Premier League Saturday Tipsheet: Chance another Taylor classic at 81/1

Leeds vulnerable from set-pieces

Man Utd giving away plenty

Front footed Arsenal

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Leeds v Tottenham

Saturday, 12:30

Live on TNT Sports

Tottenham have scored the joint fourth most goals in the league with 11 and should go to Elland Road full of confidence having only lost one of their 10 games across all competitions under new boss Thomas Frank.

Leeds themselves have only lost two of their six league games but have only managed to score six goals and have an early Achillies heal when defending set pieces. Only West Ham (eight) have conceded more than Leeds' six and we all know how successful Frank's Brentford were from dead balls last season scoring the joint fifth most.

Micky van de Ven has been a huge beneficiary from the change in manager and has already scored three goals - all away from home. He looks a big price at double figures.

Recommended Bet Back Micky van de Ven anytime goalscorer SBK 11/1

Man Utd v Sunderland

Saturday, 15:00

Man Utd 1/21.50 to win a Premier League match? No thanks. Under Ruben Amorim they've lost nine of their last 15 and overall it's a staggering 17 defeats in his 33 Premier League matches. And no wonder when they've conceded the first goal in 21 of those games.

This season doesn't look any better defensively with only Burnley having conceded more big chances and goalkeeper Altay Bayındır posting the fourth worst Post Shot xG - Goals Allowed record in the league. Sunderland come here full of confidence sitting fifth in the league with just one defeat and I'm more than happy to back them with the draw onside.

Recommended Bet Back Sunderland draw no bet SBK 15/4

Arsenal v West Ham

Saturday, 15:00

Arsenal are undefeated in 31 of their last 34 matches in the Premier League. They beat Nuno Espirito Santo's Nottingham Forest 3-0 last season here and the new look Arsenal have already beaten Leeds 5-0 and Ange Postecoglou's Forest 3-0 at the Emirates. In all of those games Arsenal won both halves and had the most shots on target in each half as they looked to play on the front foot.

In Nuno's first West Ham game they conceded the most shot on target in both halves at Everton. As a result of Mikel Arteta's approach, Arsenal have conceded the eighth most fouls in the league, well up on the 15th most from last season. They've picked up nine cards as a result - the same amount as the Hammers - yet are big outsiders to collect the most cards here.

When you add in the Champions League, Arsenal picked up three cards in both of those matches as they won the card count there too.

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal to receive the Most Cards SBK 10/3

Chelsea v Liverpool

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Chelsea have the most absentees of any Premier League side coming into this weekend but maybe we shouldn't read too much into that given the amount of money they have spent over the previous seasons.

They're stretched defensively with first choice pairing of Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo both out injured as well as backup centre-backs Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana both out too. This adds to their offensive issues with best player Cole Palmer out until after the international break as well as centre-forward Liam Delap.

For Liverpool, first choice keeper Alisson is out, Hugo Ekitike is doubful, super sub Federico Chiesa has a niggle and young centre-back Leoni is out for the season. It makes this match a tough one to predict the outcome with so many absentees.

Instead let's focus on the referee who is either consistently hot, or consistently cold. Anthony Taylor has shown card totals of five, five, six and eight this season but sandwiched between those is back-to-back cardless matches, including the huge Manchester derby. Last season he showed zero cards seven times, including in two of Liverpool's games - one being a similar profile of match as they travelled to Man City.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea & Liverpool both Under 0.5 Cards SBK 81/1

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.