Manchester City have won 16 of their last 17 meetings with Burnley in all competitions (D1), winning the last 12 in a row by an aggregate score of 43-1, and with the Clarets winless in 16 top flight trips to City there should be no fairytale victory for Vincent Kompany. City could win emphatically here so back them -2

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne marked his Premier League return from injury last time out with a goal and an assist from the bench against Newcastle United. The Belgian has been involved in six goals in his last five appearances against Burnley in all competitions (2 goals, 4 assists), so will back him to score or assist.

Man City -2 & De Bruyne score or assist @ 1/12.00

These sides drew 2-2 on the opening day of the season and, with Ivan Toney back for the Bees, we have even more reason to back both teams to score on Wednesday evening. Tottenham have found the back of the net in each of their last 33 Premier League games, their longest scoring streak in their league history.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last four against Tottenham (W1 D3) but the west Londoners have lost their last four away matches in the league. It should be a good game with Spurs coming out on top.

Spurs, BTTS & Over 2.5 goals @ 6/42.50

Each of the last seven meetings between Liverpool and Chelsea in all competitions has finished level. Chelsea are in good form, having won their last three Premier League matches but this is Anfield and the first league match since Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave at the end of the season. The German can claim a 200th league win with Liverpool here and we will back them to take three points.

Since October 7 only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (11), who will be missing again, has scored more Premier League goals than Chelsea forward Cole Palmer (9). If Chelsea are to score here, and we think there is a good chance they will, the England man could in the thick of it.

Liverpool to win and Palmer to score or assist @ 5/16.00

West Ham are unbeaten in five Premier League games (W3 D2) but have drawn their last two. Bournemouth had won six in seven before consecutive defeats in the league, first losing 3-1 at Spurs then 4-0 at home to Liverpool.

West Ham have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Premier League home games and David Moyes will be delighted if they can keep that going here. The reverse fixture finished 1-1 and, while we take West Ham to win, going under 2.5 goals at odds-against is appealing.

West Ham & U2.5 goals @ 5/16.00



Another week another sign of dysfunction in Erik ten Hag's squad, this time after Marcus Rashford missed Sunday's FA Cup win at Newport and was subsequently fined for going clubbing in Belfast.

The England man may be back in the United squad for this trip to Wolves but, even though he has scored (2) or assisted (1) in each of his last three Premier League appearances, that is not enough to put us off backing the home win.

United have lost three of their last four Premier League away games (D1), scoring just one goal across these four outings, while only Liverpool have earned more Premier League points than Wolves since 5 December. Wolves' Matheus Cunha has been directly involved in seven goals across his last six home appearances for Wolves in all competitions.

Wolves, BTTS 'No' & Cunha score or assist at 8/19.00

