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|29
|10
|0.6
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|29
|10
|0.5
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|28
|10
|0.6
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|26
|10
|1.1
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|10
|0.7
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|18
|10
|0.7
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|10
|10
|1.7
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|32
|9
|0.4
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|31
|9
|0.4
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|31
|9
|0.5
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|30
|9
|0.3
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|26
|9
|0.6
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|9
|0.6
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|12
|9
|2.8
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|35
|8
|0.2
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|32
|8
|0.3
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|31
|8
|0.3
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|31
|8
|0.3
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|29
|8
|0.5
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|29
|8
|0.4
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|26
|8
|0.3
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|25
|8
|0.9
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|23
|8
|0.6
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|22
|8
|0.5
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|21
|8
|1
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|8
|0.5
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|8
|1.2
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|10
|8
|1.1
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|35
|7
|0.2
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|34
|7
|0.3
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|34
|7
|0.2
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|33
|7
|0.2
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|33
|7
|0.2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|33
|7
|0.2
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|32
|7
|0.3
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|32
|7
|0.2
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|31
|7
|0.4
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|31
|7
|0.4
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|7
|0.3
|Emerson
|West Ham
|30
|7
|0.3
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|30
|7
|0.3
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|7
|0.4
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|28
|7
|0.8
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|28
|7
|0.3
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|26
|7
|0.8
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|26
|7
|0.7
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|24
|7
|0.3
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|7
|1.9
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|13
|7
|1.1
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|13
|7
|1.3
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|13
|7
|1.3
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|35
|6
|0.2
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|34
|6
|0.2
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|33
|6
|0.2
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|31
|6
|0.3
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|31
|6
|0.2
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|31
|6
|0.2
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|30
|6
|0.3
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|29
|6
|0.4
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|27
|6
|0.2
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|24
|6
|0.4
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|23
|6
|0.3
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|6
|0.5
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|23
|6
|0.4
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|23
|6
|0.4
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|6
|0.3
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|21
|6
|0.7
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|6
|0.3
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|6
|1.2
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|6
|0.4
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|18
|6
|0.8
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|18
|6
|1
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|18
|6
|0.6
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|6
|0.6
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|16
|6
|0.9
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|6
|2.3
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|6
|1.1
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|1.5
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|35
|5
|0.1
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|34
|5
|0.2
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|34
|5
|0.1
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|34
|5
|0.2
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|33
|5
|0.2
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|32
|5
|0.2
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|32
|5
|0.3
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|32
|5
|0.2
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|31
|5
|0.2
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|31
|5
|0.2
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|31
|5
|0.2
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|31
|5
|0.2
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|29
|5
|0.2
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|5
|0.2
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|28
|5
|0.2
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|26
|5
|0.5
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|24
|5
|0.2
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|23
|5
|0.9
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|21
|5
|0.3
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|20
|5
|0.3
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|5
|0.6
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|19
|5
|0.6
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|19
|5
|1.6
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|5
|0.3
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|5
|1.7
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|15
|5
|0.7
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|14
|5
|1.1
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|5
|0.8
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|11
|5
|0.5
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|34
|4
|0.1
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|33
|4
|0.1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|4
|0.1
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|4
|0.2
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|31
|4
|0.3
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|4
|0.1
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|29
|4
|0.5
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|29
|4
|0.2
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|28
|4
|0.2
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|27
|4
|0.2
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|27
|4
|0.2
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|25
|4
|0.9
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|25
|4
|0.3
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|24
|4
|0.2
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|22
|4
|0.2
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|22
|4
|0.5
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|4
|0.2
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|20
|4
|0.9
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|20
|4
|0.6
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|19
|4
|0.5
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|15
|4
|0.6
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|4
|0.4
|James McAtee
|Man City
|14
|4
|1.2
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|35
|3
|0.1
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|35
|3
|0.1
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|34
|3
|0.1
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|33
|3
|0.1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|32
|3
|0.1
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|31
|3
|0.1
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|31
|3
|0.1
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|31
|3
|0.1
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|30
|3
|0.3
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|29
