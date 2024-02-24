Premier League Tips: Bet Builders for Sunday and Monday up to 7/2

Neto key as Wolves backed to beat Baldes

Hee-Chan can strike at Molineux

Toney to deal Moyes Hammer blow

Wolves have won five of their last eight Premier League games (D1 L2), although their two losses in this run have come in their last two matches at Molineux (against Manchester United and Brentford).

Sheffield United grabbed a crucial three points in the relegation battle last time out at Luton. The Blades also beat Wolves 2-1 when the teams met at Bramall Lane in November.

Wolves' overall form leads us to think they can win this one and, with three of their last four matches producing three goals or more, we will back this one to cross the over 2.5 threshold.

Back Wolves and Over 2.5 goals @ 1/12.00 Bet here

Pedro Neto has provided nine assists with no Wolves player registering more in a single Premier League campaign. Wolves forward Hwang Hee-Chang has scored 10 Premier League goals from just 13 shots on target this

season

Both should fancy their chances if contributing against the division's worst defence.

Back Neto assist & Hee-Chan to score @ 7/24.50 Bet here

West Ham have conceded at least twice in all five of their Premier League games against Brentford and lost them all. That is a damning pair of statistics for the Hammers who are looking to bounce back after last week's defeat at Nottingham Forest.

The hosts have lost their last three Premier League matches, failing to score in any and conceding 11 goals, so no wonder David Moyes is under pressure. Brentford, however, have only one win in five but it did come on the road (at Wolves) so we will back the Bees double chance and boost the price with a bet on under 3.5 goals.

Back Brentford and Draw & U3.5 goals @ 1/12.00 Bet here

West Ham United have faced 20+ shots in four of their last seven games, so we will take Brentford to have 5+ shots on target here at 11/102.11.



Ivan Toney should take a few of those shots. The forward has scored 16 Premier League goals in his last 21 appearances in London (home and away games) for Brentford. Toney has five goals in his last seven London derbies and looks a captial bet to strike here.

Back Brentford 5+ shots on target & Toney to score @ just under 3/14.00 Bet here

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.