Monday Premier League Tips: Back boosted 14/1 yellow card double in Chelsea v Everton

Caicedo and Branthwaite the players to target

Leg #1 - Moises Caicedo to be booked

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has had a difficult opening season for Pochettino's Chelsea side after completing the switch from Brighton for a huge transfer fee. Caicedo has featured in 27 Premier League games and has received nine yellow cards, which extends to 11 in all competitions. He also received 10 bookings last season in the league alone for Brighton.



The Ecuadorian averages 1.77 fouls committed per game and 1.46 fouls received shocking he is often in the thick of the action.



This is a big game for Chelsea who are chasing European football in some form and still have a chance of qualifying for the Europa League, but they must get the win here against relegation threatened Everton. Everton managed to beat Chelsea in the reverse fixture 2-0 and this will not be plain sailing for Chelsea as both sides have all to play for.



Ciacedo offers good value to receive his tenth league card here.

Leg #2 - Jarrad Branthwaite to be booked

Jarrad Branthwaite has featured in 34 games for Everton this season, 28 of those in the Premier League and looks a certainty to start here alongside Tarkowski.



Branthwaite has received seven cards in his 28 Premier League appearances so far this season, receiving a card every four games which puts him in the 64th percentile for cards per minute.

Branthwaite averages 0.9 fouls per game, which isn't as high as we would like, but what it does show is that his bookings are for more cynical or professional fouls. It has been 10 games since Branthwaite last received a card, in January, so he could be due one based on the averages.



Branthwaite will be put under plenty of pressure here away against Chelsea, with the likes of Jackon, Palmer, Mudryk and Gallagher looking to run in behind, and no defender enjoys running back toward their own goal!

He also received a card the last time these sides met when Everton ran out 2-0 winners.

The match official - Paul Tierney

The man in the middle of Monday Night Football's big game is Paul Tierney, who will have his work cut out here with a huge game where both sides have plenty to play for and are high receivers of cards this season.



The sides average 5.45 cards per game so far this season and Tierney himself has awarded just under four per game on average.

No side in the Premier League has received more yellow cards in the Premier League this season than Chelsea (89 - same as Sheffield United), whilst both sides make over 12 fouls per game, which puts both sides within the top five highest offenders in the Premier League.