|3
|0.1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|29
|3
|0.2
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|28
|3
|0.1
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|28
|3
|0.1
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|28
|3
|0.1
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|28
|3
|0.2
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|28
|3
|0.1
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|25
|3
|0.1
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|24
|3
|0.1
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|24
|3
|0.2
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|23
|3
|0.2
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|23
|3
|0.4
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|22
|3
|0.2
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|22
|3
|0.4
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|22
|3
|0.2
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|22
|3
|0.2
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|21
|3
|0.1
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|21
|3
|0.2
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|21
|3
|0.7
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|20
|3
|0.4
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|18
|3
|0.2
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|3
|0.5
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|16
|3
|0.5
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|16
|3
|0.3
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|13
|3
|0.4
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|11
|3
|0.3
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|3
|2
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|8
|3
|0.5
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|35
|2
|0.1
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|34
|2
|0.1
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|32
|2
|0.1
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|32
|2
|0.1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|31
|2
|0.1
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|30
|2
|0.1
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|29
|2
|0.2
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|28
|2
|0.2
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|27
|2
|0.1
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|27
|2
|0.1
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|25
|2
|0.1
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|2
|0.4
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|22
|2
|0.1
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|22
|2
|0.4
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|2
|0.1
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|20
|2
|0.1
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|19
|2
|0.1
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|19
|2
|0.1
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|2
|0.2
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|2
|0.1
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|18
|2
|0.2
|James Garner
|Everton
|18
|2
|0.1
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|18
|2
|0.4
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|17
|2
|0.1
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|17
|2
|0.2
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|17
|2
|0.1
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|15
|2
|0.7
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|15
|2
|0.3
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|2
|0.2
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|14
|2
|0.2
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|12
|2
|2
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|2
|1.9
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|12
|2
|0.2
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|12
|2
|0.7
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|2
|1.1
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|2
|1.2
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|2
|0.3
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|9
|2
|0.3
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|7
|2
|0.3
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|5
|2
|4.4
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|2
|2
|7.5
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|34
|1
|0
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|31
|1
|0
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|30
|1
|0
|André
|Wolves
|30
|1
|0
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|1
|0
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|27
|1
|0.1
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|25
|1
|0.1
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|25
|1
|0.1
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|24
|1
|0.1
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|24
|1
|0
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|24
|1
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|24
|1
|0.1
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|23
|1
|0.1
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|23
|1
|0.1
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|23
|1
|0.1
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|21
|1
|0.1
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|21
|1
|0.1
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|21
|1
|0.1
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|20
|1
|0.1
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|1
|0.1
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|20
|1
|0.1
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|20
|1
|0.1
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|19
|1
|0.1
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|19
|1
|0.1
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|1
|0.1
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|1
|0.1
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|1
|0.1
|James Bree
|Southampton
|15
|1
|0.1
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|15
|1
|0.3
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|14
|1
|0.1
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|14
|1
|0.1
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|14
|1
|0.1
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|13
|1
|1.3
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|1
|0.1
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|13
|1
|0.1
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|13
|1
|0.1
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|12
|1
|0.9
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|1
|0.1
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|11
|1
|0.7
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|10
|1
|0.2
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|1
|0.5
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|1
|0.2
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|8
|1
|0.3
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|1
|0.2
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|1
|0.3
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|8
|1
|0.4
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.6
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.9
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0.6
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|1
|0.6
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|1
|0.2
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|6
|1
|0.7
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|6
|1
|0.6
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|4
|1
|2.1
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.8
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|2.8
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|3
|1
|6.9
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|35
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|35
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|35
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|35
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|35
|0
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|34
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|34
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|33
|0
|0
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|33
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|33
|0
|0
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|32
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|29
|0
|0
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|0
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|28
|0
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|28
|0
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|28
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|27
