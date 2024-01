Saka to get back involved with Tuesday winner

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal Saka to earn his just rewards The Opta Stat: "Arsenal have scored the most goals from set-piece situations in the Premier League this season (13, excluding penalties), the most from corners (10) and the most headed goals (10). Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have conceded the most from set-pieces (11), and only Brentford (11) have conceded more from headers (9). Bukayo Saka (7) has got the most assists (7) and chances created (54) for Arsenal in the Premier League this season." The Betfair Bet: Back Bukayo Saka to assist anytime @ 11/5



Fulham v Everton Quiet night expected at Craven Cottage The Opta Stat: "No keeper has kept more clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Jordan Pickford (7), while Fulham have failed to score in a league high nine different Premier League games this term. Indeed, Everton (33%) and Fulham (38%) have the lowest ratio of thier matches seeing both teams to score in the Premier League this season." The Betfair Bet: Back under 1.5 goals @ 12/5



Luton Town v Brighton & Hove Albion Seagulls to tame Hatters The Opta Stat: "All six of Luton's home defeats this season have been a single goal, losing 1-0, 2-1 (three times), 3-2 and 4-3. They've kept one clean sheet at Kenilworth Road so far this term (1-0 v Newcastle), but have also only failed to score in one of their 10 home games (0-1 v Tottenham). No player has created more chances in the Premier League this season than Brighton's Pascal Groß (55, level with Bruno Fernandes). Fourteen of these have been for João Pedro, with only Mohamed Salah (20 for Darwin Núñez) and Moussa Diaby (15 for Ollie Watkins) creating more for a single teammate this term." The Betfair Bet: Back Brighton, BTTS & Pascal Gross to assist anytime @ 6/1

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United Back Chilean to fire The Opta Stat: "Ben Brereton Diaz scored for Sheffield United on his Premier League debut against West Ham last time out. The only player to score in both of their first two Premier League games for the Blades was Brian Deane back in August 1992. During that match, he managed four shots and two of those hit the target." The Betfair Bet: Back Ben Brereton Diaz to score anytime @ 9/2



Aston Villa v Newcastle United Let's not forget Villa's home form The Opta Stat: "Alexander Isak has scored in each of Newcastle's last three Premier League games but ended on the losing side in them all. In the competition's history, no player has ever scored in four successive appearances while losing each one. In fact, Newcastle have lost each of their last four Premier League games, conceding at least three goals in the last three of those. This is the Magpies' longest league losing run since January 2021 (run of 5), while not since December 1965 have they conceded 3+ goals in four straight league fixtures." The Betfair Bet: Back Aleksander Isak to score but Villa to win @ 6/1



Manchester City v Burnley De Bruyne De Man The Opta Stat: "Manchester City have spent the longest time winning (850 minutes) and the least amount of time losing (188 minutes) in the Premier League this season. They've trailed for just three minutes at home this term, with Tottenham the only side to lead against them at the Etihad so far. Indeed, Man City's Kevin De Bruyne marked his Premier League return from injury last time out with a goal and an assist from the bench against Newcastle United. The Belgian has been involved in six goals in his last five appearances against Burnley in all competitions (2 goals, 4 assists)." Back KDB to assist anytime and BTTS - No @ 2.5



Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford Their 2-2 draw on opening weekend could be repeated The Opta Stat: "Tottenham have scored in each of their last 33 Premier League games, their longest scoring streak in their league history. Only three teams have scored in more consecutive Premier League matches - Arsenal (55 from 2001 to 2002), Manchester United (36 from 2007 to 2008) and Liverpool (36 from 2019 to 2020). Indeed, both Brentford and Tottenham have lost four Premier League games after scoring the first goal this season, with no side losing more often. Spurs have opened the scoring in more different games than any other side this term (16)." The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to score two or more goals @ 3/1



Liverpool v Chelsea Get on the boosted 9/1 The Opta Stat: "Jürgen Klopp has won 199 of his 317 Premier League games in charge of Liverpool. He would be the seventh manager to reach 200 wins in the competition, with victory in this game making him the second fastest (318 games) to reach the milestone after Pep Guardiola (269 games). Indeed, looking at the players for both sides, Darwin Nunez (2.0) and Cole Palmer (1.4) lead their team when it comes to shots on target per 90 minutes in Premier League matches this season." The Betfair Bet: Back both Darwin Nunez and Cole Palmer to have 2+ shots on target @ 9/1



West Ham United v Bournemouth One more shot on Mavropanos The Opta Stat: "Excluding penalties, only Nottingham Forest (11) have conceded more goals from set-pieces than Bournemouth (9) in the Premier League this season. West Ham's James Ward-Prowse has created more chances from set play than any other player this term (28). Indeed, centre-back Kostantinos Mavropanos has managed at least one shot in each of his last four matches (5 in total), excluding the match against Bristol City when he was subbed off injured before half-time." The Betfair Bet: Back Mavropanos to score anytime @ 12/1



Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United Use #Oddsonthat to really take on Man United The Opta Stat: "Since the start of MD15 (5th December 2023), only Liverpool (17) have amassed more Premier League points than Wolves (14 - W4 D2 L1), whilst Manchester United have lost three of their last four Premier League away games (D1), scoring just one goal across these four outings. The Red Devils could lose three successive away league matches for the first time since a run of seven from March to August 2022." The Betfair Bet: Back Wolves to win, most shots on target and Wolves most corners @ 7/1



Opta Stats P/L 2023-24 -

(Single Recommended bet of the week)

Stake: 19pts

Return: 17.1

P/L: -1.9

ROI: -10%

(Overall Column)

Stake: 184pts

Return: 212.23

P/L: +28.23

ROI: +15%

