Premier League Relegation: Punters back Man City ahead of hearing into 115 charges

Man City face 115 charges of breaking rules

Club deny all charges against them

Betfair punters back City before hearing begins

They have won the last four titles but Manchester City are the most backed team for Premier League relegation on Betfair since the season began.

If that is surprising then remember that the champions are facing 115 charges of breaking financial rules, all of which they deny. They were charged in February 2023 and the hearing is due to start next month.

City are 11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook for relegation and 10.519/2 on the Exchange.

Why are Man City 11/1 for relegation on Betfair?

If football were the only potential factor the odds on Pep Guardiola's team going down would be much longer - longer even than Liverpool and Arsenal's 500/1501.00 - but Betfair punters are calculating that, when it comes to City's defence this season, John Stones and Ederson could be less important than the club's lawyers.

Last week it was annoucned that an independent disciplinary commission will hear the case against City - who deny all 115 charges - for allegedly breaching the Premier League's financial rules. The hearing is expected to last for around two months and we could know the results of the confidential process early next year.

Some of the allegations date back to 2009 and there has long been speculation that, if found guilty, the penalties could be severe. They could include stripping the club of Premier League titles or relegation.

That is why some Betfair punters are backing City for relegation and why the club have been the most backed in recent days.

As it stands, Leicester 1/21.50 are the favourites to go down this season, with Ipswich 4/51.80 and Southampton 1/12.00, in what would be an immediate return to the Championship for this season's promoted trio. With the gulf between the Premier League and the EFL that would be no surprise.

City going down, however, would be a seismic shock that could change the Premier League forever. It sounds like a far-fetched scenario but the betting data shows some Betfair punters are prepared to put their money on it happening. Watch this space.