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|27
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|27
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|25
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|25
|0
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|24
|0
|0
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|24
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|24
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|23
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|23
|0
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|22
|0
|0
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|19
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|18
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|17
|0
|0
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|16
|0
|0
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|15
|0
|0
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|15
|0
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|15
|0
|0
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|0
|0
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|14
|0
|0
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|0
|0
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|0
|0
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|14
|0
|0
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|13
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|0
|0
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|0
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|0
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|0
|0
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|13
|0
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|13
|0
|0
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|13
|0
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|12
|0
|0
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|0
|0
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|12
|0
|0
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|0
|0
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|0
|0
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|11
|0
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|11
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|10
|0
|0
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|10
|0
|0
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|10
|0
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|10
|0
|0
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|0
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|9
|0
|0
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|0
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|9
|0
|0
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|9
|0
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|9
|0
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|9
|0
|0
|Nico González
|Man City
|9
|0
|0
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|0
|0
|Solly March
|Brighton
|8
|0
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|7
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|7
|0
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|0
|0
|Welington
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|0
|0
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|0
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|0
|0
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|0
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|0
|0
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|5
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|5
|0
|0
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|5
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|4
|0
|0
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|0
|0
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|4
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|4
|0
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Gustavo Nunes
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Jay Robinson
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
Marshall the man to back for fouls
Marshall Munetsi of Wolves should be your go-to guy in terms of backing fouls, as he's given away two in three straight games and in four of his last five.
Wolves host Brighton at Molineux on Saturday and, with the teams second and fourth in terms of Premier League fouls this season, it's a great fixture for backing fouls all round.
Vitor Pereira's side are making a flying finish to the season so expect a full throttle game here. Munetsi is a great bet for fouls as a single or as a solid leg of a Bet Builder.
Premier League fouls: Ones to watch
If you're not backing Calvin Bassey for fouls every time Fulham play then you really should be by now. I've mentioned him before in the column here and he's continued to deliver with two fouls in four of his last five.
The aggressive defender has given away two fouls against Liverpool, Chelsea, Southampton and Villa - and now Fulham play Everton on Saturday which should be a great fixture to extend his run.
English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls
|Fouls/90*
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|34
|67
|2.4
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|33
|67
|2.2
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|34
|66
|2
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|35
|62
|1.8
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|28
|62
|2.6
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|34
|61
|2.1
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|30
|60
|2.8
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|58
|2.2
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|35
|57
|1.7
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|32
|52
|2.5
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|31
|52
|2
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|34
|51
|1.6
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|34
|49
|1.5
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|33
|48
|1.9
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|33
|47
|1.6
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|31
|47
|1.8
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|34
|46
|1.5
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|34
|46
|1.4
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|32
|46
|1.7
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|30
|46
|1.7
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|24
|46
|2.2
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|30
|45
|1.6
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|32
|44
|1.7
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|31
|44
|1.5
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|34
|43
|1.6
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|31
|43
|1.9
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|43
|1.8
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|34
|42
|1.3
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|33
|42
|1.4
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|32
|42
|1.3
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|31
|42
|1.7
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|35
|41
|1.2
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|31
|41
|1.4
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|30
|41
|1.5
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|25
|41
|2.2
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|32
|40
|1.3
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|32
|40
|1.4
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|33
|39
|1.4
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|26
|39
|1.6
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|31
|38
|1.4
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|27
|38
|2
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|35
|37
|1.5
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|34
|37
|1.3
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|33
|37
|1.5
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|25
|37
|2
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|33
|36
|1.4
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|26
|36
|2.3
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|25
|36
|1.5
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|36
|1.8
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|35
|1.1
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|29
|35
|2.1
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|28
|35
|1.3
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|33
|34
|1.1
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|32
|34
|1.2
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|31
|34
|1.2
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|30
|34
|1.5
|André
|Wolves
|30
|34
|1.4
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|34
|1.8
