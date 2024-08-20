Big Winners On Betfair: Punter wins £14K from £5 with super South American six-fold

Betfair football punters wins £14K from £5

South American six-fold comes good with Over 1.5 goals bets

South American club football served up a sizzling Monday night winner for a Betfair punter who staked £5 on a six-fold acca and won over £14K.

The thrilling win got the 2024/25 season started in stunning style with all six legs coming in across the Brazilian, Argentinian and Colombian leagues.

The punter kept things simple by backing over 1.5 first-half goals in all six matches and they delivered.

The first leg was in Brazil's Serie A where Vitoria Salvador v Cruzeiro MG was backed to include two or more goals. The match finished 2-2 with the away side's Juan Dinenno scoring a brace. There was also a red card to making things fiery and remind punters that Brazilian football is nearly always eventful.

Over 1.5 First Half goals in:



Vitoria Salvador v Cruzeiro MG ✔️

Union Santa Fe v Argentinos Juniors ✔️

Godoy Cruz v Deportivo Riestra ✔️

Jaguares de Cordoba v Tolima ✔️

Tombense MG v Botafogo PB ✔️

Ferroviaria v Volta Redonda ✔️



£5 ➡️ £14,328.09 pic.twitter.com/meU0KOMS5E -- Betfair (@Betfair) August 20, 2024

All six legs came home to leave our Big Winner scooping £14, 328.09 and cock-a-hoop at a brilliant feat of football betting.

Fortunes rise and fall across a long season but, when you enjoy a winner of this magnitude in August, you have already had an unforgettable experience.

As this week's Big Winner on Betfair understood, it sometimes pays to look far from home to find winning combinations that can see punters turn a few quid into several thousand.