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|32
|33
|1
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|31
|33
|1.7
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|29
|33
|1.3
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|28
|33
|1.4
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|28
|33
|1.3
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|31
|32
|1.1
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|31
|32
|1.6
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|34
|31
|0.9
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|33
|31
|1.6
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|31
|31
|1.6
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|31
|1.2
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|29
|31
|1.1
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|23
|31
|1.8
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|34
|30
|0.9
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|34
|30
|0.9
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|28
|30
|1.2
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|28
|30
|1.9
|Beto
|Everton
|27
|30
|2.1
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|23
|30
|2
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|32
|29
|1.7
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|29
|29
|1.2
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|28
|29
|1.2
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|24
|29
|1.4
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|35
|28
|0.8
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|33
|28
|0.9
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|33
|28
|0.9
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|32
|28
|0.9
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|31
|28
|1.4
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|30
|28
|1.3
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|26
|28
|1.5
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|24
|28
|1.7
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|24
|28
|1.6
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|24
|28
|2.5
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|19
|28
|1.7
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|19
|28
|2
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|35
|27
|1
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|34
|27
|1
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|31
|27
|1.3
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|31
|27
|1.7
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|27
|27
|2.3
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|27
|1.2
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|23
|27
|1.5
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|22
|27
|1.6
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|22
|27
|1.8
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|20
|27
|1.5
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|33
|26
|0.8
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|33
|26
|0.8
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|31
|26
|1.1
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|30
|26
|1
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|28
|26
|1
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|28
|26
|1.4
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|26
|26
|2.6
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|35
|25
|1
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|34
|25
|0.7
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|32
|25
|0.9
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|31
|25
|0.9
|Emerson
|West Ham
|30
|25
|1.1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|29
|25
|1.4
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|24
|25
|1.2
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|23
|25
|1.5
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|35
|24
|0.7
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|33
|24
|0.8
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|24
|1
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|31
|24
|0.9
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|30
|24
|1
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|29
|24
|1.6
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|28
|24
|2.6
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|24
|1.7
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|24
|1.8
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|34
|23
|0.7
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|33
|23
|0.7
|James Justin
|Leicester
|33
|23
|0.8
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|33
|23
|0.8
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|32
|23
|0.9
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|31
|23
|0.8
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|29
|23
|1
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|28
|23
|0.9
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|25
|23
|1.6
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|35
|22
|0.6
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|33
|22
|0.7
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|30
|22
|2
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|22
|0.8
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|24
|22
|1.7
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|22
|1.1
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|35
|21
|0.6
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|32
|21
|0.7
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|31
|21
|0.7
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|28
|21
|1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|27
|21
|1.1
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|35
|20
|0.9
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|35
|20
|0.6
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|33
|20
|1.1
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|33
|20
|0.7
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|32
|20
|0.6
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|31
|20
|0.8
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|20
|0.9
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|29
|20
|1.1
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|29
|20
|1
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|29
|20
|1
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|28
|20
|0.8
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|27
|20
|1.5
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|22
|20
|2.4
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|22
|20
|1.1
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|21
|20
|2.3
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|19
|20
|2.1
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|32
|19
|0.9
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|31
|19
|0.8
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|31
|19
|0.6
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|19
|0.7
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|23
|19
|1
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|23
|19
|1.2
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|23
|19
|1.5
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|21
|19
|1.7
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|15
|19
|1.7
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|35
|18
|0.6
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|34
|18
|0.5
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|33
|18
|0.6
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|32
|18
|0.6
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|31
|18
|0.9
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|18
|1
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|28
|18
|0.8
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|24
|18
|0.9
|James Garner
|Everton
|18
|18
|1.2
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|35
|17
|0.5
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|32
|17
|0.9
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|31
|17
|0.8
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|30
|17
|1
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|17
|0.6
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|27
|17
|0.6
|Savinho
|Man City
|27
|17
|0.9
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|24
|17
|1
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|22
|17
|1.1
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|21
|17
|1.3
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|17
|1.1
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|15
|17
|2.3
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|35
|16
|0.5
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|35
|16
|0.5
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|32
|16
|1.1
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|32
|16
|0.7
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|29
|16
|0.7
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|29
|16
|1.9
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|29
|16
|1.4
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|29
|16
|0.8
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|16
|1.6
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|25
|16
|0.9
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|24
|16
|1.1
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|23
|16
|0.8
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|23
|16
|0.8
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|18
|16
|1.3
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|16
|1.6
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|13
|16
|3.1
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|31
|15
|0.7
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|29
|15
|0.9
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|15
|1.1
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|23
|15
|0.8
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|22
|15
|1
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|15
|1.3
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|17
|15
|2.4
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|15
|15
|2.2
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|14
|15
|1.9
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|11
|15
|1.5
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|30
|14
|0.6
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|26
|14
|1.6
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|22
|14
|0.8
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|21
|14
|1.8
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|14
|2
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|18
|14
|5.6
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|14
|0.9
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|14
|2.1
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|14
|14
|3
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|14
|14
|1.1
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|9
|14
|2
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|35
|13
|0.5
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|34
|13
|0.4
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|34
|13
|0.4
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|31
|13
|0.6
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|28
|13
|1
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|22
|13
|0.6
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|19
|13
|0.8
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|18
|13
|0.8
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|18
|13
|1.7
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|18
|13
|1.4
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|14
|13
|1.5
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|13
|13
|1.7
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|13
|13
|1.2
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|34
|12
|0.5
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|29
|12
|0.5
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|27
|12
|0.7
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|24
|12
|0.5
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|12
|0.9
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|23
|12
|2.3
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|22
|12
|0.8
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|12
|0.9
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|20
|12
|0.8
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|12
|0.8
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|17
|12
|0.9
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|16
|12
|2.5
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|12
|1.1
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|12
|1.3
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|32
|11
|0.5
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|11
|1
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|31
|11
|0.4
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|31
|11
|0.4
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|31
|11
|0.4
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|30
|11
|0.7
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|28
|11
|0.5
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|27
|11
|0.5
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|26
|11
|1
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|24
|11
|0.6
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|23
|11
|1
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|21
|11
|0.6
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|20
|11
|1.6
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|19
|11
|1.4
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|15
|11
|1.5
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|13
|11
|1.7
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|11
|1.7
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|10
|11
|2.7
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|11
|1.2
|Nico González
|Man City
|9
|11
|1.5
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|28
|10
|0.4
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|27
|10
|0.4
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|24
|10
|1.1
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|22
|10
|0.9
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|10
|0.6
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|10
|0.7
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|20
|10
|0.8
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|12
|10
|0.9
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|9
|0.6
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|9
|0.4
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|26
|9
|0.9
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|9
|0.6
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|25
|9
|0.5
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|24
|9
|1
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|23
|9
|1.1
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|20
|9
|0.7
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|9
|0.8
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|9
|1
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|17
|9
|1.1
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|16
|9
|1.4
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|12
|9
|2
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|9
|0.9
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|11
|9
|1
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|10
|9
|1.2
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|35
|8
|0.3
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|26
|8
|0.9
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|25
|8
|0.9
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|25
|8
|1.8
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|22
|8
|1.5
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|8
|0.4
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|21
|8
|0.7
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|21
|8
|0.4
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|20
|8
|0.6
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|20
|8
|1.7
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|18
|8
|1.3
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|14
|8
|0.8
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|14
|8
|0.9
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|8
|2
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|13
|8
|1.6
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|8
|5.8
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|10
|8
|1.3
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|8
|1.2
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|8
|1.5
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|26
|7
|0.5
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|25
|7
|0.3
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|21
|7
|0.8
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|19
|7
|0.4
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|13
|7
|1.3
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|13
|7
|1.4
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|7
|1.3
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|7
|1.4
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|9
|7
|2.2
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|7
|7
|1.1
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|34
|6
|0.2
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|31
|6
|0.2
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|29
|6
|0.3
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|20
|6
|0.8
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|6
|0.5
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|19
|6
|0.8
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|19
|6
|1.9
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|18
|6
|0.4
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|18
|6
|1.1
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|6
|1.6
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|6
|0.4
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|16
|6
|0.6
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|6
|0.6
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|6
|0.6
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|13
|6
|1.1
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|12
|6
|5.9
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|1.5
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|11
|6
|0.6
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|6
|3.3
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|10
|6
|1.6
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|6
|1.6
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|8
|6
|1.1
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|6
|3.1
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|6
|3.8
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|6
|1.2
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|6
|1.6
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|5
|0.2
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|26
|5
|0.3
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|5
|0.9
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|5
|1
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|17
|5
|0.3
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|15
|5
|0.4
|James McAtee
|Man City
|14
|5
|1.5
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|5
|0.5
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|13
|5
|0.4
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|5
|0.7
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|1.1
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|5
|1.5
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|9
|5
|1.6
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|5
|2.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|5
|1.2
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|5
|1.6
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|5
|1.2
|José Sá
|Wolves
|27
|4
|0.1
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|21
|4
|0.9
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.4
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|16
|4
|0.6
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|14
|4
|0.6
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|4
|1.6
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|4
|4
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|12
|4
|1.4
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|4
|0.8
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|8
|4
|1.1
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|5
|4
|1.6
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|22
|3
|0.4
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|3
|0.5
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|15
|3
|0.4
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|15
|3
|1
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|13
|3
|0.3
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|12
|3
|1.1
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|3
|1.5
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|10
|3
|1
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|9
|3
|7.7
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|8
|3
|1.3
|Welington
|Southampton
|7
|3
|1.3
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|3
|0.5
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|6
|3
|1.8
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|5
|3
|1.9
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|3
|0.8
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|3
|1.6
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|3
|2.7
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|29
|2
|0.1
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|28
|2
|0.1
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|25
|2
|0.1
|James Bree
|Southampton
|15
|2
|0.2
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|13
|2
|2.6
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|2
|0.2
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|0.4
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|12
|2
|1.9
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|2
|0.3
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|10
|2
|0.8
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|9
|2
|0.9
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|2
|0.3
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|2
|1.3
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|2
|1.6
|Solly March
|Brighton
|8
|2
|1.1
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|2
|0.7
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|1.2
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|1.9
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|2
|1
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|2
|0.7
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|2
|0.5
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|6
|2
|1.3
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|2
|2.3
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|2
|0.8
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|5
|2
|4.4
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|5
|2
|0.8
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|4
|2
|0.7
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|2
|1.7
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|2
|3.8
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|2
|1.5
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|2
|1.9
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|2
|2.8
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|2
|7.8
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|1.9
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|35
|1
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|35
|1
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|34
|1
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|27
|1
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|23
|1
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|1
|0.1
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|13
|1
|0.1
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|1
|0.9
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|12
|1
|0.3
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|11
|1
|0.1
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|1
|0.6
|Willian
|Fulham
|9
|1
|0.4
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|1
|0.3
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|7
|1
|0.3
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|1
|0.3
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0.6
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|0.2
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|1
|0.7
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.7
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|0.5
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|4
|1
|2.1
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|4
|1
|1.1
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|1
|3.2
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|3
|1
|0.6
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|1
|3.5
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|1
|1.4
|Jay Robinson
|Southampton
|2
|1
|2.6
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|1
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|1
|1
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|35
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|35
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|35
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|34
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|33
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|33
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|27
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|25
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|24
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|23
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|15
|0
|0
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|0
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|11
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|10
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|7
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|4
|0
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|3
|0
|0
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|Gustavo Nunes
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
